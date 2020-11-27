The Seahawks’ Philadelphia story has been a happy one during the Pete Carroll era.

Seattle is 5-0 in the regular season against the Eagles since Carroll arrived in 2010 and 1-0 in the playoffs, with each win by at least eight points and four by 10 or more. Two of those wins came last year, one in the regular season and then in a wild card playoff game, each somewhat bizarrely by the exact score of 17-9.

On Monday, Seattle returns again for its third game in Philly in 53 weeks hoping to not only extend the winning streak against the Eagles but stay on top of the NFC West. The Seahawks head there as five-point favorites against a Philadelphia team that is just 3-6-1 but with a win can stay atop an unusual race in the NFC East.

Here are some keys to the game:

Matchup to watch

Eagles DE Brandon Graham and DT Fletcher Cox vs. the right side of Seattle’s offensive line

Graham and Cox have been two of the most consistent defensive linemen in the league for a while now and each is in the midst of really good years; Graham has seven sacks while Cox has 4.5. Graham and Cox would present a challenge to Seattle at any time, but the Seahawks may have to go without starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain. That could mean the first start of the season for Cedric Ogbuehi, a first-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 and a veteran of 23 career starts, but none since 2017. He has 25 snaps for Seattle this year in a reserve role. The good news is rookie Damien Lewis should return to his usual spot at right tackle after playing center last week in place of an injured Ethan Pocic, who should be back. But Cox will present another big test for Lewis in his first NFL season.

Player to watch

RB Chris Carson

The 2020 season has not been the year Carson hoped to have as he potentially heads into free agency. He’s missed the past four games with a foot injury and has rushed for just 323 yards so far. Conversely, Carson has been as effective as ever when he has played, averaging 4.9 yards per carry — which would be his career best. And Seattle’s running-game struggles without him seemed to only further accentuate his worth to the team. That he missed four games doesn’t soothe the long-term concerns about his durability, instead furthering the question of how avidly the Seahawks will try to sign him after the season. But Carson also now has six regular-season games and the playoffs to further state his case while providing the Seahawks with the kind of rushing attack it feels it needs to get to the Super Bowl.

Coaching decision to watch

First-down playcalling

While Seattle on paper featured its most balanced offense of the season in last week’s 28-21 win over Arizona — 31 official runs to 28 passes — the Seahawks were still aggressive throwing on first down. Of 17 first-down plays in the first half, for instance, 10 were called passes. Russell Wilson was particularly effective on first down against the Cardinals, especially early, going 5-of-6 for 52 yards with two touchdowns on first-down passes in the first half. That doesn’t include a 46-yard pass-interference penalty drawn by DK Metcalf, which occurred on first down. What Wilson has also done well this year on first down is scramble — he has 207 of his team-high 367 rushing yards this year on first downs, almost all of which came when he took off on drop backs, averaging 8.0 yards per attempt.

The X-factor

Fourth downs

When Philly won the Super Bowl following the 2017 season, Eagles coach Doug Pederson earned a reputation for embracing some new analytics, including the idea that teams should go for it more often on fourth down. While the shine is coming off Pederson a little with the Eagles struggling, he still likes to go for it a lot on fourth down — Philly’s 19 fourth-down attempts are tied for the third-most in the NFL. The Eagles, though, have converted just seven, or 36.8%, which ranks just 27th in the league. Seattle has actually converted the same amount of fourth downs as the Eagles but on 10 fewer attempts, a percentage of 77.8 that is tied for the third-best in the NFL. However, Seattle has allowed 9 of 16 fourth downs to be converted this year, 56.25%, 18th in the NFL. And opponents have converted nine of the Past 12 dating to the opener against Atlanta, though the Seahawks got a big fourth-down stop in the form of Carlos Dunlap’s sack on Arizona’s final play last week.

Player who could surprise

Kicker Jason Myers

Myers has somewhat quietly put together one of the best kicking streaks in team history, having made 23 straight field goals in the regular season dating to a game against Tampa Bay on Nov. 3, 2019. That includes having made all 12 of his attempts this year. After hitting two last week to pass Stephen Hauschka (22 in 2013), Myers’ streak is now the second-longest in team history behind Olindo Mare’s 30 straight in 2009-10. Myers, though, did miss two field goals in the playoffs last year, including a 35-yarder at Philly, where the winter conditions can make kicking tricky. Monday’s forecasts call for a high of 62 and rain, with wind up to 17 miles per hour.

Key stat

7.21 and 4.99

Those two numbers represent the Seahawks’ and Eagles’ yards per pass attempt. Seattle’s is eighth-best and Philly’s second-worst, and few other numbers better illustrate the difference between the two teams. Seattle is able to gain yards in chunks behind Wilson’s connections with Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while the Eagles have one of the NFL’s least imposing receiving corps with only Travis Fulgham (31st) rated by Pro Football Focus among the top 100 receivers in the league this year. Eagles fans don’t need reminding that Philly took Stanford’s JJ. Arcega-Whiteside with the 57th overall pick in 2019, seven spots before Seattle drafted Metcalf. Arcega-Whiteside, currently on the COVID-19 reserve list, has just two catches this season and 12 in his career.

The final word

Seahawks 26, Eagles 19

The Seahawks have lost their past three road games, and while the Eagles have won only three games all season, Philadelphia’s defense and offensive rushing attack are just good enough to cause Seattle problems if the Seahawks start out slow. But Seattle’s defense is rounding into form at the right time, and Russell Wilson showed last week rumors of his demise were vastly overstated. There figure to be some nervous moments, but Seattle should come away with the win.