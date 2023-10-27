The last time the Cleveland Browns played in Seattle late in the 2015 season their quarterback was an up-and-comer named Johnny Manziel.

Not that Manziel, then 23, stayed up-and-coming for long.

Manziel’s eighth pro start, a 30-13 loss to Seattle at Lumen Field, turned out to be the second-to-last of his NFL career.

Manziel started a loss the next week at Kansas City and never played in the league again.

Sunday’s return by the Browns game was supposed to be a Seattle return for a different QB who had a breakout game at Lumen Field when he was a rookie — Deshaun Watson.

As a rookie in 2017 with the Houston Texans, Watson was a key player in one of the greatest shootouts in stadium history, throwing for 402 yards — still the second-most of his career. But then-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson threw for a still-standing Seahawks record of 452 in a 41-38 Seattle win. Watson’s 13.4 yards per completion that day remain the most ever against a Pete Carroll Seahawks team.

But Watson has been ruled out because of a nagging shoulder injury, and the Browns will go with P.J. Walker.

With that backdrop, let’s look at the keys to Sunday’s game.

Matchup to watch

Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett vs. Seahawks offensive line.

Garrett is tied for second in the NFL in sacks with eight and has the highest season grade for any defensive player from Pro Football Focus. That includes the top pass-rushing grade, an off-the-charts 95.0. He typically lines up on the left side, meaning his primary matchup will be against Stone Forsythe, who is expected to fill in for injured Abraham Lucas. When Garrett slides inside he’s expected to face Seattle rookie right guard Anthony Bradford. The Browns like to line Garrett up at multiple spots, and most of Seattle’s offensive linemen will get their shots at him, as well as the tight ends when they are inevitably kept in to block. “They do a good job moving him around, and he does a good job of not really being better at one side or the other,” Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said. “He can rush where he needs to rush.”

Player to watch

WR DK Metcalf

It’s been an interesting couple of weeks for Metcalf, with his unnecessary-roughness penalty against the Bengals and subsequent fallout, and then missing last week’s game against the Cardinals because of rib and hip injuries. Now comes a matchup against one of the NFL’s best pass defenses. The Browns have allowed the fewest passing yards overall, and maybe more important have the third-lowest yards per pass attempt against, at 5.1. The Browns haven’t been much easier to run against (3.7 yards per attempt, eighth overall), so the Seahawks will have to hit some big plays in the passing game. They’ll need a return to form from Metcalf to do so, especially because Tyler Lockett is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury that has him listed as questionable. The weekend off appeared to do Metcalf some good, as he practiced fully this week for the first time since suffering the rib injury against Detroit in Week 2.

Coaching decision to watch

How much will Frank Clark play?

The news of the week was Seattle re-signing outside linebacker/rush end Frank Clark, who in his first stint with the team from 2015-18 recorded 35 sacks, still 10th in team history. Clark last played in an NFL game Oct. 8 with the Broncos against the Jets, so being in game shape shouldn’t be an issue. And though the scheme is a little different now, Clark should be able to pick up enough to play Sunday. Clark had 2.5 sacks last postseason, so even though his regular-season numbers have been underwhelming the past few years, he still appears capable of making an impact.

The X-factor

The throwback uniforms

Can uniforms influence how a team plays? You wouldn’t think so in the NFL. But the debut of the throwback uniforms may create even more of a festive atmosphere at Lumen, and the players surely will want to play their best while looking what many said this week is their best. The Seahawks plan to wear the throwbacks again Nov. 30 at Dallas and likely will want to get the retro craze off on a strong foot.

Players who could surprise

Tight ends Will Dissly, Noah Fant and Colby Parkinson.

It’s normally not a surprise when Seattle gets significant contributions from its tight ends. But it could be Sunday, because the Browns have allowed the fewest targets (20), catches (14) and receiving yards (101) to tight ends this season, via Pro Football Reference — and each by sizable margins. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are 11th in combined receiving yards from their tight ends, led by the 194 of Fant and 132 of Parkinson, each more than the Browns have allowed to tight ends for the season. A fun subplot to watch.

Key stat

Browns’ rushing yards.

Seattle’s defensive task seems simple enough in this one — stop the run to win. With Walker sharing much of the QB duties this year with Watson (as well as rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson getting one start) the Browns rank 31st in the NFL in passing yards per game at 171.7. The Browns have made up for that by ranking second in the NFL in rushing yards per game at 147.5 and seventh in yards per attempt at 4.5, including 160 yards on 34 attempts in a 19-17 upset of the 49ers two weeks ago. Jerome Ford, who has taken over as the leading rusher following an injury to Nick Chubb in Week 2, was listed as questionable Friday because of an ankle injury but said he hopes to play. If not, Seattle will get an even bigger dose of one-time Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt, who was re-signed following Chubb’s injury.

Prediction

Seahawks 20, Browns 13.

Throwback uniforms may call for an old-school game, with two emerging defenses and 4-2 teams battling it out. Yards and points might be hard to come by, and a turnover or two could turn the tide. But expect the home-field advantage to aid Seattle on a key play or two that will make the difference.