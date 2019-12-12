Here are three non-Seahawks things to watch around the NFL this week, but all inevitably with something of an eye on how they might impact Seattle.

NO QUESTION ABOUT WHO TO ROOT FOR THIS WEEK

If one of the big debates last week was whether Seattle was better off if San Francisco beat New Orleans, or if the Saints won (a question that really had no right-or-wrong answer) there’s no questioning what Seattle would like this week — losses by both the 49ers and Saints.

But neither will be easy to come by as both the 49ers and Saints are big favorites, each playing at home.

The 49ers are a 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons, who have shown just enough this year to make you think they can throw a scare into San Francisco if the 49ers have any hint of a letdown following the win over the Saints, especially with the way the San Francisco defense faltered last week. But it’s also time to fully concede that the 49ers are a complete team capable of winning games with either its offense or defense.

The Saints, meanwhile, are a nine-point favorite Monday night against the Colts, who desperately need a win after a loss to Tampa Bay (it’s also a rematch of a Super Bowl from 10 years ago, proving again how quickly time flies).

Seattle, recall, is now the fifth seed in the NFC after the loss to the Rams. The Seahawks still can win the NFC West by winning out (which would mean handing the 49ers another loss). But they need the Saints to lose at least one more somewhere along the way to have a chance at the 1 seed.

CAN RAMS KEEP SURGE GOING AGAINST DALLAS?

Despite the loss Sunday, Seattle still has a 98 percent chance of making the playoffs. And they’ll get there this week with a win at Carolina and a loss by the Rams at Dallas (there’s also a couple of other scenarios, notably that a Seattle win and Vikings loss to the Chargers gets Seattle in).

But after the events of the last few weeks, the Rams are actually favored to win in Big D against a Dallas team that is now just 6-7 after having lost three in a row and four of five.

The Rams, meanwhile, have won three of their last four and five of seven in beginning to look a little like their old selves.

Somewhat quietly, the Rams have played some of the best defense in the NFL over the last two months, having allowed 17 or fewer points in six of their last seven games. The reason that may not be noticed much is that the Rams allowed 45 in the other game in that span in a blowout home loss to the Ravens. But that may speak as much about the Ravens as the Rams.

But if Seattle beats Carolina, the Seahawks can then turn their attention to Dallas and hope the Cowboys can rally and get a win that would put Seattle in the playoffs.

CAN EAGLES FINALLY RECLAIM FIRST IN NFC EAST?

One more worth noting is the Eagles heading to Washington as a 4.5-point favorite. The comeback win against the Giants Monday night put some life back in the Eagles’ season, and they enter the weekend tied with Dallas in the NFC East and with the knowledge that if they win out, they’ll take the division (Philly hosts Dallas next Sunday).

And as of today, whoever wins the NFC East would be in line to host the Seahawks in the wild card round of the payoffs.