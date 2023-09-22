RENTON — Sunday’s game against Carolina at Lumen Field will feel like old-home week for the Seahawks in more ways than one.

First, the Seahawks are hosting a reunion of the 2013 Super Bowl team with as many as 100 people associated with that squad — players, coaches and other personnel — expected in attendance.

Then there’s the opponent, Carolina — a team as familiar as one outside the NFC West can be.

Sunday’s game will be the 12th time the Panthers and Seahawks have met since Pete Carroll took over as coach in 2010 — 10 regular-season games and two in the playoffs.

Seattle has won eight of the 11. But one of the losses came last season, 30-24 at Lumen Field.

And that game is part of a disconcerting trend in which the Seahawks almost played better on the road than at home. They are 5-5 in their past 10 home games and 5-4 in their past nine true road games (excluding the loss in Munich to Tampa Bay last year.) That includes this season’s Week 1 loss to the Rams and last Sunday’s victory at at Detroit.

Time for the Seahawks to make it really feel like the home of old again.

On to some keys to the game and a prediction:

Matchup to watch

Seahawks pass rush vs. Carolina QB Andy Dalton

The Seahawks learned Thursday that they would face 35-year-old, 13-year veteran Andy Dalton as Carolina’s quarterback instead of 22-year-old rookie Bryce Young. And though no one doubts the potential of Young, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Dalton might present more of a challenge. He will certainly present a different one, as he won’t run as much Young would have (51 yards on five carries in two games). Dalton will drop back more and throw quickly, which will put the onus on a Seattle pass rush that showed signs of life in the second half at Detroit.

Player to watch

MLB Bobby Wagner

Through two games Wagner has appeared to make good on his training-camp proclamation that he hasn’t lost a step at age 33. Wagner is second in the NFL in tackles with 28 and has the best run-defense grade of any linebacker from Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 11th. PFF isn’t as high on Wagner’s pass coverage, ranking him 50th among all linebackers. But his run defense has undoubtedly been a big factor in Seattle allowing just 2.9 yards per carry after allowing 4.9 last season. That figures to get a test Sunday from the Panthers, who undoubtedly will try to establish the run and averages 5.0 per carry.

Coaching decision to watch

Aggressiveness on offense

The Seahawks went with a quick passing game to start against Detroit, in part to mitigate the pressure on backup offensive tackles Jake Curhan and Stone Forsythe, before opening things up. Quarterback Geno Smith finished with an average of 8.0 yards per attempt, in line with his 7.5 of 2022, after being held to 4.3 against the Rams. Longer completions might be tougher to come by against a Carolina back seven that is allowing 5.4 per pass attempt, eighth in the NFL. But expect the Seahawks to take some deep shots, and maybe early, to try to soften up Carolina.

The X-factor

Keeping the intensity high

The Seahawks made no attempt to hide how big the Detroit win was after the debacle against the Rams, as evidenced by Wagner’s speech to the team before a practice last Wednesday that many cited for getting the team’s mindset right. But the NFL is a week-to-week league, and now the task is to do it again in a game Seattle is favored by 5.5 points. One might presume the presence of the 2013 team would be enough to prevent a letdown.

Player who could surprise

CB Artie Burns

With starting nickel Coby Bryant — who played 79% and 74% of the snaps in the first two games — out because of a toe injury, Seattle will likely call on Burns to fill in. Burns has played 33 combined snaps in the first two games in nickel and dime packages and has 37 NFL starts in a career dating to 2016, so he’s hardly a novice. But after playing little last season while battling injuries (16 snaps in three games), this figures to be his first big chance with the Seahawks.

Key stat

Rushing yards

The Seahawks are 13th in points scored at 25 per game despite ranking 25th in total offense (286.5) and 26th in rushing offense (83.5). They also are 20th in yards per carry at 3.9, down from the 4.8 of 2022 that ranked eighth. Obviously the Rams game skews the stats. Still, the Seahawks know they will need to get the run game going better to make much of this season. And this could be a good game to get on track, as the Panthers are allowing 132 rushing yards per game (25th) and 4.5 per carry (22nd).

Prediction

Seahawks 20, Panthers 13

Carolina has a pretty salty defense, and yards and points might be hard to come by. And who knows? Maybe a Panthers offense averaging just 13.5 points per game, 30th in the NFL, will show some consistency, steadiness and production with Dalton. But the Seahawks should be able to gut this one out.