A week ago, the Cincinnati Bengals appeared in crisis mode.

Quarterback Joe Burrow was hobbling around with a calf injury, receiver Ja’Marr Chase was at the center of some controversy after stating “I’m always [freaking] open” in response to a question about struggles getting him the ball, and a team expected to contend for the AFC title stood at 1-3.

But just in time for the Seahawks to head to The Queen City (which has nothing to do with the rock band, by the way), the Bengals appear to have righted themselves.

A 34-20 win at Arizona Sunday showcased many of the traits that got the Bengals to the Super Bowl two years ago and to the AFC title game last season — an explosive offense led by fourth-year quarterback Burrow and third-year receiver Chase and an opportunistic defense.

While some in Cincy portrayed the game as a must-win to avoid falling three games under .500, coach Zac Taylor said the team felt it just needed to stay the course.

“We just don’t overreact to the early point in the season,” Taylor said Sunday. “There were never any wholesale changes needed. We know how close we were and we knew what it could look like. … Again, we just needed to play our best brand of football against this game against Arizona that’s it. And then next week we’ll stack another one against Seattle and just take it one game at a time, don’t worry about the big picture right now.”

Advertising

Here are three things to know about the Bengals.

Still no ordinary Joe

The day before the season started, the Bengals secured the future of Burrow through the 2029 season — when will be 33 years old — with a five-year contract extension worth $55 million a year, most in NFL history.

With the calf injury taking a toll, Burrow didn’t play anywhere near that level the first four games, ranking 32nd in the NFL in completion percentage at 57.6%.

But he looked healthier against Arizona, hitting on his first 10 passes and completing 36 of 46 passes for the game for 317 yards and three TDs, capped by a 63-yarder to Chase, and even running four times for 7 yards.

Afterward, he said on the FOX Sports broadcast, “I’m excited at where I’m at [physically].”

But it may be worth remembering that if Burrow has any setback, Cincy’s backup is former University of Washington Jake Browning, who has thrown one pass in his NFL career, that coming earlier this season — it fell incomplete.

Chase-ing history

The 6-foot, 201-pound Chase had a day for the ages Sunday with 15 receptions for 192 and three touchdowns, just the fifth player in NFL history to catch 15 passes and three TDs in the same game (two others are Seahawks Tyler Lockett and Steve Largent).

Advertising

As mentioned, that came after Chase said the previous week that he was always freaking open after he caught seven passes for 73 yards in a 27-3 loss at Tennessee, a comment that initially spurred some talk of possible dissension in the locker room.

Taylor defused the situation by saying he appreciated Chase’s competitiveness, and the rebound of the team in Arizona

“It shows us who we really are,” Chase told reporters after the Arizona win.

The new No-Name D?

The two-time Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins famously earned a nickname as “The No-Name Defense” due to what were initially perceived to be a dearth of big-name players (that changed as the Dolphins kept winning).

The Bengals are something of the modern version, having achieved the success they have the last few years with just one defensive player since 2019 who has made the Pro Bowl — edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson, who has made it the past two years, appears on the way to doing it again, tied for second in the NFL in sacks with six, and having had three others erased by penalty.

Advertising

Hendrickson most often lines up on the right side, which means he would usually go up Sunday against Seattle left tackle Charles Cross, assuming Cross makes it back from a toe injury that has held him out since the opener against the Rams. Cross returned to practice for the first time on Monday. Third-year player Stone Forsythe has filled in at left tackle the last three weeks in his absence.

Hendrickson’s season sack total includes 2.5 against the Cardinals — a game for which he had been listed as questionable due to a back injury — and a forced fumble recovered by the Bengals.

That play was indicative of what has been one of Cincy’s bigger keys to success the last few years — forcing turnovers.

The Bengals have a plus-four turnover margin so far, which is tied for ninth in the NFL, just behind Seattle’s plus-five, which is tied for fifth.

That total included a pick-six by cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt against the Cardinals.