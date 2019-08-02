Every practice during training camp is meaningful in its own way.

But while Friday’s was noteworthy mostly for who wasn’t there — quarterback Russell Wilson —- Saturday’s will be as pivotal as any the Seahawks will hold all camp as they conduct their annual “mock game.’’

One could also use the term “scrimmage’’ for what will happen Saturday.

But Seattle calls it a mock game because, as much as anything, what it is designed for is as a run-through for how the team handles a gameday — the night-before meetings, the day-of-game meals and meetings, the bus ride to the stadium, etc.

And in keeping in what has been a training camp with some alterations tailored to help groom the team’s large contingent of young players, the Seahawks have made one big change to their mock game.

Instead of holding it at the team’s training facility in Renton the game will be played at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell. Holding it at an actual stadium may allow for a better viewing experience for those attending, to be sure, as well as getting in a few more fans.

But coach Pete Carroll said this week another reason was to give his team the feeling of going to “a different locale’’ on gameday — or basically, simulating a road game.

“It’s going to be as game-like as we can make it for our situations and all that,’’ Carroll said. “So I want to take it off this field to get to a different locale for the guys just so there’s a little bit of something. We’ll be on the bus with their shoulder pads on, kind of like high school. They’ll probably rock to the bus before the game, before they get out, all those normal traditions we will carry out before game time.’’

Seattle has 21 rookies on its current roster, which isn’t necessarily an abnormal number.

But 11 are draft picks, with many expected — if not being counted on — to be key contributors immediately.

The move of the mock game to Bothell is among a few changes the Seahawks made to how they do things this year designed in part to prepare the young players as best as possible to hit the ground running week one.

Another was bringing in the rookies a week before training camp, something the Seahawks had never before done under Carroll, usually bringing in the rookies at the same time as the veterans.

“We wanted to see if we could give them a runway to camp where we could just ensure the adaptation to the way we practice,” Carroll said. “So just to try to avoid those guys getting nicked in the soft-tissue things that sometimes jump up. So, we had just an extra week to ramp it up. We didn’t try to kill them during that time, first try to find out where they were conditionally, and it gets them back a week earlier in the six weeks where you don’t know what’s going to happen. It worked out great, everybody participated where they could. So, we’re off to a good start. That was the purpose, as well they get a learning opportunity. The coaches met with them for three-straight days of background and stuff to get them caught up and ready for camp.”

The Seahawks also got into full pads one day later than normal and didn’t practice more than three straight days in the first two weeks of camp in an attempt to try to cut down on injuries. All players are obviously susceptible to injuries, but rookies sometimes are moreso as they adjust to taking part in an NFL camp for the first time.

“There are a lot of injuries that happen in the early part of camp,’’ Carroll said. “Usually, it happens from over work, or the build up of the work. We’ve just tried to tailor that as we get into it. … We are really trying to be really smart about it and keep all of the soft tissue situations down, which right now, we are doing alright. It’s really the first 10 days that were really, really challenging. We’ll see how we do.”

Here are a few more impressions from Friday’s practice:

— The quarterback situation in Friday’s practice is covered here. Suffice to say the offense didn’t run as smoothly as it would have with Russell Wilson under center. But then, you’d also sort of hope that the offense would look better with the highest-paid player in NFL history running it instead of two players making basically the NFL minimum. Is Seattle in some trouble if Wilson gets hurt? Well sure, just about any team with an elite QB is going to have a dropoff in play — or they’d better or else they are wasting money on their starter. But can Seattle groom one of Geno Smith or Paxton Lynch to do enough to still be competitive if need be? That’s the $140 million question that the Seahawks hope they never have to answer but have no choice but to deal with during the preseason.

— Corneback Jamar Taylor, who is competing for the nickel spot, has had a couple of nice days in practice this week. Akeem King remains the starter at nickel but the backup spot remains up for grabs. Kalan Reed also continues to get lots of work there. And one thought when the team signed DeShawn Shead is that that would allow Ugo Amadi to play more nickel instead of safety. But Amadi continues to see most of his time at safety, leaving the nickel spot seeming like a King, Reed/Taylor proposition for now.

— As for the safety spots, while Marquise Blair has finally gotten some significant work, the top spots remained the same in practice this week. Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson continue to be the starters with Shalom Luani appearing next on the depth chart — when McDougald went to the sideline late in a team drill it was Luani who went in to pair with Thompson with the number one defense. Luani often worked alongside Blair with the number two defense with Shead for the moment appearing to be mostly with the threes.

— A lot of goalline drills Friday also meant a ton of work for Bo Scarbrough. The 235-pounder stands behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny as early-down backs, and he’s not a factor in the discussion for the two-minute/third-down role. The preseason will be big for Scarbrough to try to convince the team it needs another back who can handle the tough between-the-tackle runs.

— Austin Calitro again came up with a few big plays during the run drills playing middle linebacker with the number two defense,which usually featured Ben Burr-Kirven at WLB and Shaquem Griffin on the strongside. I’ve written it before, but Calitro look like he’s going to make it hard to keep him off the team despite the drafting of two other inside linebackers this year.

— With Quinton Jefferson out, Branden Jackson and Rasheem Green got basically all the snaps at the five-technique position in the base defense. And with Collier’s injury, he may suddenly be a bigger factor in things than might have been thought.

— Jacob Martin may be best thought of for his pass rush potential.But he had an impressive play in the running drills when he tracked down Chris Carson after Carson tried to turn a run to the back side — Martin had to turn direction quickly and get back to where Carson was. Martin made the stop for basically no gain.

— Ethan Pocic again got the work with the number one offense at left guard in place of Mike Iupati. He also worked as the center with the number two offense in at least one team drill. Pocic’s ability to play center to play center figures to give him a significant edge in earning a roster spot.