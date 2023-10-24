The drama persists around the Cleveland Browns and their $230 million quarterback.

Deshaun Watson’s status for Sunday’s game in Seattle is uncertain because of a rotator-cuff strain in his right shoulder.

Watson had an MRI after being taken out during the first quarter of the Browns’ 39-38 victory over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski offered little update in a news conference Monday, saying Watson is day to day.

Watson had missed the two previous games because of the injury in his throwing shoulder, and he said last week he had microtears in muscle fibers, Cleveland.com reported.

Week 8

Seahawks (4-2) vs. Browns (4-2)

1:05 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field

TV: FOX

Line: Seahawks opened as a 3-point favorite

Backup plans?

Stefanski made the decision to pull Watson from Sunday’s game after his QB took a big hit late in the first quarter. Watson was evaluated and cleared for a concussion.

“I’m always going to be protective of my players, especially at the quarterback position,” Stefanski told reporters Monday. “Just felt like the right thing in that moment was to hold him out of that game.”

When he left, Watson had completed only 1 of 5 passes for 5 yards with an interception in the first quarter.

Stefanski came to his QB’s defense on Monday.

“I would just tell you, Deshaun’s a captain of this football team,” Stefanski said. “He’s a leader of this football team. It’s hard. I know he wants to be out there, but he continues to support his teammates. He leads this football team, so that will never change.”

In Watson’s place, backup PJ Walker led the Browns on a 12-play, 80-yard drive in the closing minutes, capped by Kareem Hunt’s 1-yard TD run with 15 seconds left in a wild comeback in Indianapolis.

Walker has completed half of his 66 pass attempts this season, with no touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 48.2. He’s made eight career starts in the NFL, seven of which came with Carolina in the past three seasons.

Historic day for Garrett

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has emerged as a leading candidate for NFL Defensive Player of the Year after putting together one of the most dominant games since … well, ever.

Garrett had nine tackles, with two sacks of Colts QB Gardner Minshew, two forced fumbles — one of which was recovered for a Browns touchdown — and he blocked a field goal against the Colts.

He became the first player to do all of that in the same game since at least 1991. (The NFL didn’t start tracking blocked field goals until 2000.)

“It’s not even a surprise anymore,” Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. told Cleveland.com after the game. “Every time he does something, that’s like Myles, I expect that. I expect him to do something crazy. We literally just talked about it, he’s Superman.”

Garrett now has 82 career sacks, the most ever by a player before his 28th birthday. Hall of Famer Reggie White (80 sacks) previously had the most before his 28th birthday.

He also has at least one sack in 55 of his first 90 career games, tied with Von Miller for the most games with at least one sack in a player’s first 90 NFL games.

Two colorful comebacks

Despite the uncertainty at QB, and despite the loss of standout running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury, the Browns have won their last two games to sit in a second-place tie with the Steelers (4-2) in the rugged AFC North, a half game back of the Ravens (5-2).

The Browns, notably, knocked off the 49ers, 19-17, in Cleveland in Week 6. Hunt scored a second-quarter touchdown and Dustin Hopkins kicked four field goals, including two in the final 3:21, in the Browns’ upset.

The Browns are making their first visit to Seattle since Dec. 20, 2015. The Seahawks won that game, 30-13, with rookie receiver Tyler Lockett hauling in a 27-yard TD reception in the fourth quarter.

Since 2020, the Seahawks are 9-6 against AFC teams, the best record of anyone in the NFC. The Browns, meanwhile, are 11-4 against NFC opponents during that same stretch.