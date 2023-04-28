Here’s what you need to know about the newest Seahawk.

Outside linebacker Derick Hall, Auburn

Drafted: Second round (37th overall)

Height: 6-3. Weight: 254.

Hometown: Gulfport, Mississippi (Gulfport High).

Three things to know

— Hall was a three-sport star at Gulfport, also running track and starting on the basketball team. He said he was on relays and sprints as well as the long jump. Asked his best long jump during a conference call with Seattle reporters Friday he laughed and said he didn’t want to lie but volunteered he’d run a 21.1 200.

— Hall, who was voted by teammates as a captain his final year at Auburn, seemed to agree with the scouts assessment that having been known mostly as a speed rusher in his career defending the run and expanding on his power-pass rush moves have been the areas where he’s had to improve the most.

“I feel like my game overall has evolved a lot in the last year,” he said. “The biggest thing for me was counters (in his pass rush) have really, really gotten better within the past year and also my run defense being a lot more stout, setting that edge. I feel like my junior year was really good but my senior year was really, really stout.”

— Hall counts as his hobbies hunting, fishing, bowling, golf and rebuilding trucks. He said he had played 18 holes with his agent before the draft Friday, shooting a 97 (he said he has a best of 92). As for the truck building, Hall said he doesn’t do the frames but likes to take off wheels, breaks and routers and install his own.

“How it moves and gets around, I take completely everything off,” he said.

Quote to note

“I play with a high motor, a great attitude. This game really means a lot to me. So just showing that love and appreciation and continue to do what got me there,’’ Hall said of his approach to football.

What the scouts say

“Hall is built like a Greek god, and he has reps that make him look like one, too. We just haven’t seen him develop a full array of pass-rushing moves just yet, as his pass-rushing grade plateaued after his sophomore year in 2020 (81.9, 82.1, 82.6).” — Pro Football Focus