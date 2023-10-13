Other than the Joe Nash “trick knee’’ wild-card playoff game following the 1988 season, the Seahawks-Bengals series may not conjure a ton of indelible memories.

There was at least one memorable first — the debut of what would become the original Legion of Boom secondary of Richard Sherman, Brandon Browner, Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas came against the Bengals on Oct. 30, 2011 at Lumen Field.

And there was a memorable last — Steve Largent scoring the final and 100th touchdown of his storied career to help lead the Seahawks to an upset 24-17 win over the Bengals in 1989, a TD that broke Don Hutson’s 44-year-old NFL receiving touchdown record.

It’s a series that’s tied 10-10 and continues Sunday at 10 a.m. with the Seahawks’ second trip to Cincy since 2003 and first since 2015.

That trip holds a rather dubious distinction as the Seahawks blew a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter to lose 27-24 in overtime, the biggest blown lead of the Pete Carroll era.

The Seahawks obviously hope that history does not repeat itself.

And with that, on to our weekly keys to the game and prediction.

Matchup to watch

Seahawks secondary vs. Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins

This already loomed as the most intriguing matchup before DK Metcalf’s rather tame but inevitably attention-getting statement that he expects Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon to “get the best’’ of Chase in their matchups. More relevant is that this game will illustrate how much the Seahawks’ defense has improved since Week 1 more than games against punchless Carolina and New York Giants offenses. Chase has become one of the best WRs in his first three years in the NFL and is coming off a career game Sunday when he had 15 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-20 win at Arizona. His counterpart Higgins — coming off 1,000-plus yard seasons each of the last two years — may also return after sitting out last week with a rib injury. The spotlight is on Witherspoon given his game last Monday against the Giants. The Seahawks will also need good performances from Riq Woolen and safeties Quandre Diggs, Julian Love and Jamal Adams to keep the Bengals’ passing offense from dominating.

Player to watch

Safety Jamal Adams

Speaking of Adams, we’ll again make him the player to watch after his aborted start to the 2023 season when he was forced to leave with a concussion after just nine snaps against the Giants. Adams was cleared to play against the Bengals on Thursday and the Seahawks will likely again use the three-safety set in which Adams plays alongside Diggs and Love. In that alignment, Diggs and Love will likely have more of the deep coverage responsibility allowing Adams to play closer to the line of scrimmage, essentially as a nickel or dime cornerback. Consider this Adams’ true season debut.

Coaching decision to watch

Three receivers or two tight ends?

Much focus is understandably placed on the production of rookie receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has yet to get going with 62 yards on 12 receptions in four games while playing 52.17% of the snaps. In terms of the success of the offense, that has been mitigated by the Seahawks’ proficiency with two tight-end sets. According to @SumerSports, no team has had better success with two tight-end sets (it can be complicated to explain, but basically they have the best average points expected out of a play when in a two tight-end set of any NFL team). They have used two tight-end sets about 27.5% of the time, above the league average of 19.6%, according to @SumerSports. But that could increase if they keep having success with it, which would inevitably keep Smith-Njigba’s snaps as the third receiver down from what might be expected.

The X-factor

Yet another long road trip

The Seahawks, as well as the rest of the NFC, are on the short end of the home-road game distribution this year, with all NFC teams playing nine away contests out of 17. For the Seahawks, that means four 10 a.m. games this season, three in the first half of the season, including the trip to Cincy. The good news is not only has that that not been the issue for the Seahawks that it once was, but they have actually come to thrive in early starts. They already have one 10 a.m. win under their belt with the victory at Detroit on Sept. 17 and is 15-3 in such games since 2018 (and 16-4 overall in the eastern time zone since 2018 when including playoffs).

Player who could surprise

Defensive end Mario Edwards, Jr.

Edwards is a starter, so the team obviously hoped he could be a significant contributor this season. But given some of the heroics elsewhere against the Giants, his impact might have been easy to overlook. Edwards has the third best pass rush grade on the team from Pro Football Focus after forcing a fumble against the Giants that set up the first TD and is tied for the second-highest pressures on the team with 12. They will need more of that to disrupt Burrow.

Key Stat

Third downs

Maybe the Seahawks are just having fun trying to win with an increased degree of difficulty or something. But their offensive third-down issues haven’t gotten better despite the three-game winning streak. The Seahawks have converted on just 13 of 45, 28.9%, 31st in the NFL, ahead of only the Jets (the Bengals actually aren’t a whole lot better at 34.29%, 27th in the NFL). That included converting just 3 of 12 against the Giants. It was good enough against a woeful New York offense, but it doesn’t figure to be against the Bengals and too many times going forward.

Prediction

Seahawks 27, Bengals 23.

Can the Seahawks really win a third straight on the road to start the season and against a talented team that appears to have righted itself after a sluggish beginning? Well, why not? This will be a good test of how for real the Seahawks really are. They’ll prove themselves to be who they think they are.