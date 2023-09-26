Fresh off a season under first-year coach Brian Daboll in which they won their first playoff game since the Super Bowl 11 years ago, the New York Giants entered the 2023 campaign with hopes to rival the height of the Empire State Building.

The expectations only grew when the Giants were able to settle a contract dispute with star running back Saquon Barkley as training camp began, signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, a contract that came on the heels of also signing QB Daniel Jones to a big extension in the spring.

But three games in and the Giants stand as one of the most perplexing teams in the NFL. Only a miracle comeback against the Arizona Cardinals — scoring 17 points in the final 8:51 — stands between New York and an 0-3 start.

In the Giants’ other two games, they’ve been outscored 70-12 (40-0 against Dallas, 30-12 against the 49ers), and looked about as bad as those scores indicate — New York is 31st in total offense this week and 30th in defense

All of which puts even that much more urgency on the Giants to get a win Monday night against the Seahawks at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey — especially with road games on tap the next two weeks at Miami and Buffalo, games in which they figure to be significant underdogs.

Here are three things to know about the Giants:

Star RB Barkley is “day-to-day”

It obviously hasn’t helped the Giants’ offense that Barkley sat out the loss to the 49ers last Thursday with an ankle injury suffered late in the win at Arizona.

Barkley himself termed the injury a “high ankle sprain’’ in comments made on the Amazon broadcast of the Giants-49ers game last Thursday. Those can often take a bit longer to heal than regular ankle sprains.

But officially, the Giants are holding out hope that Barkley will be able to play against the Seahawks.

“He’s really now in the day-to-day category,’’ Daboll said during his press conference Tuesday. Daboll said Barkley was not expected to take part in what he termed a “jog through’’ the team was holding Tuesday — neither the Seahawks nor Giants will have to release an official injury report this week until Thursday.

Barkley is coming off a 2022 season in which he re-established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL after battling injuries the previous two years, gaining 1,312 yards, averaging 4.4 per carry and making the Pro Bowl.

But interestingly, in a season in which Seattle had one of the worst run defenses in the NFL, Barkley had one of his worst games of the year against the Seahawks last Oct. 30 at Lumen Field, held to 53 yards on 20 carries, an average of 2.65 per attempt that was his second-lowest of the season. Barkley, now 26, rushed for 114 yards on 29 carries in two games this year before his injury.

Daniel Jones-ing for a good game

The Giants, meanwhile, signed Jones to a four-year contract worth up to $160 million with $81 million guaranteed shortly before the free agency period began in March, doing so following a season in which he finally began to limit mistakes, which allowed him to more fully show the potential that made the Giants make him the sixth overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Jones threw just five interceptions in 472 attempts for a 1.1% interception rate that was the lowest in the NFL in 2022. He also completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes while again showing the rushing ability that makes him among the better dual-threat QBs in the NFL, gaining a career-high 708 yards on 120 carries with a career-high seven touchdowns.

Jones, though, is off to a rockier start this year having already thrown four interceptions in just 97 attempts (a 4.1% interception rate) and held to a career-low 4.5 yards per rush with 107 yards on 24 carries.

But, having played quality defenses in the Cowboys and 49ers has obviously been a factor.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Jones’ ability to run will present a challenge Seattle has yet to really face this season.

“He’s really mobile and they know it and they use him, and that’s a big factor,’’ Carroll said. “He’s big (6-5, 221) and strong and can throw the ball all over the place but it’s the running that really makes him really a difficult guy to play against. I’m going to have to figure out how to control that to some extent, but he pretty much can get out on everybody. He’s fast and big and strong enough to kind of pull out of tackles and things like that, so man he’s dangerous.”

Lots of blitzes, slow starts and few turnovers

A few other things have stood out about the Giants’ rugged start to the season. Here are three:

— Slow starts: The Giants have been outscored 63-6 in the first half this season, which according to the Giants PR staff is the worst in the league by 16 points (the woeful Bears are next). Daboll was asked how to fix that Tuesday and said:”You can do a lot of different things. Something we need to do better collectively and something that will be, it’s always a point of emphasis, hasn’t shown up, understand that. No excuses for it, so we are working on that.”

— Lots of blitzes: The Giants, under veteran defensive coordinator Don “Wink’’ Martindale are one of the most blitz-happy teams in the NFL. Currently, they rank second in the percentage of plays on which they’ve blitzed at 53.1%, according to Pro Football Reference. Despite that, the Giants have not gotten to opposing quarterbacks much with just two sacks and with an overall pressure percentage of just 16.7. That is tied for 28th in the NFL with, interestingly enough, the Seahawks. Seattle, however, is blitzing on just 23.9% of plays — in keeping with Carroll’s longtime trends in that department — 21st in the NFL.

— No turnovers: And one would think a team that blitzes a lot would force some turnovers — that’s generally one of the hoped- for benefits of taking the risk to blitz and leave areas of the field in the back end wide open. But the Giants have yet to force a turnover, one of only two teams yet to do so, the other being the 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders.