There won’t be many secrets between the Seahawks and Falcons on Sunday in Atlanta.

“They know us and we know them,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “It makes for a really good, interesting preparation.”

Atlanta coach Dan Quinn was the Seahawks’ defensive coordinator when Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII, and he and Carroll have remained close.

“He meant more to me on the coaching side and has had the biggest impact on me than anyone in my career,” Quinn said.

This matchup is particularly intriguing because of where the two teams are.

The Seahawks (5-2) are looking to remain undefeated on the road and remain in the NFC playoff chase.

The Falcons (1-6) have nose-dived this season, and Quinn is fighting for his job with a defense that has ranked among the worst in the NFL in most major categories.

“Results-wise, we’ve missed the mark defensively by a lot,” Quinn said. “We’re trying to work like hell to get fundamentals right, techniques right.”

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m. PT at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Seahawks, by the way, have a 13-6 record in their last 19 games that kicked at 10 a.m. PT.

Some things to watch Sunday:

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Seahawks’ offensive line vs. Atlanta’s defensive front

On paper, this isn’t a fair fight. The Falcons have an NFL-worst five sacks and just 13 QB knockdowns in seven games.

But the Seahawks’ offensive line is a significant question mark.

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown has missed the last two games with a biceps injury, and his replacement, George Fant, has been limited in practice this week with a shoulder injury.

Starting right tackle Germain Ifedi (knee) did not practice Thursday, and D.J. Fluker is trying to regain his job at right guard after being hampered the past three weeks with a hamstring injury.

How the Seahawks put a line together, and how well that patchwork group protects Russell Wilson, will be no small challenge, no matter the opponent.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Tyler Lockett

It’s an interesting case study.

On one side of the field, there’s Atlanta’s Julio Jones, who has been one of the top wide receivers in the league since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2011. He’s everything you want in a wideout: 6-feet-3, 220 pounds, fast, tough.

On the other side is Seattle’s Tyler Lockett, who is hardly anyone’s top pick as the archetype for a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.

But Lockett, at 5-10 and 182 pounds, has become just that for the Seahawks this season, and his camaraderie with Wilson is everything a team could ask out out of a QB-WR connection.

Lockett’s 14 touchdown receptions since the start of the 2018 are fourth-most in the NFL.

“The past couple years have been really on point with what we want to be able to do,” Wilson said, adding: “I think anybody that wants to be great, you’ve got to have great teammates and other people around you that allow that to happen. He makes it look easy for me.”

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

How many touches for Rashaad Penny?

Penny, the Seahawks’ 2018 first-round pick, played just two snaps and had zero touches against Baltimore last Sunday, his first game back from a hamstring injury.

Penny has just 22 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown this season. With the NFL’s trade deadline on Tuesday, some have suggested the Seahawks consider moving the backup running back now, while they still can. That seems unlikely. But it is fair to question what his role will be going forward behind Chris Carson.

“We know we need Rashaad. We’re excited about Rashaad,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. “I don’t put too much into it other than the fact that we only got 26 or something rushing attempts (vs. Baltimore). He played a few plays. He’s a big part of our plans.”

THE X-FACTOR

Matt Ryan’s ankle

Atlanta’s veteran QB has been listed as questionable with an ankle injury that knocked him out of last Sunday’s 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

If Ryan can’t play, the Falcons will turn to 38-year-old Matt Schaub, who hasn’t started a game since 2015 (when he played for Baltimore).

Other injury notes from Atlanta: guard James Carpenter (knee), the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2011, has been ruled out; and former University of Washington cornerback Desmond Trufant (toe) is also out.

WILD-CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

Quandre Diggs

Acquired in a trade with Detroit on Tuesday, Diggs is questionable for Sunday because of a hamstring injury that kept him out for almost two full games with the Lions. But he did play last Sunday and the Seahawks hope he can at least play a part-time role against the Falcons, to help out a secondary hit by injuries to Bradley McDougald (back) and Lano Hill (elbow), and stung by the inconsistent play of Tedric Thompson.

KEY STAT

29-7

With Russell Wilson as their QB, the Seahawks have a 29-7 record following an in-season loss. That’s the best record by a QB since the 1970 merger.

THE FINAL WORD

Seahawks 31, Falcons 21

Atlanta’s issues on defense are vast and they are puzzling, particularly so considering Quinn’s pedigree. The Falcons still have an elite offense — and they still have Jones — but Ryan looks unlikely to play. And, yes, the Seahawks have been at their best on the road this season. That all adds up to a nice bounce-back day for the Hawks.