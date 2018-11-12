The Seahawks came maddeningly close to putting it all together against the Rams on Sunday evening, but ultimately, they fell just short -- a trope that's becoming familiar this season.

Once again, the Seahawks came oh so tantalizingly close to toppling the team to beat in the NFC West, only to fall just short. Seattle lost 36-31 to the Rams on Sunday evening after a last-ditch scoring drive ended with Russell Wilson’s final incomplete pass to Tyler Lockett.

Just as they had against the Chargers a week before, the Seahawks fought till the bitter end. But once again, it wasn’t enough. Seattle now falls to 4-5 on the season and plays the Packers at home this Thursday on a short week.

What should you make of the Seahawks’ defeat to the Rams and Seattle’s dwindling playoff hopes? The national media is here to weigh in.

Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times says the Rams showed their mettle during a tough week that included a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, and a spate of wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura County that forced the Rams to cancel practice on Friday, and forced many players and coaches to evacuate their homes.

Cindy Boren and Des Bieler of The Washington Post say the Seahawks put up a valiant fight but dug themselves into a deeper hole in their defeat to the Rams.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson got back to being a threat on the ground, running for 92 yards to complement his three touchdown passes, while running backs Rashaad Penny and Mike Davis teamed up for 188 total yards and two scores. It wasn’t enough to stop the Rams from closing in on another NFC West title, though, even with six games left in their season. At 9-1, Los Angeles is now 4.5 games ahead of 4-5 Seattle, with both Arizona and San Francisco bringing up the rear in the division at 2-7. If the Seahawks lose to the Packers on Thursday, the Rams could clinch the NFC West next Monday night, when they take on the Chiefs in Mexico City.

Benjamin Hoffman of The New York Times says that despite wins on Sunday, both the Rams and Chiefs were knocked down a notch.

Los Angeles moved into commanding position for its second consecutive N.F.C. West title, but only after plenty of late drama in a rivalry that’s never lacking in excitement.

John Breech of CBSSports.com gives the Seahawks a solid B despite this latest defeat.

With 108 yards on the ground, Seahawks rookie Rashad Penny spearheaded a Seattle rushing attack that steamrolled the Rams for 273 yards, and surprisingly, Seattle lost. We say surprisingly because the loss in L.A. marked the first time in franchise history that the Seahawks lost a game where they rushed for more than 250 yards. Before Sunday, they had been 12-0 when hitting that mark. The Seahawks only made one big mistake in this game and that came when Russell Wilson lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. The turnover led to a Rams touchdown that gave L.A. a 36-24 lead and basically iced the game.

Herbie Teope of NFL.com says the Seahawks offense’ showed that it has teeth and is to be respected.

Despite the loss, the Seahawks continue to send a message to the rest of the league to pack a lunch pail to face their offense. Seattle basically shrugged off a stout Rams defense en route to pounding out an eye-popping 273 yards rushing on the game, marking the sixth straight week the offense had 150 yards or more on the ground. Rookie Rashaad Penny led the way with a breakout game, totaling a career-high 108 yards rushing, adding a touchdown on 12 carries. Quarterback Russell Wilson, who completed 17 of 26 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns, also had an exception contest on the ground, rushing nine times for 92 yards. Nevertheless, the loss dropped the Seahawks to 4-5 on the season, including two losses to the Rams in the NFC West.

Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports says the Seahawks gave the Rams a tough challenge.

The Rams were on upset alert all day. The Seahawks gave the Rams all they could handle in the first meeting too, back in Week 5. The Seahawks led by a touchdown going into the fourth quarter, the Rams scored all nine points in the fourth quarter and converted a fourth-down quarterback sneak at the end to seal it. They got out of Seattle with a 33-31 win. It was clear from that game the Seahawks weren’t overmatched or intimidated. That was obvious from the start on Sunday too, as the Seahawks scored first. Nick Vannett caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson to give Seattle a 7-0 lead. The Seahawks used a throwback run-heavy game plan, perhaps in part to limit the time the Rams offense was on the field, and it almost paid off.

Brady Henderson of ESPN.com says the Seahawks get props for going toe-to-toe with the best team in the NFC West, but the end result was disappointing.

The bigger-picture outlook shouldn’t completely overshadow how the Seahawks, for the second time this season, traded punches with perhaps the NFL’s best team. They hung with the Rams the same way that they nearly beat them when they played in Seattle, by running the ball often and effectively to the tune of a staggering 273 yards. … It became a shootout thanks to Seattle’s defense continually letting Jared Goff find open receivers over the middle of the field. Seattle also couldn’t cause any turnovers this time around after intercepting Goff twice in the first meeting. The Seahawks were 10-point underdogs at one point this week, the most points their opponent has been favored by since 2011, Pete Carroll’s second season in Seattle and the year before Wilson was drafted. It’s encouraging that the Seahawks hung with the Rams again, but getting close isn’t going to get it done if Seattle wants to get back to the postseason.