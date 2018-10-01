The Seattle Seahawks beat the Cardinals 20-17 in Arizona on Sunday afternoon to notch their fifth road win in Glendale in six years.

This win was important because it evened Seattle’s record at 2-2. But it also came with a cost. Once again, for the second year in a row, Seattle lost two starters to season-ending injuries in Glendale. All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas suffered a fractured lower leg, while rookie tight end Will Dissly suffered a torn patellar tendon, Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Sunday. Both injuries are likely to be season-ending, and a visibly annoyed Thomas appeared to flip off the Seahawks’ sideline as he was carted off the field at State Farm Stadium with an air cast on his left leg.

Deja vu?

For Seahawks fans, it sure felt like it. In 2017, Richard Sherman (Achilles) and Kam Chancellor (neck stinger) were both injured in Seattle’s win over the Cardinals.

Here’s a look at what the national media are saying about the high price of victory in Seattle’s win over the Cardinals.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks an A-minus for their performance in Glendale.

“When you hear someone describe a win as ugly, this is the kind of victory they’re usually talking about. The Seahawks won this game despite not converting a single third down (0 for 10), becoming the first team since 2015 to do that. One thing the Seahawks did do well in this game was run the ball. Thanks to 101 yards from Mike Davis, the Seahawks totaled 171 yards on the ground, which is a huge number for a team that crossed the 170-yard rushing mark only one time in 2017 and one time in 2016.”

SI.com’s Gary Gramling says this should not be the end of Earl Thomas’ career.

He was carted off in this one, and a major injury would necessarily take him off the trade block. We might have to wait until the offseason and some franchise-tag shenanigans as the Seahawks continue to screw with their historically great safety. He’s right to tell the front office that they’re No. 1. … A tradition like no other. Sebastian Janikowski and Phil Dawson were a combined 3-for-7, even with Seabass’s clutch 52-yarder winning it.

The Washington Post’s Cindy Boren and Des Bieler observed that Thomas’ apparent decision to flip off the Seahawks’ sideline on his way off the field was …. unusual, to say the least, but understandable.

“Players don’t always flip the bird to their own sideline as they are being carted off the field, but then again, players aren’t usually in Earl Thomas’s position. The Pro Bowl safety has been seeking a contract extension from the Seahawks or a trade to a team that will give him one, and both scenarios plunged into jeopardy Sunday, as he suffered a leg injury against the Cardinals. … It remains to be seen if he can return, but the injury makes it much less likely that he gets traded before the NFL’s Oct. 30 deadline. The Cowboys and Chiefs had reportedly expressed interest in acquiring Thomas, a ninth-year veteran and three-time first-team all-pro.”

NFL.com’s Herbie Teope says Sebastian Janikowski came through for Seattle when it mattered most, good things happen when the Seahawks control the run game, but ouch, losing Thomas hurts.

Sunday’s effort marked a second straight game where the Seahawks remained committed to the run game, and the results are a 2-0 record after Seattle started 0-2 with an emphasis on the pass. The Seahawks’ balanced attack produced 331 total yards of offense with a run-pass ration of 31 to 26. Additionally, the Seahawks won the time of possession for a second consecutive week. Good things do indeed happen when the Seahawks can control the game, but the defense will now need to overcome the loss of safety Earl Thomas, who suffered a lower left leg fracture. … Seahawks kicker Sebastian Janikowksi had a shaky first half, missing from 38 yards in the first quarter and 52 yards in the second period. But the veteran came through when it mattered with a 40-yard effort in the third quarter and booted a game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired. Given the close games Seattle has played through the first quarter of the season, Janikowski’s ability to shake off errors and come through in the clutch will serve the team well. The Seahawks have also played a ball-control offense in the two wins, so taking advantage of field position will be essential for the kicking game.

The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz says Earl Thomas’ bet on himself ended in heartbreak.

“The exact scenario that Thomas feared unfolded in Sunday’s 20-17 hollow victory over Arizona. … It’s heartbreaking to watch Thomas, of all players, suffer a season-ending injury after he so carefully walked the tightrope between preserving his health and continuing to compete for his team ahead of free agency. … It’s understandable that the team would hesitate to invest in a safety about to enter his 30s at a time when the market for the position has sharply declined in value. Yet the Seahawks passed on the chance to capture a strong return for Thomas. … Those defending the Seahawks will point to the injury as justification for why the team was hesitant to invest long-term, which is true but also misses the point. Players now write retirement letters that ask fans to pray for their post-football mental health, as Chancellor did when he retired in July after suffering a career-ending neck injury at Arizona in 2017. Players are putting their bodies and minds on the line for a theoretically lucrative career yet can’t earn any assurances in their prime nor basic health care in retirement. When a player holds out for a new contract, the wave of vitriol they receive—from fans, from fantasy owners, or, in Bell’s case, from teammates—can be overwhelming. Yet Thomas is the perfect example of how the labor-ownership dynamic in the NFL is fundamentally broken.”

Praying for my brother @Earl_Thomas. Most will never know the hard work and sacrifice daily that goes into playing this game. He will bounce back better than ever that’s who he i. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 1, 2018