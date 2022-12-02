The Seahawks make their second visit in seven weeks to Los Angeles and So-Fi Stadium for a game that looks far different than anyone figured it would when the schedule was unveiled in the spring. And they’ll hope it goes as well as their 31-21 win one the Chargers in the same building in October.

But while the Rams are in danger of having the worst record ever for a defending Super Bowl champion, the Seahawks won’t take anything for granted.

In even the best of Seattle’s years and the worst of the Rams, games between the two teams were always slugfests.

And while the Rams won’t have quarterback Matthew Stafford (one of backups John Wolford or Bryce Perkins will start with both expected to play), defensive tackle Aaron Donald or receiver Cooper Kupp, they do still have the bulk of a defense that remains one of the best in the NFL — as well as that Bobby Wagner guy. So …

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup with the Rams with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.

Matchup to watch

Seahawks OL vs. Aaron Donald-less Rams DL

The best one-on-one matchup in this game might be Seahawks WR DK Metcalf against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey. But a more important one for Seattle’s season may be its offensive line going against what will still be a good Rams’ front seven even without Donald, who will miss the first game of his career due to injury with a high ankle sprain. Seattle’s OL has struggled the last two games, especially to carve out much space for running back Kenneth Walker III, and a Seahawks season that seemed to promising a few weeks ago won’t go anywhere if the line doesn’t play more consistently, especially in the running game.

Advertising

Players to watch

Edge rushers Uchenna Nwosu, Bruce Irvin, Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe

Seattle’s edge players have also struggled the past few weeks as the Seahawks have just one sack and five quarterback hits against the Patriots and Raiders. Nwosu, who leads the Seahawks with seven sacks and 16 QB hits, has just one QB hit and no sacks the past two games. Taylor has also had a disappointing season while Mafe has been used more in run situations. And Irvin, who has played well overall in his return, is dealing with a knee injury. The Rams are likely to use both Wolford and Perkins at quarterback, and both have decent mobility, but especially Perkins, who ran for 1,692 yards in two years as the starter at the University of Virginia in 2018-19. But as much as beating the Rams is critical Sunday, Seattle’s DL also has to reset a tone for the rest of the season after disappointing outings the last two weeks both against the run and rushing the passer.

Coaching decision to watch

The left cornerback rotation

Tre Brown played three snaps against the Raiders in his first game in more than a year. But coach Pete Carroll said he could play more this week in a rotation at left cornerback with Michael Jackson, who had some struggles last week against the Raiders. The Seahawks say they also just want to get Brown, who was a starter before suffering a knee injury in 2021, back on the field more. Going against a Rams team with a backup quarterback(s) and no Kupp could be an especially good way to get Brown some significant snaps.

The X-factor

Rams MLB Bobby Wagner

Will the Rams do it for Bobby? Certainly, if a team that has lost five in a row and has no real hope of the playoffs needs a rallying cry for this week, that would be as good as any other. Wagner has by all accounts quickly become a popular team leader with the Rams, and while Wagner is downplaying his reunion with the Seahawks publicly, his teammates are likely to make it a big deal to try to get the win for him. And then there’s also simply what Wagner may know about how the Seahawks do things. Regardless, it will be fascinating — if also a little bittersweet — watching one of the greatest players in Seahawks history, and the heart and soul of the greatest defenses in team history, on the other side.

Player who could surprise

WLB Cody Barton

While Barton has had some up-and-down moments in his first full year as a starter, Seahawks coaches have praised his play the past two weeks as the best of his season and career despite the team’s issues defending the run. The Rams potentially using two quarterbacks will put stress on the Seattle defense in different ways, especially the running of Perkins, who has 83 yards on 14 carries the past two weeks. And with the Rams having had an additional week to craft an offense around the backups, Los Angeles could give Seattle’s defense some different wrinkles. The Rams are sure to try to run the ball as much as they can given Seattle’s struggles the past two weeks. That will put the onus on the linebackers — Barton and Jordyn Brooks — to read things properly and get off blocks well.

Key stat

Third-down offense

The Seahawks remain 10th in the NFL in converting third downs this year at 42.4%. But they are just 4-of-18 the past two weeks — 1-of-9 against Tampa Bay and 3-of-9 against the Raiders. Playing against a struggling team will make it even more imperative for the Seahawks to take full advantage of the scoring opportunities and not settling for three instead of seven. Seattle had two early third-down failures in the red zone last week that allowed the Raiders to stay in the game and ultimately proved critical in the outcome.

Prediction

Seahawks 19, Rams 10: The Seahawks showed the last two weeks that maybe they have more work to do than their four-game winning streak indicated. Still, the Rams are a shell of the team that won the Super Bowl last year, and the Seahawks should be able to pull away late to win this one.