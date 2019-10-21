The Seahawks had no answer for Lamar Jackson, allowing Marcus Peters and Earl Thomas to walk away with a victory in their returns to Seattle. Jackson outplayed Russell Wilson and might be working his way into the league MVP race.

Jackson played the role of Wilson and stole the show, our Matt Calkins writes. Larry Stone takes concern with the Seahawks’ loss, but says not all Super Bowl hopes are lost.

On to the national media reaction:

In the lead of the MMQB, Albert Breer gets into the Ravens’ thinking behind Jackson’s late fourth-down touchdown.

“Lamar Jackson doesn’t turn 23 years old until January, and there he was on Sunday, locked in a 13–13 tie, in one of the most difficult environments in pro sports, in inclement conditions, telling his coach to trust him. … “I told coach, ‘We need to score. We can’t kick no field goal right now.’” That was enough for (John) Harbaugh to pull the plug on logic. … offensive coordinator Greg Roman had told him all week: Quarterback power would be there. … The Ravens wouldn’t trail again. But the call itself, and everything that went with it, said more about where the 22-year-old is right now than the scoreboard ever could.”

Breer is also not overreacting to the Seahawks’ loss.

“I’m not taking a ton from the Seahawks’ loss to Baltimore. Seattle struggled containing a unique quarterback. Russell Wilson had his first real off day of the year. It happens.”

Peter King calls the MVP race “wide open” in his Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports. He also named former Washington Huskies cornerback Peters one of three defensive players of the week.

Advertising

“A vote today would be the most wide-open vote since 2003. Fifty media members vote for one player each, and in 2003 Peyton Manning and Steve McNair tied for the win with 16 votes, and four other players split the final 18 votes. Now, with the specter of Patrick Mahomes possibly playing only 12 full games, I’d put three players at the head of the class right now: Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson. The Jackson candidacy could get quite intriguing. He’s on pace to rush for 1,317 yards, which is absolutely insane, with a passer rating of 94.1. Imagine rushing for more yards than Alvin Kamara, with a better passer rating than Carson Wentz. Jackson’s on track to do both of those things. Plenty of season left, thankfully for the voters.”

Wilson wasn’t as bad as his stat line looks — though that pick six was bad, Bill Barnwell writes for ESPN.

“The current favorite in the MVP race didn’t have a terrible game Sunday, but a Ravens pass defense that had been porous at times stifled him. Don Martindale’s defense allowed Wilson to complete just 48.8% of his passes, and while he has been grossly exceeding his expected completion percentage per NFL Next Gen Stats throughout the season, his expected completion percentage Sunday was only 50.9%. That’s the fourth-lowest expected completion percentage for any quarterback over the past two seasons.”

Peters actually has the most pick-sixes since he entered the league in 2015, Mike Tanier notes for Bleacher Report.

“The Peters-Ramsey series of trades may have helped all three teams. The Ravens may now have the league’s best and deepest secondary, and they will live with Peters’ occasional brain cramps in coverage if he delivers a few game-changing interceptions per year. The Rams, as mentioned earlier, may now be more comfortable blitzing without fear of exposing Ramsey (who is not nearly as mistake-prone as Peters).”

Bryan DeArdo gives the Seahawks an F in his Week 7 grades for CBS Sports. The Ravens, on the other hand, got an A.

“The Seahawks, simply put, had no answer for Lamar Jackson, particularly during the second half of Sunday’s game that saw Baltimore score 17 unanswered points. Seattle allowed Jackson to make several back-breaking plays during the second half that include his 30-yard run that set up Justin Tucker’s third field goal that made it a double-digit game with 3:50 left. On the offensive side of the ball, Wilson struggled with his accuracy, completing less than half of his pass attempts. It’s clear that the Seahawks miss Will Dissly, the team’s talented tight end who may miss the remainder of the season with an Achilles injury. Seattle’s offensive game plan was also pretty vanilla, with the Seahawks often settling for minimal gains by running back Chris Carson on first down.”

Peters’ Ravens debut earned As all around from the Bleacher Report staff.

“Could Peters’ debut in purple have gone any better?”