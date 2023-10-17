This was always going to be a rough rebuilding year for the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s been even worse than most could have expected.

The Cardinals, under first-time coach Jonathan Gannon, have dropped five of their first six games to open the season and lost star safety Budda Baker to injury along the way.

Then last week, a report from The Athletic detailed a toxic workplace culture created by Cardinals team owner Michael Bidwill, the second allegation of misconduct made public against him this year.

In April, a former team executive filed an arbitration claim accusing Bidwill of cheating, discrimination and harassment, ESPN reported.

In a statement last week, Bidwill acknowledged “lessons” he’s learned and a desire to improve.

Advertising

“We are a better and more inclusive organization today than we were yesterday,” his statement read, “and I’m extremely excited about what we can be tomorrow.”

For the Cardinals, the focus indeed appears to be all about the future.

Week 7

Seahawks (3-2) vs. Cardinals (1-5)

1:05 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field

TV: FOX

Line: Seahawks opened as an 8-point favorite

Quarterback questions

Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, could be designated to return from the physically unable to perform list as soon as Wednesday, according to The Arizona Republic.

It would seem unlikely that Murray would be ready to play against the Seahawks this Sunday, 10 months after tearing his ACL late in the Cardinals’ 4-13 finish in 2022.

The fact that he’s nearing a return is an encouraging sign for the Cardinals. Once he is formally designated to return from the PUP list, the Cardinals will have a 21-day window for formally activate him.

Advertising

Murray’s return could complicate things, though, for Arizona’s rebuilding plans.

Murray signed a five-year, $230-million extension in 2022, but as things stand the Cardinals are a front-runner — perhaps the front-runner — to land the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. And that would put them in position to land USC QB Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman winner.

So the Cardinals could be facing some interesting decisions soon.

Backfield committee

The Cardinals rode a strong ground game — 222 yards and two touchdowns — to their lone victory of the season, a 28-16 upset of the Cowboys at home in Week 3.

They have since lost featured running back James Conner to a knee injury.

In a 26-9 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Arizona relied on three running backs — Keaontay Ingram, Damien Williams and Emari Demercado — who combined for 87 yards on 20 carries.

Overall, the Cardinals rank No. 2 in the NFL this season with 5.3 yards per carry. And that could prove to be a formidable matchup for the Seahawks defense, which leads the NFL in rushing yards allowed (3.2 ypc).

Advertising

Arizona QB Josh Dobbs has thrown for 1,215 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. He has also fumbled six times in six games, losing four of them.

Budda nearing return

Arizona’s defense ranks 27th in the NFL in allowing 27 points and 30th in yards allowed (376.7).

Cardinals star safety Baker hinted on social media last week that he’s “almost there” in his return from a hamstring injury.

Gannon said Monday that Baker could “possibly” return to practice this week. Baker was placed on injured reserve last month and is eligible to return this week.

Baker, the Bellevue High and UW product, made a public trade request in April. He then received a $2.4 million in bonuses and incentives in his contract.

“I’m all-in,” Baker told reporters at the start of training camp. “… I’ve been drafted here, I know it wasn’t the same coach or the same (general manager), but it’s the same owner. And I was drafted here, been here six years, going on seven, it’s been awesome for me. I love Arizona, I love Arizona fans and I’ll continue to play to the best of my ability and that will be at a high level each and every year.”