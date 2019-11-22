With every week and every win, the Seahawks’ numbers start to get a little more glittering.

Seattle has won three in a row, six of seven and is 8-2 to start the 2019 season, among the best four starts in team history. Seattle is also 5-0 on the road to start the season, a team record, and is 18-6 overall since losing the first two games of the 2018 season.

But each week presents a new challenge, and Sunday it’s playing on the road against a team less than two years removed from a Super Bowl title — the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles now are just trying to stay in the playoff race standing at 5-5 with some mystifying losses (Detroit at home) mixed with a few wins that conjured up memories of the 2017 season (victories at Green Bay and Buffalo).

Let’s look at some of the keys for Seattle on Sunday.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney vs. Eagles right tackle Andre Dillard

Dillard, a Woodinville High and WSU grad, appears likely to start at right tackle with veteran Lane Johnson battling a concussion (Johnson remained in the NFL’s concussion protocol as of Friday morning). Johnson is one of the most proven tackles in the game, having been a first-team All-Pro two years ago. Dillard, meanwhile, is a rookie who would be making just his fourth career start, but first at right tackle after earlier playing on the left side. Clowney is coming off his best game as a Seahawk and one of the more dominant defensive performances in team history. Clowney moves around so he wouldn’t line up solely over Dillard the entire game. But you’d expect the Seahawks to try to maximize that matchup as much as they can.

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

How many snaps to give Chris Carson

Carson’s 200 rushing attempts are the third-most in the NFL and second of those who have played just 10 games, one behind Cleveland’s Nick Chubb. He’s on pace for 320 carries for the season, which would be the most for a Seahawk since 2005, when Shaun Alexander won the NFL MVP award and had 370 carries for 1,880 yards (Alexander had 353 and 326 carries the two years prior to that season). Pete Carroll has sounded relatively unconcerned about Carson’s workload. But now that Seattle has six games in six weeks to finish the year and then a probable playoff game, the Seahawks may want to try to get Rashaad Penny a little more involved to make sure Carson is at his best in the postseason. One thing to watch Sunday is that the Eagles have, statistically, one of the better run defenses in the NFL, allowing 86 yards per game (fourth-fewest) and just 3.8 yards per carry (sixth). That could compel the Seahawks to pass more, as they did two games ago against Tampa Bay.

PLAYER TO WATCH

WR Josh Gordon

Gordon got his feet wet with the Seahawks against the 49ers with 28 snaps and two big grabs on third downs late in the game. Expect him to play more going forward with Carroll saying this week that there will be “no restrictions’’ on Gordon going forward. If Tyler Lockett is limited in any way with his leg injury suffered against the 49ers the Seahawks, Gordon could become that much more of a target. But in his second week with Seattle, he figures to be more of a target anyway.

THE X-FACTOR

Nickel corner Ugo Amadi

The rookie from Oregon appears set to be the nickel back for the remainder of the season after Jamar Taylor, who held the role the last nine games, was waived this week. Amadi was the nickel for the Week 1 scare against the Bengals but should be better-equipped for the role now. The Seahawks, though, could stay in their base defense quite a bit against an Eagles team that ranks among the worst passing offenses in the NFL and is battling injury issues at receiver (both Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were on the injury report this week and DeSean Jackson is on injured reserve). That might mean leaving Mychal Kendricks — a former Eagle who will undoubtedly relish playing against his old team – on the field in passing situations much of the time. Still, Amadi figures to get some chances, too.

WILD-CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

LB/rush end Shaquem Griffin

Griffin played 14 snaps against the 49ers as a stand-up edge rusher on passing downs, his first defensive snaps of the season. And while he didn’t record an official stat, his impact was enough that Seattle coaches said this week they want to see more of Griffin. In the “interesting subplot’’ category, Griffin’s snaps came in part at the expense of high-priced free agent Ziggy Ansah, who played just 14 snaps, as well. Tracking the usage of each player — and their effectiveness — will be a fun exercise the rest of the season.

KEY STAT

347

That’s how many plays out of 661 the Seahawks have run this season while trailing, according to Pro Football Focus almost 53%, a pretty vivid illustration of how often Seattle has had to play from behind. According to PFF, no other team in the NFL that has run more than 340 plays while trailing has a winning record. Seattle had had five wins this season in which it has had to either come back in the fourth quarter or win in overtime, two on the road. The ability to rally is admirable, but probably not something the Seahawks really want to try every week.

THE FINAL WORD

Seahawks 24, Eagles 20

For lots of obvious reasons this is a dangerous game for the Seahawks. But Seattle is coming off of a bye and is on the upswing while the Eagles are dealing with injuries to key players such as Johnson, running back Jordan Howard and receivers Agholor and Jeffery. The Eagles are the more desperate team but also the more beat-up one, and while you keep thinking the Seahawks can’t just win every road game they play — they are already just one off the team record for road wins in a season of six set by the 2013 squad that won the Super Bowl — this feels like a game they should win.