The last time the Seahawks won in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Mike Holmgren was in his first year as Seattle’s coach, Bill Clinton was in the Oval Office, and Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez were still Mariners.

Yep, Nov. 1, 1999 was a long time ago.

Seattle has lost six regular-season games and three more in the playoffs in Green Bay since then and three more in the playoffs. That includes three times in the regular season and once in the playoffs since Pete Carroll arrived as coach in 2010 (and all since 2015).

As Seattle middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said this week, “This is a great time to change it.”

Indeed, there’s no time like the present to not only snap the Lambeau Field hex, especially with the playoff hopes of the 3-5 Seahawks resting on pulling off an upset or two along the way.

On to our keys to the game:

Matchup to watch

Russell Wilson vs. Green Bay defense

As this is written, the expectation is that Wilson will be back under center for the Seahawks after missing three games because of a right-middle-finger injury. Wilson has had two of his worst statistical games in Green Bay, throwing a career-high five interceptions in a 38-10 loss in 2016 and being held to 158 yards and no touchdowns in a 17-9 loss in 2017. Wilson may have to resist the temptation to do too much too early as he comes back from the first injury of his career that caused him to miss games. Expect a Green Bay team that ranks fifth in total defense to throw a few things at him early to test if he is rusty and more prone to mistakes than normal.

Players to watch

Seattle’s running backs

As this is written it’s uncertain if Chris Carson is going to play after missing the past four games because of a neck injury. If he does, that’s an obvious boost for a Seattle offense that has not run the ball well of late, averaging just 3.8 yards per carry or less in four of the past five games and just 2.8 in a blowout of the Jaguars. Alex Collins has been serviceable in Carson’s absence, but Seattle’s best running option is obviously a 1-2 punch of Carson and Collins. Green Bay has at times been vulnerable to the run but has been good the past two weeks, holding Arizona and Kansas City to 74 and 77 yards, respectively — both under four yards per carry and both on the road. Getting a running game going seems imperative Sunday.

Coaching decision to watch

Will Jamal Adams finally blitz more?

And as this is written, the expectation is that Aaron Rodgers will return at quarterback for Green Bay after missing one game because of a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers had been playing as well as ever, with a 17-to-1 TD-to-interception ratio in his past seven games. But who knows how a week off may impact him, and this might be the time for Seattle to dial up some pressures on Rodgers, who like all QBs is more prone to mistakes when hurried. Adams has blitzed just 30 times in eight games this year after averaging almost 10 a game last season, and he has yet to have a quarterback sack or even a knockdown. This might be a good week to change that.

The X-factor

Turnovers

Maybe this is obvious. But one saving grace for Seattle despite its 3-5 start has been a lack of turnovers — the Seahawks have lost just four, fewest in the NFL. Three came in losses to the Rams and Steelers, proving pivotal in the final minutes in each (the other in the win against the Colts). The Packers, meanwhile, have been good at forcing them, tied for fifth with 14, including nine interceptions (the Seahawks have thrown just two) and have a plus-six turnover margin, fourth in the NFL, a key in getting off to a 7-2 start. And tough road environments usually lead to more turnovers.

Player who could surprise

Cornerback Tre Brown

The fourth-round draft pick from Oklahoma will make his second career start, and you can count on Rodgers testing him early, especially any time he can get Davante Adams lined up on him in one-on-one situations. Brown has allowed just seven completions on 13 targets for 44 yards, a passer rating of just 61.1, impressive numbers while going against Ben Roethlisberger, Jameis Winston and Trevor Lawrence. But Rodgers and Adams in Lambeau will be his stiffest test yet.

Key stat

Third-down conversion percentage

This game represents a matchup of teams with some interesting third-down numbers. The Seahawks’ defense has had its struggles at times, but it ranks first in the NFL since Week 4 in third-down percentage, allowing just 24.6% (16 for 65). And getting off the field has been the biggest reason Seattle has also allowed just 18 points per game since then, fourth in the NFL. The Packers, meanwhile, are converting 42.2% of third downs under Rodgers, 12th in the NFL (they were 2 for 12 last week with Jordan Love at QB). On the other side, the Seahawks are 31st in the NFL at 31.3% (26 for 83) and face a Packers defense that has at times been lax on third downs, allowing 41.58% (20th in the NFL). But the Packers held the Chiefs and Cardinals to a combined 9 for 24 the past two games. Staying on the field will be more vital than ever for the Seattle offense.

Prediction

Packers, 26, Seahawks 20: Assuming Rodgers is back — and all signs are pointing that way — Seattle will get the full Packers experience. On a neutral field Green Bay projects as the better team. At Lambeau, this seems like an especially tough task.