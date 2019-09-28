RENTON — Sunday marks the 41st renewal of the Seahawks’ oldest rivalry.

Oldest, anyway, in that the Seahawks played the Cardinals — then in St. Louis — in their first NFL regular season game on Sept. 12, 1976 at the Kingdome.

The two teams wouldn’t play again for seven more years and then intermittently until Seattle moved to the NFC West in 2002.

Of late, it has been maybe the oddest series of the Pete Carroll era. Set aside all the strange things that have happened in the games themselves and just consider this — the Seahawks are 6-2-1 against Arizona under Carroll in Glendale, but just 5-4 in Seattle.

Last year, both games were decided in Seattle’s favor on last-play made field goals by Sebestian Janikowski. Strange huh?

What will happen this time? Here’s a preview.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Seattle pass defense against Arizona QB Kyler Murray.

This is the Seahawks’ first chance to play against Arizona’s Air Raid offense and last year’s Heisman winner, Murray. Murray has predictably piled up a lot of passing numbers so far but it hasn’t yet translated into a lot of points (21.3 average). Seattle defensive backs say it’s an offense that tries to create a lot of one-on-one matchups. “The main thing we need to do is play tight,’’ said cornerback Shaquill Griffin. “… and we’ve got to win our one-on-one battles.’’

Murray throws a lot of short passes. Still, he’s also been sacked 16 times, which could be good news for a Seattle pass rush that so far has just six sacks — and only one by the hyped tandem of Ziggy Ansah and Jadeveon Clowney, who should play their second game together Sunday with Ansah apparently good to go despite a back issue that held him out of practice much of the week.

Seattle is allowing a passer rating of 100.4 so far, which would be the highest in team history. That’s due in part to having allowed six touchdown passes while getting just one interception. They’ll hope to change that Sunday.

PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Chris Carson

Rashaad Penny is a gametime decision to play while battling a hamstring injury — and at the least will probably be somewhat limited in his snaps if he can go. If Penny can’t play then that could leave Seattle with just two viable tailback options — Carson and C.J. Prosise — other than rookie Travis Homer, who has yet to play. That wouldn’t normally be that big of a deal. But Carson has lost fumbles in each of the last three games and while the team is professing 100 percent faith that he will turn things around, the fumbles also simply can’t continue. Maybe the best thing that can happen Sunday is a Seattle win and a turnover-less game by Carson, whom Seattle needs to get right to make much of this season.

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

All of them.

That might seem too broad for this category. But after last week’s debacle, every move that coach Pete Carroll and his staff make will be scrutinized as closely as ever. To their credit, every coach who talked to the media this week took full blame, with Carroll saying “I’ve got to do better’’ on Monday. Fourth-down calls, of course, always have a risk, and Seattle’s last week could all be defended. But not going for two when the Seahawks could have cut the lead to 11 in the late going was hard to figure — the explanation was basically that they should have and just blew it. But, it’s worth remembering Carroll is the best coach in team history. So, he and his staff get some wide latitude in the big picture. But for this season, the coaches — like the players — need to clean some things up.

THE X-FACTOR

Tackling.

Arizona’s offense prides itself on getting the ball to playmakers in space and hoping they can make a defender or two miss and turn short gains into long runs. The Seahawks had uncommon struggles with missed tackles last week, with more than 15. Many were on Saints standout running back Alvin Kamara on a slick field. Conditions won’t be an issue this week, but the Cardinals do have some good skill players in the likes of David Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. “It was just bad tackling, bad ball,’’ said linebacker K.J. Wright this week. “Just got to make sure that we wrap up and bring guys down to the ground. … that (missed tackles) will change this week.’’

WILD CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

Tight end Luke Willson.

One of the reasons for re-signing Willson is that he can step right in and replace the traded Nick Vannett as a backup and complementary tight end to Will Dissly. His first game back is where he had the best statistical game of his career — Willson caught three passes for 139 yards, including an 80-yard TD — in Glendale against the Cardinals in 2014. Carroll said this week that Willson will be in the gameplan Sunday, so he should get some chances to make some plays.

KEY STAT

0-3

That’s the Seahawks record this season when leading at the end of either the first quarter or halftime. In other words, it has yet to happen, as the Seahawks continue to test the limits of the whole “you can’t win the game in the first quarter’’ thing. Seattle has been outscored 10-7 in the first quarter and 47-28 in the first half, depending on outscoring goes 48-32 in the second half to forge a 2-1 record.

The Seahawks’ players have often followed Carroll’s lead in downplaying the slow starts. But they didn’t this week in the wake of falling behind the Saints 20-7 at halftime and 27-7 early in the third quarter before trying to rally. “We’ve got to come out and start faster next week,’’ said center Justin Britt. “We’ve got to start getting that going. We can’t keep starting slow.’’

THE FINAL WORD

Basically every statistical comparison favors the Seahawks, who are gaining 62 more yards per game than Arizona and allowing a whopping 125 fewer. And while the Seahawks have a tortured history in Glendale, they also haven’t lost a game in Arizona to the Cardinals since 2012. That streak should continue as Seattle gets a needed bounce-back win. Seattle 31, Arizona 13.