Thursday marks the weekly press conference for Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Here are some highlights:

Tyler Lockett got going by moving around a bit more

Much was made after the Bengals game when Lockett had just two targets and only one reception.

Lockett afterward mentioned being double-teamed significantly.

Lockett had no issues getting theball last week with a carer-high 10 receptions for 79 yards.

Most came out of the team’s quick-passing game offense, which Seattle emphasized from the second quarter on. Lockett also was helped by moving around a bit more —- he’s officially had 68 percent of his snaps in the slot so far but made some big grabs last week playing outside.

“He’s such a good player, both inside and outside,’’ Schottenheimer said. “People are going to try and find him. We talked a little bit about Cincinnati. I don’t think Cincinnati game-planned to take him away because we have too many other pieces. Some of the coverages that they played ended up taking him away in certain regards. You move him around, you have a hard time. We weren’t able to move him as much in the first game just because we didn’t have as many plays.’’

Schottenheimer takes blame for Seattle’s second fumble

Seattle lost two fumbles in the game that led to 14 Pittsburgh points. The first was simply a lost fumble by Chris Carson, who also lost one against the Bengals. The second happened on a handoff from Russell Wilson to Carson — it was officially listed as an aborted play with the fumble credited to Wilson.

Schottenheimer said he tookthe blame for that one.

“I didn’t really like the call, to be honest with you,’’ Schottenheimer said. “We got a blitz off the edge, kind of whiffed off the edge, and so the guy showed up quick, I’ll take that one’’

But Schottenheimer also said Carson knows the fumbles can’t continue.

“We’re always going to address it,’’ Schottenheimer said. “That’s our job as coaches. Chris is a true pro, nobody hurts more than him in that regard. We always address it, it’s kind of our standard of who we want to be. But Chris understands that he needs to take care of the football, and we all do. It’s the mindset.’’

No one else was getting the ball but Carson on fourth down

Following the second fumble, Rashaad Penny played all of the final drive until the fourth-and-one that Carson came on to convert to clinch the win.

Schottenheimer said there was no doubt about going back to Carson in that situation.

“When you look at the film, we blocked it well, but there was some penetration,’’ Schottenheimer said. “You want to see a determined runner? Go watch that clip. He was not going to be denied, it was really cool. You guys should go back and look at it, it was really a cool concept. There was a little bit of penetration, Bud Dupree kind of shot across George’s (Fant) face, I think. But Chris wasn’t going to be denied. We never thought twice about who we were going to give it to.”

Russell Wilson’s blocking days may be numbered

One of the game’s key plays — Penny’s 37-yard TD scamper in the third quarter — was highlighted by the sight of Wilson running interference downfield, even throwing his shoulder into a Steelers defender as Penny crossed the goal line.

Asked about that play Thursday, though, Schottenheimer seemed to indicate he’d rather Wilson not test out his blocking skills too often.

“We have a little bit called a ‘fray,’ — stay out of the fray,’’ Schottenheimer said. “We’re supposed to find him when he gets in a fray. But, for some reason he thinks he’s a fullback when he gets out there in space. Good news is, he was able to celebrate, and he loves doing it, but we’ve talked a little bit about that.”

Saints’ 4-3 defense will offer a different challenge than Steelers

And, if you want a scouting report on the Saints, here you go.

Asked how New Orleans’ defense is different from that of the Steelers, Schottenheimer said: “Obviously, four down is probably the biggest change. They got the four down on the line. Some similarities with the structure of play. Cam Jordan is a terrific player. Really good against the run. Really good against the pass. They penetrate. They move. They’re going to be going sideways and laterally, which you have to be really good passing off games both in the run game and the pass protection. I think they were leading the league in sacks right now. Again, each week, when we play people, it’s not like we’re sitting there going this will be a piece of cake, we got these guys. They all got problems that they create. New Orleans throws a bunch of different pressures at you. They’ll be coming from all over the place. We’ll have to really trust our rules and be communicating. The good thing is it’s at home, which should help us do a good job communicating and being on the same page, which gives you a chance to be successful.”