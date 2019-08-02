RENTON — Every practice during training camp is meaningful in its own way.

Friday’s was noteworthy mostly for who wasn’t there — quarterback Russell Wilson — but Saturday’s will be as pivotal as any as they conduct their annual “mock game.’’

One could also use the term “scrimmage” for what will happen Saturday.

But Seattle calls it a mock game because, as much as anything, what it is designed for is as a run-through for how the team handles a game day — the night-before meetings, the day-of-game meals and meetings, the bus ride to the stadium, etc.

And the Seahawks have made one big change, following a trend of alterations intended to groom their large contingent of young players.

Instead of holding it at the team’s training facility in Renton, the game will be played at Pop Keeney Stadium in Bothell. Holding it at an actual stadium may allow for a better viewing experience for those attending, to be sure, as well as getting in a few more fans.

But coach Pete Carroll said this week another reason was to give his team the feeling of going to “a different locale” on game day — or basically, simulating a road game.

“It’s going to be as game-like as we can make it for our situations and all that,” Carroll said. “So I want to take it off this field to get to a different locale for the guys, just so there’s a little bit of something. We’ll be on the bus with their shoulder pads on, kind of like high school. They’ll probably rock to the bus before the game, before they get out, all those normal traditions we will carry out before game time.”

Seattle has 21 rookies on its roster, not an abnormal number.

But 11 are draft picks, with many expected to be key contributors immediately.

The move to Bothell is among a few changes the Seahawks made this year, designed in part to prepare young players to hit the ground running.

Another was bringing in the rookies a week before training camp, something the Seahawks had not done under Carroll, usually bringing them in at the same time as the veterans.

“We wanted to see if we could give them a runway to camp where we could just ensure the adaptation to the way we practice,” Carroll said. “So just to try to avoid those guys getting nicked in the soft-tissue things that sometimes jump up. So we had just an extra week to ramp it up. We didn’t try to kill them during that time, first try to find out where they were conditionally, and it gets them back a week earlier in the six weeks where you don’t know what’s going to happen. It worked out great, everybody participated where they could. So we’re off to a good start. That was the purpose, as well they get a learning opportunity. The coaches met with them for three straight days of background and stuff to get them caught up and ready for camp.”

The Seahawks also got into full pads one day later than normal and didn’t practice more than three consecutive days in the first two weeks of camp, an attempt to limit injuries. All players are susceptible to injuries, but rookies sometimes are more so as they adjust to an NFL camp.

“There are a lot of injuries that happen in the early part of camp,” Carroll said. “Usually it happens from overwork, or the buildup of the work. We’ve just tried to tailor that as we get into it. … We are really trying to be really smart about it and keep all of the soft-tissue situations down, which right now we are doing all right. It’s really the first 10 days that were really, really challenging. We’ll see how we do.”

Here are a few impressions from Friday’s practice:

— The quarterback situation in Friday’s practice is covered here. The offense didn’t run as smoothly as it would have with Wilson under center. But then, you’d also sort of hope that the offense would look better with the highest-paid player in NFL history running it instead of two players making basically the NFL minimum. Is Seattle in some trouble if Wilson gets hurt? Well sure, just about any team with an elite QB is going to have a drop-off in play — they’d better or else they are wasting money on their starter. But can Seattle groom Geno Smith or Paxton Lynch to do enough to still be competitive if needed? That’s the $140 million question that the Seahawks hope they never have to answer but have no choice but to deal with during the preseason.

— Cornerback Jamar Taylor, competing for the nickel spot, has had a couple nice days this week. Akeem King remains the starter at nickel, but the backup spot remains up for grabs. Kalan Reed also continues to get lots of work there. And one thought when the team signed DeShawn Shead is that that would allow Ugo Amadi to play more nickel instead of safety. But Amadi continues to see most of his time at safety, leaving the nickel spot seeming like a King, Reed/Taylor proposition for now.

— Marquise Blair finally has gotten some significant work, but the top safety spots remained the same this week. Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson continue to be the starters, with Shalom Luani appearing next on the depth chart. When McDougald went to the sideline late in a team drill it was Luani who entered to pair with Thompson with the No. 1 defense. Luani often worked alongside Blair with the No. 2 defense, with Shead appearing to be mostly with the threes.

— A lot of goal-line drills Friday also meant a ton of work for Bo Scarbrough. The 235-pounder stands behind Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny as early-down running backs, and he’s not a factor in the discussion for the two-minute/third-down role. The preseason will be big for Scarbrough to try to convince the team it needs another back who can handle the tough, between-the-tackle runs.

— Austin Calitro again came up with a few big plays during the run drills playing middle linebacker with the No. 2 defense,which usually featured Ben Burr-Kirven at WLB and Shaquem Griffin on the strong side. I’ve written it before, but Calitro looks like he’s going to make it hard to keep him off the team despite the drafting of two other inside linebackers this year.

— With defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson out, Branden Jackson and Rasheem Green got basically all the snaps at the five-technique position in the base defense. And with L.J. Collier’s injury, he may suddenly be a bigger factor in things than might have been thought.

— Jacob Martin may be best thought of for his pass-rush potential. But he had an impressive play in the running drills when he tracked down Carson after he tried to turn a run to the back side. Martin had to turn direction quickly and get back to where Carson was. Martin made the stop for basically no gain.

— Ethan Pocic again got the work with the No. 1 offense at left guard in place of Mike Iupati. Pocic also worked as the center with the No. 2 offense in at least one team drill. Pocic’s ability to play center figures to give him a significant edge in earning a roster spot.