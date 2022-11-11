MUNICH — When the Seahawks have taken their talents out of the United States, they’ve seen it turn out just fine — a 50-17 win over Buffalo in Toronto in 2012 and a 27-3 win over the Raiders in London in 2018.

The Seahawks will try to make it 3-for-3 when they play Tampa Bay on Sunday in Munich in the first regular-season game in Germany in NFL history.

It’s another matchup of the Seahawks and Tom Brady. Seattle is 2-0 against him in the regular season, and as infamously as possible, 0-1 against him in the postseason.

Plus, it’s a chance for Seattle to win its fifth game in a row and keep, if not extend, its lead in the NFC West.

Let’s take a closer look with our weekly keys to the game and prediction.

Matchup to watch

Seahawks interior offensive line against Tampa Bay nose tackle Vita Vea

The interior of Seattle’s offensive line has been an underrated key to the team’s success this season, particularly left guard Damien Lewis and center Austin Blythe. But they’ll get a big test Sunday from former UW standout Vita Vea, who is having one of the best seasons for any interior defensive lineman in the NFL. Vea has seven sacks for the season, second among interior defensive linemen in the NFL, and four in the last three games.

Said offensive coordinator Shane Waldron: “He does a great job of using his hands to push the pocket. For such a big guy, he can redirect. Really, their interior push in general and then you add the backers as great blitzers as well, they generate a lot of interior pocket chaos.”

Player to watch

OLB Uchenna Nwosu

Nwosu is a constant player to watch with the impact he has made on the resurgent Seattle defense, adding two sacks last week for a team-leading and career-high seven. Nwosu tends to line up on the left side, which means Sunday going up against Bucs right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who hasn’t allowed a sack all season in 416 pass block snaps — the most of any lineman in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus — and just three in his three-year career.

“Tristan Wirfs might be the best right tackle in the game right now,” said defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt this week.

Nwosu figures to be eager for the challenge in a season in which he has been one of the breakout players in the NFL.

Coaching decision to watch

How will Seattle try to get pressure on Tom Brady?

Tampa Bay’s offense hasn’t been anything close to what it was during its Super Bowl-title year two seasons ago, due in large part to a really stagnant running attack that ranks last in the NFL in both total yards (60.6 per game) and yards per attempt (3.0).

That’s left it mostly up to Brady to try to carry things, and despite Tampa Bay’s struggles, he’s still been pretty effective, completing 65% of his throws with a 10-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio and throwing for 283 yards per game. He’s still as quick getting the ball out as ever, taking an average of just 2.4 seconds to throw, according to ESPN, fastest in the NFL, one reason he’s been sacked just 14 times, fifth-fewest in the league.

Seattle may have to get creative to get pressure on Brady.

Said Hurtt: “Yeah, that’s always going to be the challenge. This guy has seen everything, there’s not a whole lot that you can disguise from him, but you have to continue to work that way.”

The X-factor

A neutral site?

Playing on the road hasn’t seemed to bother the Seahawks much this year as they are 3-2 overall on the road and have won three of their last four, and two in a row. But one edge Seattle got in this game is giving up what would have been a true road game at Tampa Bay for what figures to at least have the feel of a neutral site affair, if not possibly favoring Seattle, given how the Seahawks fan base historically travels and its reported huge following in Germany. Could be a nice edge Sunday.

Player who could surprise

CB Coby Bryant

The rookie cornerback has been a big part of Seattle’s defensive turnaround the last four weeks, playing 75%, 96%, 72% and 86% of the snaps in those games at the slot position. Bryant has been targeted often in that stretch — 30 times, via Pro Football Reference. He’s allowed 22 receptions on those targets for 22 yards, limited the damage, for 202 yards. And while he’s largely kept the damage on those plays from being too costly his overall passer rating allowed of 115.9 for the season is second highest on the team behind linebacker Jordyn Brooks (117.8).

Bryant will get one of his toughest tests Sunday in veteran receiver Chris Godwin, who has played 263 of his 378 receiving snaps lined up in the slot this year, according to Pro Football focus. Godwin has 42 receptions for 404 but with zero touchdowns this year.

Key stat

Fourth-quarter scoring

If it’s a close one, then each team can point to something to feel good about its chances. The Seahawks are tied for seventh in the NFL in scoring in the fourth quarter this year at 7.6 per game while the Bucs are 12th at 6.8. But Seattle is second over the last three games at 12.7 while the Bucs are seventh at 8.3, capped by their last-second drive to beat the Rams a week ago. Seattle has scored on six of its nine non-kneel-down possession in the fourth quarter the last three games, including five touchdowns. So, yes, you can still win the game in the fourth quarter, too.

Prediction

Seahawks 24, Bucs 16: There’s no reason not to keep riding the ride at this point. The Seahawks are rolling, healthy and seem to be a good matchup for what Tampa Bay is right now. And this probably won’t feel like anything close to a road game. Not that there’s any reason to question the Seahawks motivation, but it’s hard to imagine they haven’t thought about how good it will feel to take five straight wins into their bye week.