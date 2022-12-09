Has it really been three years since the Seahawks played the Carolina Panthers?

This used to be an almost annual game — through mostly quirks in the NFL regular-season schedule formula — as the teams met eight times from 2010-19 and twice in the postseason.

So in some ways it’ll be like saying hello to an old friend when the Panthers visit Lumen Field at 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

But the Seahawks shouldn’t be too welcoming, as this appears to be a must-win for their NFC West and playoff hopes. A date with the division-rival 49ers next Thursday night looms.

Let’s take a closer look at the matchup with the Panthers with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.

Matchup to watch

Seahawks run defense vs. Carolina RB D’Onta Foreman

Well after Sunday, when the Seahawks survived against the Rams, 27-23, but allowed 171 rushing yards, we can probably dismiss the idea that the run-defense issues the previous two weeks were flukes. Instead, Seattle has fallen back to 31st in rushing defense in the NFL after having climbed from — well, from 32nd to 27th — with a four-game stretch at midseason of solid play. Seattle has allowed 615 rushing yards the past three weeks, most in the league during that span, and now gets another stiff test in sixth-year running back Foreman, who has thrived since taking over as the primary back following the trade of Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco. Foreman has rushed for 113 or more yards in four of the Panthers’ past six games, averaging 4.2 or more yards per carry in each, including 113 on 24 on Nov. 27 against a good Denver defense. Foreman has been limited this week in practice due to a foot injury but is expected to play.

Players to watch

WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf

Lockett and Metcalf combined for 17 catches and 255 yards against the Rams. That latter total is more than the Panthers have given up in any of their past five games as their defense has been especially stingy since Steve Wilks took over as interim coach for the fired Matt Rhule. Wilks is making a homecoming, having served as the University of Washington’s secondary coach in 2005 under Tyrone Willingham, and has always been known for crafting solid secondaries in more than 25 years as either a secondary/defensive backs coach or defensive coordinator. What he throws at Lockett and Metcalf will be interesting to watch.

Coaching decision to watch

Pressuring Sam Darnold

Darnold, the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft by the Jets out of USC, made just his first start of the season in Carolina’s most recent game Nov. 27, using his arm and legs to lead the Panthers to a 23-10 win over Russell Wilson and Denver. And since then the Panthers have waived Baker Mayfield, for now handing the job to Darnold. But with Darnold having played just one game this season, and this being his first on the road, might it be a good time for the Seahawks to ratchet up the pressure on defense, especially early before he can find any footing.

The X-factor

Playoff pressure

Carolina is playing out the string with an interim coach — but is doing so competitively, winning three of its past six games and losing another in overtime. Seattle, one of the NFL’s surprise teams this season, is getting down to crunchtime in its effort to finish with a playoff bid. Most questions about whether the pressure might get to the Seahawks — and particularly, quarterback Geno Smith — seemed to be answered with his game-winning drive at Los Angeles. But football is not a one-man show, and the Seahawks are relying on young players at key spots who are being asked to contribute in increasingly high-pressure situations. Can they respond as did, say, the young guys on the 2012 team that finished with five consecutive victories to kick-start all that came later?

Players who could surprise

RBs Tony Jones Jr. and Travis Homer

As of Friday morning, Jones and Homer were the only healthy running backs on Seattle’s 53-man roster with Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas missing practices Wednesday and Thursday due to ankle injuries suffered Sunday. If Walker and Dallas can’t play, Seattle almost certainly would elevate a running back off the practice squad. That could be Wayne Gallman, who the Seahawks signed Tuesday and has the most starts of any running back on the roster — 14 overall, including 10 with the Giants in 2020. But if Seattle goes with Homer or Jones — Homer is a four-year vet with Seattle, and Jones has been with the Seahawks since October — they’ll be picking between two players who have a combined seven NFL starts. Two are by Homer as a rookie in 2019 (including a playoff game) and five by Jones in his two-plus seasons with the Saints. One way or the other, the Seahawks will field a remade running-back group against a Carolina defense that has been at times vulnerable to the run, allowing 4.6 per rush, 22nd in the NFL.

Key stat

Turnovers

This may be one time not to overthink it and and stick with the tried-and-true of turnovers. These teams teams have a big disparity — Seattle is plus-four in turnovers this season, tied for fifth-best in the NFL, and the Panthers are minus-four, tied for 26th. But the Seahawks are just 4-3 when winning the turnover battle; they were 20-3 when winning the battle the previous three seasons. As for Carolina, the Panthers have lost just one turnover in their four wins this season and 15 in their eight losses. So statistically, if the Seahawks force two or more turnovers that might be all they need to win.

Prediction

Seahawks 19, Panthers 14

The Panthers have played tough defense of late, so points might not be easy to come by. And we all know about the Seahawks’ run-defense issues. But the home field and Geno Smith should be enough to get them the W.