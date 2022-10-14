The Seahawks have played the Cardinals when they’ve been called St. Louis, Phoenix and Arizona.

They played them as the first regular-season opponent in Seahawks history in 1976, and they’ve played them in the only tie in Seahawks history.

And maybe that tie is fitting, because little has separated the teams through the years — as the they prepare to play Sunday at Lumen Field the Seahawks hold a 23-22-1 edge all-time.

Here are our weekly keys to the game, and prediction.

Matchup to watch

Seahawks defense vs. Arizona’s running game

You may not need a reminder that the Seahawks have maybe NFL’s the worst run defense, which has allowed a league-high 851 yards and ranks 28th in yards per carry allowed (5.0). Maybe it doesn’t matter who carries the ball for the Cardinals on Sunday, but Seattle appears to be catching them at a favorable time, as they are without starter James Conner and top backup Darrell Williams because of injuries. That figures to leave the primary running-back duties to second-year player Eno Benjamin, a former Arizona State standout. Benjamin has not had more than nine carries in a game in his career but could get twice that Sunday. And Arizona has a middling running attack anyway, ranking 18th in yards per carry at 4.3. So this could be a good chance for Seattle to fare a little better against the run — or reinforce that its run defense is as bad as it looks.

Player to watch

Safety Quandre Diggs

Diggs is rightfully regarded as one of the NFL’s more underrated players the past few years. But he has had a few uncharacteristic misplays of late, including a missed tackle on Taysom Hill’s 60-yard TD run last week, and appearing to be responsible for Hill’s TD pass to tight end Adam Trautman. Diggs has the lowest run-defense grade of his career from Pro Football Focus and according to Pro Football Reference is allowing a passer rating of 141.2, more than his previous career worst by almost 50 points. Arizona has a tricky offense led by mobile QB Kyler Murray that can put stress on safeties, and Seattle needs Diggs to revert to form.

Coaching decision to watch

Running back rotation

With Rashaad Penny out for the season, rookie Kenneth Walker III takes over as the starting running back. And with Travis Homer out at least two more games, DeeJay Dallas is the backup and likely the primary third-down back, a role he filled against the Saints. But Seattle may need production from another running back, and that could be Tony Jones, claimed this week off waivers from the Saints, or veteran Darwin Thompson as a practice-squad elevation. Thompson had 72 yards on 16 carries and a TD during the preseason. Seattle has the best yards per carry in the NFL at 5.5 per attempt. But Penny was obviously the most integral part of that, averaging 6.1.

The X-factor

Desperation

Including playoffs, the Cardinals have lost eight of their past 11 games since starting last year 10-2. Falling to 2-4 would further damage their postseason chances, and put more heat on coach Kliff Kingsbury. Seattle likewise would fall to 2-4 with a loss, and with a game next week at the Chargers — which the Seahawks won’t be favored to win. To keep playoff hopes alive, these are two teams that can’t afford to lose this one.

Player who could surprise

Tight end Noah Fant

OK, maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise to expect production from a tight end since the Seahawks have gotten that all season. But Fant had been the quietest of Seattle’s tight ends until last week, when he had three receptions for 49 yards, 32 yards coming on one fabulous throw from Geno Smith going to his left. And now the Seahawks play an Arizona defense that has given up the most receptions (36) and yards (436) to tight ends this season. So you could point to any of Seattle’s three tight ends — Fant, Will Dissly or Colby Parkinson — as players who could get a lot of targets Sunday.

Key stat

Sacks

Arizona is ranked last in the NFL with six sacks, and Seattle has eight — ahead of only the Cardinals and Detroit (seven). For Arizona, that has come with a blitz rate of 41.7%, according to Pro Football Reference, the second-highest in the NFL. That has allowed Arizona to get some hurries, but few sacks. Arizona, though, got two last week against the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, and the Seahawks had just one against the Saints. Either team breaking that trend might go a long way toward deciding the outcome.

Prediction

Seahawks 35, Cardinals 31

No one should be surprised by anything when these two play — the Cardinals have won six of the past nine in Seattle, and the Seahawks have won seven of the past nine in the desert. But maybe it’s time for that trend to end with Seattle maybe playing a little better on defense and pulling out a win.