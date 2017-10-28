Can the Seahawks slow down Deshaun Watson and the Texans' high-powered offense? That will be among the keys to the game for Seattle as they host Houston.

1. Can Seattle avoid costly penalties?

If the Seattle defense is comfortably back in its usual place atop the NFL in fewest points allowed, here’s another stat the Seahawks again lead that they don’t like as much — penalties per game. After being called for 15 last week for 110 yards, Seattle is averaging the most penalties per game in the NFL at 9.3 (56 in six games). You don’t get that many without there being a lot of offenders. But offending the most has been second-year right tackle Germain Ifedi, whose average of 1.17 penalties per game also leads the NFL (seven in six games). Ifedi had three in the first half last week before he got a good talking to from position coach Tom Cable and settled things down. “The penalty thing, no excuse for it,’’ Cable said this week. “And he stopped it. It’s an accountability issue, quite frankly, for him. I think for any young player it’s a choice you make and if you look at those (false start) penalties he’s trying to hurry on the backside and you don’t need to do that. He’s good enough to just be him. And when he did that in the second half there were no issues. So we had a frank discussion about doing right.’’ While Seattle’s life-on-the-edge philosophy leads to some penalties, the Seahawks also know they can’t afford that many each game.

2. Make life difficult for rookie QB Deshaun Watson at CenturyLink Field.

Here’s a complete list of the opposing quarterbacks who have won games at CenturyLink Field since 2012, or the Russell Wilson era — Carson Palmer (three times), Cam Newton, Tony Romo and, well, Case Keenum (a 23-17 Rams’ win in 2015 that was more about the Rams’ defense than anything else). In other words, typically a veteran at the top of his game at the time. Deshaun Watson may be playing as well as anybody, ranking sixth in the NFL this week in passer rating at 101.1, ahead of the likes of Drew Brees, Dak Prescott and Wilson (who is at 96.1). But Sunday will also be just his sixth career and third on the road. True, one was at New England, a 36-33 shootout loss that announced his arrival as an NFL QB in earnest. But the CenturyLink experience is hard to replicate. Still, the Seahawks know they can’t just depend on precedence and experience. “He has savviness,’’ said Seattle defensive coordinator Kris Richard. “He has athleticism, he can extend plays, and then he can launch it down-field. It’ll be an awesome challenge for us.”

3. Can Seattle turn yards into points?

Last Sunday’s win over the Giants ultimately proved dominating with the Seahawks outscoring New York 21-0 in the second half. But for most of the game it was simply exasperating as the Seahawks moved the ball all over the field but had little to show for it —- 222 yards and just three points in the first half. Most frustrating was a bizarre series in which Seattle ran 10 plays from the 10 yard line or closer without scoring, capped by Jimmy Graham’s drop on fourth down in the end zone. “We were doing a nice job,’’ said offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. “I mean we were moving the ball, it was a lot of yards and a lot of plays, we just weren’t having the pay off at the end and that is something that we will continue to work on.” Indeed, with the way the defense was playing Seattle got away with it against the Giants. But they know they can’t try that dance every week and maybe especially against a team like the Texans, who if they play anywhere near the level offensively they have the last few weeks figure to put a few points on the board.