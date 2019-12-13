RENTON — Somehow, though the teams are in different divisions and a country apart, the Seahawks always seem to find themselves facing the Carolina Panthers at a key time of the season.

Through some oddities of NFL scheduling, the two teams have played seven times in the regular season since 2010 and twice more in the playoffs.

Some of the regular-season games have been among the more meaningful wins in recent team history — the comeback win to open the 2013 season and set the tone for the march to the Super Bowl title (as well as proving critical later in securing homefield advantage in the playoffs that year); the 2014 win the week after the Percy Harvin trade that kicked off a stretch of nine wins in 10 games to propel another Super Bowl run; and last season’s comeback when Seattle was just 5-5. The win turned the corner to an eventual 10-6 season.

Now, after a loss to the Rams that halted a five-game winning streak and threw Seattle back into second in the NFC West, here again comes a trip to Carolina.

Here’s a look at what to watch.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Seattle defense.

McCaffrey, the third-year vet out of Stanford, might still be in the MVP hunt had the Panthers’ season not gone off the rails — the Panthers have lost five in a row and two weeks ago fired coach Ron Rivera. McCaffrey still has a huge lead in total yards with 1,946 (1,220 rushing, 726 receiving). But McCaffrey’s numbers shifted a little bit of late. After rushing for 100 or more yards in six of Carolina’s first nine games he has been held to 70 or fewer in each of the last four. Meanwhile, 38 of his 86 receptions for the season have come in the last four games with at least seven or more in each. Basically, being behind a lot means Carolina has been throwing it more to McCaffrey rather than handing it to him. Either way, Seattle has to know where he is at all times.

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

Will they try to get the deep passing game going more?

Russell Wilson had one of his more explosive games against the Panthers last season averaging 10.9 yards per attempt — his second-highest in 2018. Wilson has bettered that total only once this season (11.7 in first game against the Rams) and of late the deep passing game has been somewhat stunted — the 6.8 of last week was the second-lowest average of the year. But protection issues made it hard to throw deep much last week and the previous week the Vikings (7.7 per attempt) dared Seattle to run, so the Seahawks did. Tyler Lockett’s injury/illness has also factored in. Carolina’s stats against the pass aren’t bad (6.0 yards per pass attempt, 12th-lowest) in part because the Panthers are terrible against the run. So running and controlled passing may again be more the order. Still, expect Seattle to try to take more shots than last week.

PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Chris Carson.

Speaking of the Panthers’ run defense, it’s as bad as it gets in the NFL ranking, allowing 5.3 yards per carry, worse than anyone in the league except Jacksonville. Each of the last three teams Seattle played is giving up 4.2 yards per rush or less. So, that could mean Seattle — which always wants to establish the run anyway — going into this one with even more of a mindset to let the run, and Carson, carry the day. Carson quietly went over 1,000 yards last week (he has 1,057 for the season).

THE X-FACTOR

DE Jadeveon Clowney.

Clowney hasn’t been the same since the 49ers game while dealing with a core muscle injury, and this week also missed two practices while sick. But it’s expected he’ll try to play against the Panthers and he’ll have some motivation to play in front of family and friends — he grew up in Rock Hill, S.C., about 28 miles from Charlotte. More to the point, the Seahawks can use whatever contribution he can give them especially with fellow end Ziggy Ansah likely to be a gametime decision with neck/shoulder issues.

WILD-CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

RB C.J Prosise.

With Rashaad Penny out, the Seahawks will turn to mercurial fourth-year tailback C.J. Prosise as Carson’s backup. Prosise has been oft-injured in his career but has had some brief moments of real productivity. And since Carson isn’t going to get 100 percent of the snaps — well, he did come close once this year with 96 against the 49ers but is generally more in the 70-ish range — Prosise is going to get on the field. Coaches and teammates cite a common refrain — when Prosise has been healthy he’s played well. Time to show that again.

KEY STAT

30-7. That’s Seattle’s record when coming off an in-season loss under Wilson, the best for any QB since 2012.

Of course, Wilson also just simply wins a lot in any situation — he needs one more regular-season victory to tie Tom Brady for the most for any QB in his first eight seasons with 86. But Seattle hasn’t lost two in a row all season, so no reason to start now.

THE FINAL WORD

Seahawks 31, Panthers 24.

The Panthers are reeling, having lost five in a row, star quarterback Cam Newton and their coach. And they sort of looked like a team that had given up during their 40-20 loss to Atlanta last week. But something tells us they’ll keep this one competitive and it will turn into the usual Carolina nailbiter. But the guess here is that the result will be the same as it usually is, too, with Wilson giving his team the plays at the end to pull out a much-needed bounceback win.