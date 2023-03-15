On the first day that NFL teams could sign external free agents, the Seahawks didn’t do a whole lot.

That’s on the surface, anyway.

Surely behind the scenes there was quite a bit of activity — linebackers and running backs anyone?

But the only moves the Seahawks made on the first day of the new league year were make announcements of qualifying offers to one restricted free agent and three exclusive rights free agents — decisions that had been made a while ago.

Wednesday was officially the third day of the NFL’s free-agent signing period — teams were allowed to negotiate with players Monday and Tuesday with signings, trades and other moves finally allowed to be announced Wednesday.

Here’s a review of what the Seahawks did and where things stand:

Advertising

Seahawks tender four

As had been reported the day before, the Seahawks announced Wednesday it had given a right of first refusal tender to restricted free agent safety Ryan Neal that for now assures him a $2.6 million salary in 2023 if he signs the offer.

That is the lowest of the three possible restricted free agent tender amounts, and some had speculated they might give him a second-round tender, which would have meant a salary of $4.3 million.

Neal can still negotiate with other teams, but the right of first refusal means they can match any offer he might get. Indications are that the Seahawks will do whatever it takes to keep him.

Seattle can also continue to work with Neal on a multiyear contract if it wants and likely would if Neal were to sign an offer sheet from another team.

The Seahawks gave qualifying offers to three so-called ERFAs — cornerback Michael Jackson, defensive lineman Myles Adams and linebacker Jon Rhattigan.

Each gets a one-year deal with no opportunity to negotiate with other teams. Rhattigan and Jackson will get $940,000 and Adams $870,000.

Advertising

Jackson in particular is a key piece of the future as he emerged as the starter at the all-important left cornerback spot in 2022 opposite rookie Tariq Woolen.

Jackson figures to have competition in third-year player Tre Brown and anyone else the Seahawks may bring in. While there has been rampant speculation of going after corners in free agency and the draft, the Seahawks might not feel too bad going into camp with Jackson and Brown as the leaders at that spot with Woolen on the other side and Coby Bryant entrenched as the nickel.

The Seahawks did not give tenders to two other RFAs — linebacker Tanner Muse and receiver Penny Hart. They did not give qualifying offers to three other ERFAs — running backs Tony Jones Jr. and Godwin Igwebuike and receiver Cody Thompson.

All are now unrestricted free agents.

But that doesn’t mean their time with the Seahawks is over.

Seattle will likely try to re-sign Muse and Hart to contracts that are below the $2.6 million minimum RFA tender.

And Seattle might want to try to re-sign Jones, Igwebuike and Thompson to what are called “split” contracts that gives a player one salary if they stay on the active roster all year, but reduces if they end up injured and go on injured reserve. Seattle has used that tactic before.

Advertising

Certainly, the Seahawks figure to want to retain Igwebuike, who became the team’s primary kickoff returner late in the season and also served as a backup running back.

Still, leaving Igwebuike and Jones untendered meant Seattle had just three running backs on the roster at the end of the day — Kenneth Walker III, DeeJay Dallas and Darwin Thompson — with Rashaad Penny and Travis Homer having signed elsewhere as free agents.

The five untendered players join what are 21 other Seahawks who became unrestricted free agents on Wednesday.

Of that list, though, three have already agreed to contracts or signed with other teams — running backs Penny and Homer with the Eagles and Bears, respectively, and linebacker Cody Barton with Washington.

Salary cap update

What did not yet become official on Wednesday was the signing of Jarran Reed. It was announced on Tuesday that Seattle had agreed to terms to bring him back to help reshape the defensive line.

So it was still unclear the specifics of his reported two-year contract worth up to $10.8 million.

Sponsored

With everything else accounted for, the Seahawks were reported by OvertheCap.com to have $18.9 million in total cap space but just $9.2 million in effective cap space, which accounts for the space needed to fit in the team’s 10 draft picks in April.

That means the Seahawks will either have to be pretty selective the rest of the way or make a few more moves to create space. Teams also need to keep a few million for in-season needs such as the practice squad and injured reserve and to sign players along the way who may become available

Seattle also was listed with 52 players under contract — Reed will make 53. Teams can have a max of 90 when training camps begin. In the offseason, only the top 51 count from the new league year until the beginning of the regular season.

The signings of Reed and Dre’Mont Jones go a long way toward helping Seattle reshape the defensive front, the team’s biggest stated priority.

Another big need is linebacker, with the departure of Barton and Jordyn Brooks continuing to recover from ACL surgery.

That has led to continued conjecture that Bobby Wagner could return. And Wednesday came and went without Wagner signing anywhere while a few other teams filled their linebacker spot — notably, Tampa Bay brining back Lavonte David on a one-year deal worth $7 million, a contract that Wagner might want to match.

But while the Seahawks are known to be talking to Wagner, they could also explore other options. A return of Wagner appeared to remain far from a sure thing Wednesday.