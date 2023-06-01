RENTON — Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen could do little but peek out from the weight room and watch as Seattle conducted its fifth Organized Team Activity of the offseason program Thursday.

But when Seattle reconvenes in July for training camp, coach Pete Carroll said he has no concern about Woolen returning to the field.

Woolen had arthroscopic surgery on May 23 in Houston to repair cartilage damage in his knee.

But Carroll confirmed what had already been revealed by sources that the injury is not significant and Woolen shouldn’t need long to recover.

“It’s hopefully a four-to-six-week type of deal,’’ Carroll said.

Carroll called Woolen’s injury “really an unusual occurrence,’’ saying he felt something in his knee in between plays during a workout the week before OTAs began last Monday.

Advertising

“He didn’t have a play where he got hurt,’’ Carroll said. “He was in between plays getting ready to go get lined up and he felt something and it wasn’t bad. And then before the play started, he sat down and he felt his knee and something was wrong.’’

An exam revealed the injury and Woolen had surgery in Houston.

But he was back at the VMAC on Thursday wearing a sleeve on his leg and briefly watching some of practice.

“Everything went great,’’ Carroll said of the surgery. “You see him, he’s getting around already … we should be able to get him back soon.’’

Woolen started every game last season at right cornerback and tied the NFL lead in interceptions with six while being named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, emerging as one of the surprises of the league after arriving in Seattle as a fifth-round pick out of Texas-San Antonio.

In his absence, veteran Michael Jackson has taken over working on the right side with the starting defense in OTAs with rookie Devon Witherspoon on the left side where Jackson started all of last season.

Advertising

Woolen was here today by the way. pic.twitter.com/GtceVOfrcc — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 1, 2023

And during Thursday’s OTA, Jackson often looked like the best player on the field, picking off a Geno Smith pass in one seven-on-seven session and batting away a few others.

“Mike had a really solid year last year and I think he’s feeling the confidence that comes from what he accomplished last time around,’’ Carroll said. “ … He’s had a fantastic offseason.’’

Witherspoon also showed his playmaking ability with an interception off a tipped Smith pass in a team session.

But while the Seahawks are excited about the overall cornerback depth they should have when the season rolls around, they’re a little shy of healthy bodies at the spot.

Coby Bryant, the starting nickel last season, has been limited throughout OTAs as has Isaiah Dunn, along with Woolen’s absence.

That helped compel Seattle to make two roster moves on Thursday to fill out the depth, signing free agent cornerback Benjie Franklin of Tarleton State and undrafted rookie free agent Montrae Braswell of Missouri State (running back Chris Smith and nose tackle Latrell Bumphus were waived to make room on the 90-man roster).

Advertising

Those signings give Seattle 12 cornerbacks, though only about six or seven have typically appeared fully available during OTAs. Carroll said those depth issues helped also compel the team to bring back veteran Artie Burns last week.

Burns and third-year player Tre Brown typically have worked as the second-team outside cornerbacks through the first two weeks of OTAs.

Here’s more of what we learned during Thursday’s OTA:

Adams, Brooks in town next week

Safety Jamal Adams and linebacker Jordyn Brooks have remained in the Dallas area working out together as they continue to recover from injuries suffered last season — Adams a quadriceps injury and Brooks an ACL.

But Carroll said both will be in town for next week’s mandatory minicamp.

Carroll said he has been in contact with each throughout the offseason program (which is officially voluntary) and that the team’s vice president for player affairs Maurice Kelly met with each in person on Wednesday.

Sponsored

“He sounds good,’’ Carroll said of Adams. “I talked to him just a couple days ago. … everything’s moving along.’’

But Carroll said there main no firm time frames on when either will be back and that “we really won’t know for another good six weeks, eight weeks, something like that. We’ll see how far they’ve come (then).’’

But Carroll said each remains optimistic of being ready for the season saying “they’ve got their eyes set on getting back and getting ready to go for the season. Whether they can make it, we’ll find out.’’

Adams was injured in the season opener against Denver Sept. 12 and Brooks against the Jets on Jan. 1.

Other personnel updates

Carroll, speaking to the media for the first time during OTAs, offered a few other updates on team personnel:

— Right tackle Abraham Lucas has been limited throughout OTAs and Carroll said that’s because he is still in recovery mode from shoulder surgery after the season. But Carroll indicated the team expects him to be ready for the season.

Advertising

“He’s doing great and his strength is almost all the way back,’’ Carroll said of Lucas, who emerged as a starter last year after being taken in the third round out of Washington State. “There’s no hesitation in that he’ll make it back in our thinking. He’s doing all of the work, all of the walk-through stuff.’’ With Lucas out, third-year player Stone Forsythe has typically worked with the starting offense at right tackle, with Jake Curhan also getting reps there.

— Veteran defensive end Mario Edwards, signed earlier this month, has not been present at OTAs as he works out some family matters. But Carroll said Edwards has been able to do some learning of the defense virtually and will be present for minicamp.

— Carroll said it remains unclear when nose tackle Bryan Mone, who suffered an ACL injury in December, will make it back saying his recovery has been “a little bit up-and-down.’’ Carroll noted that Mone is “a huge guy (officially listed at 6-5, 345) so it’s harder on him than it is on other guys. He’s working really hard. He’s been here the whole time and he’s dedicated himself to it. So we’re hoping that he’ll make it back.’’



With Mone out, veteran Myles Adams and rookie Cameron Young typically work with the first defense at nose tackle.

— Carroll said it also remains unclear when, or even if, edge rusher Alton Robinson will make it back from a knee injury suffered in the preseason a year ago. Robinson, a fifth-round pick out of Penn State in 2020, had surgery and missed the rest of the season. Carroll called it “a little bit of an unknown’’ if or when Robinson will be back saying “it’s been a long, hard road for him, I know that. I don’t really have much else on it.’’

— WR Dee Eskridge, who earlier in OTAs drew praise from QB Geno Smith but was then not seen at an open OTA last week, was back on the field Thursday.

— WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba also remains somewhat limited due to a hamstring issue, similar to the status of Witherspoon. But Smith-Njigba appeared to get a bit more work than last week, and Carroll said the hope is that each player will continue to get a bit more work during the final two weeks of the offseason program. “I think next week and even tomorrow (when the team has another OTA scheduled) we’ll see more out of Spoon and we’ll just keep going,’’ Carroll said. “If it all worked out today with Jaxson, we’ll keep adding on.’’