Not that the last two weeks were all that quiet in the NFL with lots of coaching changes and rumor mill churning.

But the somewhat relative 14-day slumber following the Super Bowl ends this week as the league convenes on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine.

A total of 319 players received invites — far more than the 261 projected picks in the draft itself (the complete order has yet to be released). And all that they do in Indy will be closely covered by roughly 1,100 media in attendance — yep, those will again be really well-scrutinized 40 times.

As the league heads to Indy, here are five Seahawk-centric things to watch:

1. Pete Carroll and John Schneider meet the media

The first two days of the combine — Tuesday and Wednesday — are highlighted by media sessions with varying coaches and general managers. Not all take part. But Carroll and Schneider will on Tuesday, their first news conferences since the end of the season (or in Schneider’s case, the first with the media at-large since before the season).

And yes, they’ll surely get asked about Friday’s report from The Athletic that Russell Wilson wanted them fired after the 2021 season. Not that either may say a whole lot on that topic.

More relevant to the 2023 season will be their thoughts on Geno Smith and where things stand there.

Also a likely topic is whether Seattle might be interested in a reunion with Bobby Wagner. That Wagner has yet to be released by the Rams could give them an out to delay that answer for now. Wagner isn’t expected to become available until the new league year begins on March 15, when teams can first sign free agents from other teams.

2. Will any trade rumors materialize?

Though no one knew it at the time, it was at the combine a year ago at that the Seahawks essentially came to terms with Denver on the details for the Wilson trade.

Nothing like that appears in the offing for Seattle this year. But the combine could help the Seahawks figure out what their options might be for trading either of its top two picks — five and 20 — and particularly if it makes any sense to move down a few spots from either to add more.

Seattle, though, already has 10 picks so simply adding more isn’t necessarily a priority this year.

Monday began with a report from ESPN that the Bears are putting the No. 1 pick on the market and the trickle down of that could obviously impact what Seattle might want to do at five. But none of that may be known until the first day of the draft on April 27.

3. What quarterbacks will stand out?

After a 2022 draft when just one QB went in the first round — Kenny Pickett to Pittsburgh at 20 — there could be as many as five go in the first round this year, led by Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, each potentially going before Seattle picks at No. 5.

Smith’s future and how much of an immediate need QB is will be sorted out by the draft. Still, Seattle could be tempted — Smith turns 33 next season, and the chance at getting a QB that high is a rare one, with Seattle obviously hoping it won’t have any picks this high for a while.

But the big intrigue is that all of the quarterbacks come with some question marks — expect a lot of attention on how Young, listed at 6-foot, 194, measures; and how Stroud throws (it was revealed Monday he will take part in passing drills). Young, meanwhile, is only going to do interviews. Stroud faces at least some question about how much of his success was due to Ohio State’s system and throwing to a bevy of highly-talented receivers.

“You are going to have to take a risk with any of these quarterbacks,” said NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah in a conference call Friday. “It’s just a different type of risk.”

4. What positions will emerge as strengths?

It’s always worth noting that far too much can be made in the moment of what happens at the combine, especially 40 times. Sadly, the record 40 time of University of Washington receiver John Ross in 2017 may have helped him get taken ninth overall but didn’t foreshadow much NFL success.

But what happens in Indy can help crystallize overall thoughts on positions of strength.

The good news, according to Jeremiah, is that some of the spots where Seattle appears to need the most help also appear to have some solid depth.

“Good edge rusher group,” Jeremiah said. “I think if you are looking at offensive line, edge rushers, I think that’s not bad. I think you’ll be pleasantly surprised with the quality of the depth that’s still going to be there in the fourth and fourth round of this draft.”

While Seattle appears to have starters under contract at four of five OL spots — all but center — after re-signing guard Phil Haynes last week, the Seahawks could be in the market for a center specifically, and overall interior offensive line depth in general.

And we all know how much the Seahawks need edge rushers.

Mock drafts have commonly had Seattle picking Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson at fifth overall.

Wilson will attend the combine but isn’t expected to take part in on-field drills due to a foot injury suffered in November.

But Jeremiah said despite that, Wilson’s standing in league circles has only been rising lately, with Jeremiah saying he’s right there with Alabama’s Will Anderson in consideration as the best edge rusher available.

“I think the league has it with him and Anderson a lot closer than people night think,” Jeremiah said.

5. The local watch

This isn’t a big year for players from local state schools at the combine as there are just three — UW guards Jaxon Kirkland and Henry Bainivalu and WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley.

The Seahawks could use some of both of those spots and will surely take a close look.