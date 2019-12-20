RENTON — It’s the week before the week that really counts for the Seahawks.

But if the NFC West is going to almost certainly come down to next Sunday’s game against the 49ers, there’s still a lot riding on the visit by the Arizona Cardinals this week in terms of potentially getting the number one seed and the homefield advantage through the playoffs. Consider that a loss to Arizona could open the trapdoor to fall to number three and having to play the first weekend even if the Seahawks win the West.

There’s also maybe the matter of momentum, if you believe in that. Longtime Seattle fans may recall the 1984 squad that started 12-2 and had a similar sort-of warm-up game at Kansas City the week before a winner-take-all clash for the division against Denver. Seattle got waxed at KC and then again the next week against Denver and had to settle for the wild card.

So, lots to play for even if not as much as next week.

Here’s a look at what to watch.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Arizona QB Kyler Murray vs. the Seattle defense.

Murray has had the typical rookie ups-and-downs and he’s thrown five of his 10 interceptions in Arizona’s last three games. But he’s also shown enough that if Seattle lets him get some confidence early he could be tough to handle, especially with the Seahawks likely to be without a few key defensive players such as Quandre Diggs and maybe Jadeveon Clowney, who was the star of the 27-10 win over the Cardinals in September. Arizona also has a more varied playbook now and a better running game behind Kenyan Drake (who was not with the Cardinals for the first meeting) to help Murray out. One key is to contain Murray’s running — he has 219 of his 504 rushing yards for the season in the team’s four wins, on 39 of his 85 carries. “He looks like he’s running a little bit more,’’ Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “They may have been influenced by the Ravens sensation a little bit because he just looks a little quicker to take off and go.’’

COACHING DECISION TO WATCH

Who will emerge as the number three receiver with Josh Gordon gone?

The big news of the week was the suspension of Gordon, whose production had been sporadic — seven catches in five games — but had seemed to come at mostly key times. David Moore and Jaron Brown saw their playing time decrease with Gordon in the fold and those two —- along with Malik Turner — will get chances to reclaim the third spot. Seattle will mostly hope at least one of them emerges to make a few catches when needed.

PLAYER TO WATCH

WR DK Metcalf.

Metcalf had the worst game of his young career against the Cardinals the first time around — just one catch for six yards. He’s had at least two catches in every other game, and at least 35 yards in every other game other than against Atlanta, when he went 3-13 but with two touchdowns. The Cardinals have been one of the easier teams to pass against, allowing an NFL-high 290.4 yards per game and 7.3 yards per attempt, which ranks 28th. So count on Metcalf to get some more chances this time around and add to what is already one of the best rookie seasons by a receiver in team history. He enters the game leading all rookie receivers with 50 receptions and 783 receiving yards.

THE X-FACTOR

How will Seattle’s secondary — and defense as a whole — play without Quandre Diggs?

The addition in October of the veteran free safety in a trade with Detroit has had more of an impact than anyone could have imagined. Seattle is 4-1 in the five games Diggs has started and has forced 16 turnovers — three on interceptions by Diggs, a total that is tied for the team lead even though he didn’t play his first game until Nov.11. Diggs’ ballhawking has been one reason for the turnovers but the Seahawks have also seemed to try a few more things defensively with the knowledge that they can trust Diggs to make sure nothing gets past him. Diggs is officially doubtful for the game with a high ankle sprain but it’d be a surprise if he plays with Lano Hill likely to replace him, as he did for the second half at Carolina. Hill has just four starts in almost three years in the NFL but Carroll praised him for being in the right positions last week.

WILD-CARD PLAYER WHO COULD SURPRISE

RB Travis Homer.

The Seahawks remain with just three tailbacks on the roster following the loss of Rashaad Penny — Chris Carson, C.J.Prosise and Homer, a rookie seventh-round pick out of Miami. Homer saw his first significant action last week, filling in for Carson on a series in the fourth quarter. Those snaps came after Prosise had momentarily appeared to lose a fumble basically untouched (replay officially ruled him down). The Seahawks don’t appear to have completely soured on Prosise — offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer praised his blitz pickups in the Carolina game. But last week also showed they have no hesitation in going to Homer if desired.

KEY STAT

70-74 — Seattle’s first-quarter scoring this year, and its opponents first-quarter scoring.

It’s a differential that was much more extreme against Seattle before the Seahawks jumped on the Panthers last week to take a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. That was just the fifth time this year in 14 games Seattle has had the lead at the end of the first quarter. And in showing that sometimes you CAN win the game in the first quarter, Seattle has won all five games in which it has taken the lead at the end of the first 15 minutes. That includes the first game against Arizona, when Seattle jumped ahead 10-0 on its way to its most comfortable win of the year, 27-10.The other first-quarter leads came against the Rams at home, Atlanta and Philadelphia. Seattle may want to try the “get ahead early’’ thing again this week against a team that is 2-4 on the road this season.

THE FINAL WORD

Seahawks 30, Cardinals 22.

Seattle has tied an NFL record with 10 wins by a possession this season (meaning eight points or less). Arizona’s record maybe makes you think this should be easy. But games against the Cardinals rarely are, especially in Seattle, and Murray and that offense could cause some problems for the Seahawks, especially with some of the injury issues on defense.