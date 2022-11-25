RENTON — The Seahawks continue their every four-year walk down memory lane reunion with the AFC West Sunday against the Raiders.

It’s been a pleasant stroll so far as Seattle already has wins against the Broncos and Chargers, and will look to get to 3-0 against their former division brethren with a win over the Raiders Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is 1:05 p.m.

It’s a game that also looms large for Seattle’s playoff hopes, with the Seahawks at 6-4 but in a deadlock atop the NFC West with the 49ers, who hold the tiebreaker thanks to a head-to-head win earlier this season.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup with the Raiders with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.

Matchup to watch

Raider receiver Davante Adams vs. Seattle’s cornerbacks

Adams is not only one of the best receivers in the NFL but also pretty versatile, lining up commonly both inside and out. According to Pro Football Focus, he has 466 snaps this year split out wide and 137 in the slot. So, all of Seattle’s cornerbacks figure to get their shots trying to defend Adams, who in his first season with the Raiders after the celebrated offseason trade from Green Bay has hit his stride. He has three straight games of at least seven catches and at least 126 yards with five touchdowns in that span. Adams had seven catches for 141 yards and two TDs last week against a Denver pass defense that ranks third in the NFL, including the game-winning 35-yarder in overtime

Player to watch

Right tackle Abraham Lucas

The Raiders rank dead last in the NFL in sacks with just 13. But they do have one great pass rusher in Maxx Crosby, who has nine sacks to rank tied for fifth in the NFL. Crosby tends to line up mostly on the left side, which means he’ll usually match up with Lucas, a rookie from Washington State who has given up four sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus, but also has the 20th best pass block grade of any offensive tackle. Lucas will also get help from the tight ends and running backs. But Seattle will need Lucas to win his share of one-on-ones with Crosby to keep him off Geno Smith.

Coaching decision to watch

Establishing the run

The Seahawks did not run the ball much or well in their 21-16 loss to Tampa Bay in Munich with just 39 yards on 14 carries. That included getting just 15 yards on eight carries in the first half as the Bucs burst out to a 14-0 lead. The 14 carries tied for the sixth-fewest of the Pete Carroll era and only 17 times in the Seahawks’ 735 games as a franchise have they had fewer attempts. That Seattle fell behind early obviously is a big reason the Seahawks had a 36-14 pass-to-run disparity. But expect Carroll to make a concerted effort to get that to more of a 60%-40% ratio at the least against the Raiders.

The X-factor

Will the bye help?

The assumption is always that teams coming off byes have the edge, especially when playing against a team that didn’t. The Raiders had to go to overtime to beat Denver last Sunday. And in Carroll’s first 10 years, the Seahawks won seven times following byes, and every year but one from 2013-19. Seattle, though, has lost its last two games following byes — in 2020 in overtime at Arizona following a 5-0 start, and last year at Green Bay. But that Packers game, a 17-0 defeat, was Russell Wilson’s first game back following his finger injury. There’s no such extenuating factor going into this one.

Player who could surprise

WR Marquise Goodwin

With Dee Eskridge dealing with a sore hand, Goodwin figures to continue to take on an even bigger role in the offense. Eskridge played no offensive snaps against the Bucs after being hurt on an early kickoff return, and Goodwin played a season-high 79% of the snaps and responded with two catches for 38 yards including a 19-yard TD late in the game. Goodwin has 10 catches for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the last three games he has played (he sat out on Nov. 6 against Arizona due to a groin injury) and his average of 13.6 yards per reception is the highest on the team.

Key stat

Third-down defense

This is a matchup of two teams that have struggled all season to get stops on third down. Seattle has allowed 44.53% of third downs to be converted, which ranks 27th in the NFL, just ahead of the Raiders, who are at 46.40% (29th). In each of the four games Seattle has lost this season it has allowed 40% or more of third downs to be converted, including 10-15 against Tampa Bay. Seattle allowed 37.5% or less in three straight wins against Arizona, the Chargers and Giants as its defense embarked on something of a midseason turnaround. But that crept back up to 42.8% in a win at Arizona before the struggles against the Bucs.

The good news for Seattle is that the Raiders are one of the worst converting third downs on offense in the NFL at 36.97%, 24th in the league. The Seahawks need to keep the Raiders at or below that number while taking advantage of the Raiders’ third-down defensive issues. Seattle had its worst offensive third-down game against Tampa Bay converting just one of nine.

Prediction

Seahawks 24, Raiders 17.

The Raiders seem like they should be better than their 3-7 record suggests, and they are coming off a good win at Denver. The Seahawks’ loss to Tampa Bay hearkened back to some of the early-season defensive struggles. But a return home and being fresh and healthy off the bye should result in the kind of performance we saw during Seattle’s four-game winning streak and a return to the win column.