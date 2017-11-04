Here are three things to watch for as the Seahawks get set to take on Washington at home on Sunday at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

1. Letting Lacy loose

There’s nothing pretty right now about Seattle’s rushing attack. The Seahawks rank 21st in the NFL in yards per game at 97.6 and tied for 23rd in yards per carry at 3.7. But it’s even worse if you take out Russell Wilson’s 194 yards on 36 carries — 5.4 per attempt. The Seahawks hope that newly-acquired Duane Brown — who will step right in at left tackle — helps the line pave more holes. But they also have decided to try to commit to one running back and see what happens. This week, it’s Eddie Lacy, the 250-pound-ish former Green Bay Packer who signed last March as a free agent. Lacy has done little so far – 108 yards on 42 carries. But that’s more than the 59 on 30 of Thomas Rawls, who also has had some ball security issues of late. So Lacy it is with Seattle hoping that if he gets 15-20 carries he will get stronger as the game wears on. Certainly, his size and style lends itself to thinking that will work. Washington has had some decent defending the run, but a few injuries the last few weeks have hurt the front seven and Washington was ground up last week by Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott — 150 yards on 33 carries. Seeing that, and knowing the weather is starting to turn, may have influenced Seattle’s decision. Whatever the case, Seattle seems serious about finally getting its money’s worth out of Lacy.

2. Containing Captain Kirk without ET

The Seahawks’ defense pretty much just fell apart last year when free safety Earl Thomas was lost for the season, giving up big plays at uncharacteristic rates and allowing 23 or more points in four of six games, 34 or more in three. Teams figured out quickly that without Thomas Seattle could be beaten over the top. That compelled the Seahawks to beef up their secondary depth this year, including the signing of free agent Bradley McDougald, who will get the start Sunday in place of Thomas after starting 31 of 32 games for Tampa Bay the last two years. McDougald, though, can’t be expected replicate all that Thomas can do and Washington can be expected to test him early to see what will happen. The good news is that Washington’s offensive line is so beat up — it could be without four starters – that Washington QB Kirk Cousins may not get the time to let longer routes develop. But Washington may also just try some max protect routes and take some shots that way, especially after seeing the way Houston’s Deshaun Watson threw for 402 yards last Sunday. How well McDougald plays could also help influence how quickly the Seahawks will want to get Thomas back — Seattle plays Thursday at Arizona and the Seahawks might not mind being able to give Thomas a bit more rest. But first things first.

3. Keep winning the turnover margin on third down

Seattle is now 3-1 in games decided by six points or less — and 2-0 in games decided by three points or less — after the 41-38 comeback win over Houston last week. A couple reasons for Seattle’s ability to win the close wins have been getting the upper hand on third downs and turnovers — two areas the Seahawks stress as much as any other. Seattle has not lost the turnover margin all season and in its three wins by six points or fewer has a 9-2 ratio, including 3-1 last week against Houston. For the season Seattle is plus-six, fifth in the NFL. Making the point more clearly, the Seahawks are 10-0 the last two seasons when winning the turnover battle, 5-7-1 when not winning it, proving anew that it often really is “all about the ball,” to state one of coach Pete Carroll’s favorite sayings. The Seahawks are also suddenly among the best in the NFL in converting third downs at 43.14 percent, sixth in the league, having converted 29-57 the past four games, 50.8 percent. That’s an improvement over the 38.2 of last season and has come despite the running games struggles — 15 of Seattle’s 21 first downs last week came via the pass including four of five third-down conversions. Seattle conversely has held its last two opponents to just 4-22 on third down including 2-10 against Houston — none bigger than the run inside two minutes that allowed the Seahawks to get the ball back for one more possession.