RENTON — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll offered injury updates, what the NFL said about a hit on Russell Wilson on Sunday and more during his weekly news conference Wednesday.

Here are highlights:

NFL confirms penalty should have been called on Dupree hit on Wilson

Carroll said the Seahawks have been told that the officials missed what should have been a personal foul for an illegal hit on Wilson by Pittsburgh’s Bud Dupree in Sunday’s game.

“They assessed that if they did it again they should have called it,’’ Carroll said.

Dupree told the media in Pittsburgh Wednesday that he is not expecting to be fined since he hadn’t heard that he has been — players can be fined even if penalties are not called — and he also apologized to Wilson.

“I don’t blame anybody on any of that kind of stuff,’’ Carroll said. “That’s a nice gesture by him.’’

Ferguson had trouble breaking into competitive receiver position

Seattle made a roster move Wednesday that might have caught some fans by surprise, releasing rookie receiver Jazz Ferguson off the practice squad.

Ferguson was one of the team’s preseason standouts with a team-high seven receptions for 119 yards and his size – 6 feet 5, 228 pounds — was thought to be particularly intriguing.

Seattle released Ferguson and quarterback Cardale Jones off the practice squad to add two players at spots where the Seahawks have some injuries, bringing back offensive lineman Elijah Nkansah and signing safety Adrian Colbert.

Carroll said Ferguson “had a good run with us’’ and that “hopefully we can get him back sometime. There’s no question that he can make some stuff happen.’’

But Carroll noted Seattle has seven receivers on its active roster — all may now be healthy to play with David Moore possibly back this week — and has another receiver in Terry Wright on the practice squad. Moore missed the first two games with a broken humerus bone but Carroll said Moore has “a really good chance’’ to play this week.

“He’s at a position that’s really doing well,’’ Carroll said of releasing Ferguson. “It’s just a hard spot to make the club.’’

Colbert was a seventh-round pick of the 49ers in 2017 and started six games at free safety last season before suffering a high ankle sprain in week seven. He was waived by the 49ers on Sept. 6 with an injury settlement after dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp.

But Carroll said the 6-foot-and-a-half inch, 200-pound Colbert had a good workout with the Seahawks on Tuesday and showed he is healthy enough to practice and play if needed.

“We’ve had our eye on him for a couple of years,’’ Carroll said “We really think he’s got great potential. He’s really fast, he’s really tough. He’s one of those guys that demonstrated the kind of energy that we really like. And he’s really fast (running a 4.3 40-yard dash).’’

Seattle figures to be without free safety Tedric Thompson for another week because of a hamstring injury and also probably without cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring). Seattle also has two offensive linemen who may miss practice time this week in D.J. Fluker (ankle) and Ethan Pocic (stiff neck). Carroll said both are hoping to play on Sunday.

Carroll not a fan of California Fair Play for Pay Act

Carroll, who revived his coaching career with a nine-year stint as the head coach at USC from 2001-09, indicated he doesn’t think that state’s new Fair Play for Pay Act bill, which would allow college athletes to profit off endorsements and off their likeness and image, is a good idea.

“I’ve never been a guy who feels like the players need to be paid to play,’’ Carroll said. “I’ve felt like the scholarship and all the advantages that the guys got was a always a pretty darn good deal to me. That sounds like it’s an adult situation entered into trying to make sense of the kids’ experience, so they justified it. I don’t know that it’s wrong . Its’ good for the kids now and if it’s the right thing maybe the rest of the country adopts it. But I’ve never felt it was necessary. There are times that are tough for kids who don’t have a lot of money to take as incidental spending and stuff like that. When a kid is on scholarship, he is taken care of pretty well.’’

L.J. Collier still in a learning stage

First-round pick L.J. Collier played 16 snaps Sunday in his first NFL game without recording a stat.

Carroll said the snaps were about what was expected considering Collier missed the preseason with a sprained ankle. Carroll said Collier isstill making up ground in learning the team’s system.

“We will get him more (snaps) as the early part of the season goes on,’’ Carroll said. “ He’s going to have a real upside now. He’s just getting going, he’s so far behind. So we’re approaching it like that.’’

Carroll said Collier “came through fine’’ physically.’’

Ansah on track to play, Ford set to practice

Carroll said again that the team expects defensive end Ziggy Ansah to play Sunday against New Orleans, assuming he makes it through the practice week with no setbacks.

“He’s really champing at the big to get out on the field, so we’ll see how it goes,’’ Carroll said.

Defensive tackle Poona Ford is also expecting to practice this week with an eye toward playing Sunday.