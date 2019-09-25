RENTON — Coach Pete Carroll on Wednesday again publicly stood by running back Chris Carson in the wake of his third fumble in three games in Sunday’s loss.

But Seattle may have little other choice but to continue to ride with Carson this Sunday against the Cardinals.

After Carroll said in his weekly news conference that second-year running back Rashaad Penny is “going to practice today,’’ Penny instead was listed as one of four players who sat out, still bothered by a hamstring injury suffered in practice last Friday.

Rookie running back Travis Homer was also listed as limited with a quadriceps injury, meaning two of the team’s four tailbacks were either out or limited.

As he did after the game, Carroll on Wednesday again professed his faith in Carson, who also was part of another fumble charged to Russell Wilson against the Steelers.

Seattle lost four fumbles all of last season but has now lost four in the first three games, all involving Carson.

Advertising

“Here’s all I’m going to say about that,’’ Carroll said Wednesday when asked about Carson. “You’re going to see absolute support for our guy. He’s a great football player. We love him. You’re going to see what that looks like. There’s been a lot of players over the years, through the ages, that have had issues at times. They put it to rest and it’s behind them and all that. That’s what’s going to happen here. You will not see me waver in my support for Chris and belief in the guy as a football player. That’s been the conversation. That’s the only message he needs to hear from me. He’s heard it from his teammates as well. We expect him to tear it up.”

If Penny’s hamstring doesn’t get better by Sunday, the Seahawks’ fate against Arizona may depend on it.

Gary Jennings waived to make room for Adrian Colbert

The Seahawks made one move to their 53-man roster Wednesday, promoting safety Adrian Colbert from the practice squad while waiving rookie receiver Gary Jennings to make room.

Jennings was a fourth-round pick in last April’s draft out of West Virginia but did little in the preseason with just one catch for 12 yards and has not been active for any of the first three games.

Seattle listed two receivers as inactive last week — Jennings and seventh-round pick John Ursua — following veteran David Moore’s return from a humerus bone injury. Seattle now has six receivers on its active roster.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Colbert, a seventh-round pick of San Francisco in 2017, started 12 games at safety for the 49ers in the 2017 and 2018 seasons before the 49ers waived him Sept. 6 while he dealt with a hamstring issue.

Advertising

The Seahawks signed him two weeks later, and Carroll said Seattle had its eye on him for a while.

Colbert adds experienced depth to a safety position that has had some injuries. Tedric Thompson, the starting free safety in Week 1, has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue, though he fully participated in practice Wednesday. Colbert’s addition might also allow for rookie Ugo Amadi, who has played both safety and nickel, to concentrate more on the nickel spot.

Carroll says safety competition is on

Carroll said Thompson is now competing with Lano Hill for the other starting safety spot opposite Bradley McDougald.

Hill has started the last two weeks with Thompson out. Colbert and rookie Marquise Blair are also in the picture.

Carroll said Hill “has played well enough to start for us.’’ But he also said that Hill and Thompson will battle it out to see who gets that role going forward.

“The comp is on,’’ Carroll said. “We’re lucky in that regard. We’ve got two guys that can start at that spot and feel comfortable about it.”

Ansah limited with a back injury

Defensive end Ziggy Ansah was among seven players listed as limited for Wednesday’s practice. That’s not a big deal in itself. But it’s noteworthy that he was listed as dealing with a back injury, which is a new issue. Ansah saw his first action Sunday after sitting out the first two games to let his surgically repaired shoulder continue to heal. He also dealt with a groin issue in the preseason.

It’s unclear if the injury is significant, though the limited status indicates it’s not serious. Still, the Seahawks would obviously be hoping for a full week of work from Ansah after he played 19 snaps against the Saints on Sunday without recording a stat.

“It’s just a first game,’’ defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. said Wednesday, a cautious assessment of Ansah’s play.

Duane Brown out but injury not considered serious

Along with Penny, three other Seahawks did not practice Wednesday — left tackle Duane Brown (biceps), defensive end Quinton Jefferson (hip) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring)

Carroll said the team would be cautious with Brown this week but that his injury is not considered serious.

“We’re going to rest him for a day and see how it goes,’’ Carroll said.” He’s a little sore but it’s not serious injury at this point. It’s not the kind of damage or anything that we have to be concerned about. We just have to get him ready for the game. We’ll see how he does.”

Advertising

Jefferson has dealt with the hip injury the last two weeks and still played. Thorpe has not played since the opener against the Bengals.

Pocic, Ford, Flowers limited in practice

Along with Ansah, six others were listed as limited: OL Ethan Pocic (back), DT Poona Ford (calf), CB Tre Flowers (ankle), Homer, and WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, each given a partial rest day.

Pocic sat out last week against the Saints with a neck injury.

Where does Ed Dickson fit in?

Carroll said trading Nick Vannett and re-signing Luke Willson had nothing to do with Ed Dickson’s status.

Dickson, a tight end like Vannett and Willson, is on injured reserve after knee surgery in early August. At the time, the Seahawks portrayed Dickson as having a five- to six-week recovery. Players on IR must sit out eight weeks, and the assumption has been that Dickson would be ready to return at that time.

But Carroll, asked about Dickson on Wednesday, indicated that’s not set in stone.

“We’ll see,’’ Carroll said of Dickson, who can return to practice after six weeks if he is designated by the team to return at that time. “The time is getting down there now. He’s working at it. We really won’t know until we get closer. I don’t really have a good assessment for you. I’m concerned about it though. The race is on.”

Carroll said Dickson did not have a setback, saying, “He’s on schedule, but I don’t know until we get closer, and can start working and can see him. He’s still in the rehab phases.”