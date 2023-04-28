Running back Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

Drafted: Second round (52nd overall).

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 214.

Hometown: Thousand Oaks, California (Oaks Christian).

Three things to know

— Charbonnet played four years of varsity football at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village, California, a perennial Los Angeles-area football power. Notable football-playing alums include current Seahawk tight end Colby Parkinson, former Seahawk Cassius Marsh (who also played at UCLA and was fourth-round pick of Seattle in 2014), Nick Montana (Joe Montana’s son who played at the University of Washington) and Kayvon Thibodeaux, a former Oregon standout who was the fifth-overall pick in 2022 by the Giants.

— A four-star recruit and regarded as one of the top 10 in the state of California as a senior in 2018, Charbonnet signed with Michigan and spent two years there, leading the team with 728 yards as a freshman in 2019 and scoring 11 touchdowns. But he decided to transfer following the 2020 season to UCLA. Charbonnet gained 1,137 yards in 2021 and 1,359 in 2022.

— Charbonnet caught just 14 passes in his two seasons with Michigan but had 24 receptions for 197 yards in 2021 at UCLA and then 37 for 321 in 2022. Charbonnet said, “I massively improved (catching the ball) going from my junior to my senior year. That’s something that I want to keep improving as well going into the next level. Also, something at the next level that I think I can improve on is my pass protection. I feel like I did a great job identifying my guys, but sometimes I would get beat in those one-on-one situations. Especially being able to protect the quarterback at the next level, that’s something that I need to work on to get better at.”

Quote to note

“My main focus all of the time is to be the hardest worker in the building,” Charbonnet said. “That’s something they are going to get. They are going to get someone that is physical as well and like you said, being able to run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield. That’s another type of person they are going to get too, but definitely my mentality is what they are going to get.”

What the scouts say

“Upright runner with outstanding body composition and consecutive seasons of impressive production for the Bruins. Charbonnet is a bit of a long-strider with slightly below average foot quickness. He is much more effective when allowed to open up and build downhill momentum. He can slip tackles in the open field but lacks the first-level wiggle to get too cute. He’s inconsistent in processing defensive fronts quickly but can be a hammer into and through contact when he has a clear point of entry. Charbonnet is a talented third-down option as both a blocker and pass-catcher. He could be viewed as a Day 2 value with three-down potential.” — NFL.com.