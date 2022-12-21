The Seahawks finish their once-every-four-years reunion tour against their AFC West rivals Saturday at Kansas City against the Chiefs, who have always proved vexsome through the years.

The Seahawks could sweep the Raiders in the regular season in a year they won the Super Bowl, and beat the Broncos in years they went to Super Bowls.

While the Chiefs won just three playoff games during the seasons they shared the AFC West with the Seahawks, from 1977-2002 — a time during which the Raiders won three Super Bowls and Denver two — Seattle’s record against Kansas City is the worst of any of the teams in that division at 19-33, 36.5%. It’s due in part to a string of 14 losses in 15 games in the 1990s.

The Seahawks’ record against Denver is a little better at 21-35, 37.5%, while they are 25-30 against the Raiders and a sterling 27-25 against the Chargers.

Not that history matters now, but the Seahawks will take whatever they can use to get going on the road to face an 11-3 team aiming to get the top seed in the AFC.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup with the Chiefs with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.

Advertising

Matchup to watch

Seahawks defense vs. Patrick Mahomes.

The 2018 NFL MVP is having another MVP-like season, leading the league in touchdown passes with 35, and yards per game (321) while completing a career-high 67.4% of his passes. And he remains as elusive as ever, with a career-high 6.0 yards per carry with 313 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. There is no way the Seahawks will “stop’’ Mahomes, especially with a defense that ranks 29th in the NFL in points and yards allowed. What the Seahawks can hope to do is try to force a few turnovers. The Chiefs have been especially sloppy of late with at least one turnover in six straight games, two or more in four of them and three twice, ranking 30th in the NFL with a turnover margin of minus-six.

Player to watch

WR DK Metcalf

With Tyler Lockett missing just the second regular-season game since becoming a Seahawk in 2015 because of a broken bone in his hand suffered against the 49ers, the Seahawks will more than ever need a big game from Metcalf to create a passing attack and keep up with the Chiefs. Metcalf is averaging a career-high 5.6 receptions per game and his yards per game of 66.0 is the second best of his career. He’s been more than doing his share, especially when you factor in all the targets Lockett usually gets. But without Lockett, Metcalf’s targets might go from the 8.5 per game he has been averaging to 12-14 or so, and the Seahawks will need to make those count.

Coaching decision to watch

Sticking with the run

Pete Carroll keeps saying the Seahawks need to stick with the run and the Seahawks keep not doing it. They have had 14 carries in each of their last two games, losses to Carolina and the 49ers, tying a season-low. If there’s ever time to try to stick with it — if for no other reason than trying to run as much clock as possible — this is it. The tricky part is who to use to establish that running game as rookie starter Kenneth Walker III is still dealing with ankle and back injuries and the Seahawks listed him as questionable Thursday. He played through it against the 49ers and will likely give it a go again. Even when healthy, Walker has struggled to get going of late, averaging 3.4 yards per carry in his last six starts. The Chiefs have been stingy against the run allowing just 105.3 yards per game, fifth in the NFL, so the Seahawks will have a challenge to get the running game going enough to stick with it. But figure them to try.

The X-factor

The cold

Forecasts call for a high temperature of 19 on Saturday for a game that will kick off at noon local time. That won’t be the coldest game in Seahawks history — that figures to forever be the minus-6 of the wild card playoff game at Minnesota in 2016, which is the third-coldest game in NFL history. But 19 degrees would make it the fourth-coldest in team history, according to records compiled by the Seahawks. Of what they list as their 10 coldest-weather games, the Seahawks have won just two, including the playoff game against the Vikings.

Player who could surprise

Receiver Marquise Goodwin

While the Seahawks could use a big game from Metcalf to help offset the loss of Lockett, he won’t be able to do it alone. Goodwin figures to be the other starter alongside Metcalf with Lockett out and will have a chance to build on what has been a strong season. Goodwin is fifth on the team with 27 receptions for 387 yards, but leads the Seahawks with a passer rating when targeted of 138.8, via Pro Football Reference, and in yards before catch per reception at 10.1, indicating he’s been able to get open deep. Kansas City’s pass defense is allowing just 5.8 yards per catch, 10th-lowest in the NFL.

Key stat

Explosive plays

Maybe the biggest difference in the games the Seahawks have won or lost this year is the amount of explosive plays it has given up on defense, defined as passes of 16 yards or longer and runs of 12 or longer. In its four losses since the bye, they have given up 33 such plays, or an average of 8.25 per game, and at least seven in each game. The Seahawks face a team that leads the NFL with 130 explosive plays on offense, or 9.2 per game. If they give up the eight per game they have during the four recent losses, this one will be really tough to win.

Prediction

Chiefs 34, Seahawks 23. The defensive shortcomings may not need repeating at this point, but the Seahawks figure to be well-exploited by the No. 1 offense in the NFL. Their ability to keep up on offense will be severely hamstrung by the loss of Lockett. This would be an amazing win for the Seahawks’ playoff hopes if they were to get it. But Kansas City has lots of motivation, too, aiming to get the No. 1 seed and a bye in the AFC. All of that makes it hard to see the Seahawks coming home with an early present in this one.