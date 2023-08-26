GREEN BAY, Wis. — Well, it wasn’t the worst loss the Seahawks have ever suffered here.

But the Seahawks’ 19-15 loss in their third and, thankfully, final preseason game was sealed when Benny Sapp III intercepted a Holton Ahlers pass in the end zone during the final seconds as they tried to mount a last-gasp drive.

It might be among the most forgettable loss here in Seahawks history, as both teams mostly appeared to want to get this over, and get on with the real thing Sept. 10.

The Seahawks appeared in line to win the game until former Seattle seventh-round draft pick Alex McGough led a late drive that resulted in a Nate McCrary 1-yard run with 1:56 left that put the Packers ahead for good.

That left Seattle with a 2-1 preseason record, and now the tough task of paring the roster from 90 to 53 players by 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Seattle played no one who is assured of a starting job, giving backup QB Drew Lock the start and playing him into the fourth quarter.

Green Bay, meanwhile, played many of its starters for the entire first quarter, including quarterback Jordan Love and most of its offensive line. Love led one touchdown drive and another drive for a field goal in his three series.

Here are four things we learned.

More Bobo! Yes, more Bobo

Receiver Jake Bobo, an undrafted free agent from UCLA who has become the sensation of training camp, added to his legend with two catches for 27 yards, including an 18-yarder from Lock for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Bobo beat Green Bay safety Innis Gaines to break into the open down the left side and corralled a perfectly placed pass from Lock to complete the TD on third-and-three.

The play completed a five-play, 61-yard drive in 1:56. It was the Seahawks’ first possession against a Green Bay defense that was solely backups.

The Packers had played a number of starters during the first three series, when the Seahawks had just 33 yards on 12 plays with just two first downs, punting after each.

But with Green Bay removing its starters, the Seahawks used three DeeJay Dallas runs for gains of 27, five and two yards to set up the Lock-to-Bobo connection.

Bobo has worked with the starting offense in three-receiver sets alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf the past week in practice following a wrist injury to rookie first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And with injuries/suspension hitting a few other receivers who did not play Saturday (Dee Eskridge, Dareke Young and Cody Thompson), Bobo seems almost a lock to make the roster.

Evidence of that seemed to come in the second-half lineups, as Bobo was not there. That ceded time to others deeper on the depth chart and appeared to indicate that Seattle coaches had seen enough of Bobo.

Jackson struggles again

The only players listed as starters who played were cornerbacks Michael Jackson and Tre Brown.

Jackson started on the right side and Brown on the left.

That was indicative, as Jackson was starting at the spot where Riq Woolen, who like most of the rest of the starters did not play, has a stranglehold on the starting job. Brown started at the spot that appears wide open — with Jackson and Brown now the two main contenders.

Brown took over that spot this week after a strong game against the Cowboys, which included an interception in the fourth quarter that helped preserve a 22-14 win.

He likely extended his lead Saturday, as Jackson had another tough game.

Jackson was beaten for Green Bay’s only touchdown during the first three quarters, a six-yard pass from Packer starting quarterback Jordan Love to Christian Watson.

Jackson also was called for a holding penalty on a third-and-three and was beaten by Watson for what could have been another long gain — and maybe a TD — earlier in the game if the pass had not been underthrown.

The wild card in all of this is that the Seahawks have held the door open enough that rookie first-round pick Devon Witherspoon could still emerge as the starter on the left side. Witherspoon did not play in the preseason due to a hamstring issue but is expected to practice this week.

The Seahawks liked what they saw of Witherspoon when he practiced early in camp and played in the mock game. If he returns this week, he would have a chance to get back in the competition.

Lock erratic but successful

Lock played the first three quarters and into the fourth.

Through three quarters his numbers were a step back from his Week 2 performance against the Cowboys, when he led the Seahawks to touchdowns on the only two drives he played. The Seattle offense punted on seven of its first eight full possessions Saturday.

To be fair, Lock didn’t seem to get much help from his receivers. Rookie undrafted free agent Matt Landers couldn’t hang on to a third-and-10 pass that would have been good for a first down in the third quarter.

But Lock seemed frustrated when he couldn’t connect with Cade Johnson on a third-and-four in the third quarter.

Lock showed some of what the team likes about him when he ran for six yards to convert a third-and-six play early in the fourth quarter. That keyed a 10-play, 89-yard fourth-quarter drive that was powered by three passes for 74 yards to Easop Winston Jr. — including throws of 30 and 33 — that culminated in a one-yard TD run by SaRodorick Thompson with 6:38 left that put Seattle ahead. Lock then capped it with a pass for a two-point conversion to Thompson that made it 15-12.

Lock finished 16 of 25 for 150 yards and a touchdown for a passer rating of 93.8. That put a decent bow on a preseason in which he was 38 of 55 for 460 yards, three TDs and one interception and a rating of 105.1.

That would seem to be enough to convince the Seahawks that Lock can be a suitable backup to Geno Smith. But it might not have been the rousing end to a preseason that he and the team might have wanted it to be. Lock took most of the snaps at quarterback, with Smith playing only two series last week.

Burns may be a factor

Veteran cornerback Artie Burns saw significant time through the first three quarters, playing mostly as the nickel, a spot he played much of the week in practice.

And Burns, who was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2016, acquitted himself well.

Burns had a pass breakup on third-and-12 in the third quarter and the tackle on a fourth-and-two run that came up short late in the second quarter.

Burns was contending for a starting job in training camp a year ago before an injury helped open the door for Woolen to take a spot. Burns was re-signed in the spring, which at the time struck some as a strange move given the team’s apparent depth at cornerback.

But Witherspoon’s injury issues and Jackson’s struggles during preseason games could compel the team to want to keep Burns around.

Burns is a vested vet, so if he were to be released at cutdown time he would not be subject to waivers, and the Seahawks could re-sign him a day later.