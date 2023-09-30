So, it’s not true that every time the Seahawks have beaten the New York Giants they have gone to the Super Bowl. Seattle has 10 wins against the Giants in its 48-year history.

But it is true that every time the Seahawks have gone to the Super Bowl, they have beaten the Giants along the way — in 2005 in the famous 11-false start 24-21 overtime win at Lumen Field; in 2013 at MetLife when Seattle picked off Eli Manning five times in shutting out New York 23-0, a game that made it pretty apparent the Seahawks would have a really good shot of returning to that stadium for the Super Bowl a couple months later; and in 2014 when the Seahawks set what remains a record for rushing yards in a game (350) in a 38-17 win over the Giants in Seattle.

You can even take it a step further that every time Seattle has reached the conference championship game they have beaten the Giants — the three seasons mentioned above as well as 1983 when a late-season 17-12 win over the Giants in New York proved key to the Seahawks getting to the playoffs for the first time and then eventually landing in the conference title game.

Can the Seahawks keep the good Giants vibes going when they play New York at MetLife Stadium Monday night?

Let’s look at our weekly keys to the game and a prediction:

Advertising

Matchup to watch

Seahawks defensive front vs. New York’s offensive line

The Giants have had a revolving door up front through the first three games, moves that have included effectively benching right guard Mark Glowinski, a former Seahawk who is in the second year of a three-year, $20 million deal, after he struggled in the opener against Dallas. It also is unclear if left tackle Andrew Thomas, dealing with a hamstring injury, will be healthy enough to play. And right tackle Evan Neal — taken seventh overall in 2022, two spots before the Seahawks drafted Charles Cross — has struggled mightily.

The upshot is that Pro Football Focus this week rated the Giants offensive line last in the NFL. Seattle will try to take advantage, just as the Seahawks did a week ago against a similarly banged-up and struggling Carolina offensive line when the Seahawks had a season-high three sacks and held the Panthers to 44 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Player to watch

Safety Jamal Adams

Adams is expected to make his 2023 debut and play in his first game since Sept. 12, 2022, when he tore his quad muscle in the season opener against Denver. The Seahawks figure to limit Adams’ snaps in his first few games and try to put him in spots where he can make big plays — specifically, finding ways to let him rush the passer.

It’ll be a big game for Adams not just for finally getting back on the field but also in the same stadium where he played for three years with the Jets before his trade to Seattle before the 2020 season and against the Giants team for which his father, George, played from 1985-89.

Coaching decision to watch

Running back carries

Ever since the Seahawks drafted Zach Charbonnet in the second round last April to team with Kenneth Walker III questions persisted over how the team would divvy up the snaps in the backfield. The 37-27 win over Carolina appeared to finally provide the template. Of Seattle’s 75 offensive snaps Sunday, Walker played 38 and Charbonnet 32, while DeeJay Dallas — who sees time mostly on third downs and in the two-minute drill — got 10. And that resulted in 21 touches for Walker (18-97 rushing, 3-59 receiving), 10 for Charbonnet (9-46 rushing, 1 for minus-1 receiving) and three for Dallas (2-7 rushing, 1 for minus-2 receiving).

The touches for Walker and Charbonnet could even out some now that Charbonnet has begun to get comfortable. But the basic split of duties last week figures to be close to how Seattle would like to do it all season, hoping to keep each player fresh as possible to get through not only a 17-game regular season but also then into a hoped-for playoff run.

Advertising

The X-factor

The Giants’ desperation

One thing seems certain — the Seahawks will get the Giants’ best shot. New York has had a disjointed start to the season, opening with a Sunday night home game against Dallas (a stunning 40-0 loss), then playing two road games in five days (a 31-28 win over Arizona then a 30-12 loss to the 49ers), staying on the West Coast during the time in between, and then coming home and having 11 days before now hosting the Seahawks on a Monday night. The break should mean a pretty healthy and fresh New York team. But after this game, the Giants hit the road the next two weeks for games against Buffalo and Miami. The Giants understand as well as anyone that a loss to the Seahawks and a season that began with high hopes of a repeat playoff berth could get out of hand in a hurry.

Player who could surprise

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Coaches insist they have no concern about the production of Smith-Njigba, the 20th overall pick, Smith-Njigba has nine receptions in three games, but for just 57 yards with an average distance per target of just 2.7, according to Pro Football Reference, and a passer rating of just 42.9 (due in part to Geno Smith’s one interception this year having been intended for him last week against Carolina). Especially given the presence of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, no one expected Smith-Njigba to be leading the team in receiving. But the team — and Smith-Njigba — surely hope he can maybe get a big play or two heading into the bye week.

Key stat

Third downs

Seattle’s third-down numbers don’t paint the picture of a team that is 2-1. On offense, Seattle has converted just 10 of 33 third downs, 30.3%, which ranks 28th in the NFL. It’s even worse on defense as Seattle has allowed opponents to convert 27-of-47, 57.45%, which ranks 31st. One reason for the offensive numbers is Seattle facing a few too many third-and-longs — Seattle is 1-of-10 on third-and-10 or longer and 2-of-16 on third-and-7 or longer. Defensively, the Seahawks have been far too forgiving on third and long, having allowed 5 of 11 third-and-10 situations or longer to be converted and 9-for-20 on third-and-7 or longer. The good news is the Giants haven’t been a lot better. The Giants rank 28th in third-down defense 48.72%, and 20th in third-down offense at 37.50%. It barely needs to be said Seattle won’t keep winning with such poor third-down numbers.

Prediction

Seahawks 24, Giants 13

Any road game in the NFL can be tricky, and this looms as a pretty pivotal game for the 1-2 Giants, who played their next two games at Buffalo and Miami. But the Seahawks showed some good signs last week in getting their running game going a bit more and in how they again stopped the run on defense. Count on Geno Smith to make a few big plays when it counts in his return to the field where he began his NFL career.