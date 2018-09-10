The Seahawks looked unimpressive against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Here's what the national media thought of their 27-24 opening weekend defeat.

Does it mean anything that there wasn’t a whole lot of chatter about the Seahawks on Monday morning after the NFL’s opening weekend? Perhaps.

Seattle projects more as a rebuild project than as a Super Bowl contender. But maybe, the lack of interest in Seattle’s 27-24 defeat in Denver had absolutely nothing to do with the Seahawks’ lack of star power this season, and everything to do with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ latest comeback miracle finish.

Brady Henderson:

“Earl Thomas’ importance to the Seahawks defense — especially in its current state — was clear in Seattle’s 27-24 loss to Denver. The All-Pro free safety, who returned Wednesday from his holdout, had an interception that set up the Seahawks’ first touchdown, another pass breakup and five tackles. Seattle’s defense is inexperienced and has a major question mark with its pass rush. All of those issues were evident in this game. Just imagine where that group would be without its best playmaker holding down the back end.”

Mike Tanier:

Seahawks TE Will Dissly “looked like the second coming of Mark Bavaro on a 66-yard catch-and-run. He also caught a 24-yard pass and a 15-yard touchdown. The fourth-round pick left college with a reputation as a blocking tight end—the kind that teams draft after watching Jimmy Graham escort defenders into the backfield for a few years. It figures that the team that can never draft offensive linemen who can block finally somehow stumbled into a tight end who can catch by looking for one who could block.”

John Breech: (Gave the Seahawks a “B-” in his weekly NFL Grades feature)

“One of the biggest problems the Seahawks needed to fix this offseason was their offensive line, and if Week 1 is any indication, that definitely didn’t happen. Russell Wilson got sacked six times, and that number might have actually doubled if Wilson wasn’t so athletic. The Seahawks also might be regretting dumping Steven Hauschka after watching Sebastian Janikowski missed a 46-yarder against the Broncos.”

In case you’re wondering, Breech gave the Broncos a “B.”

“If this grade was for Von Miller alone, it would be an ‘A,’ and that’s because Miller terrorized the Seahawks. The Broncos star racked up three of Denver’s six sacks. The Broncos defense proved that it’s still one of the best in the NFL. Besides the six sacks, the Broncos also held the Seahawks to just 64 rushing yards and a 2-of-12 showing on third down. It’s a good thing the Broncos’ defense brought their ‘A’ game, because Case Keenum didn’t. In his debut with Denver, Keenum had some ups (329 yards, three touchdowns) and some downs (three interceptions).”

[Now see how the Seahawks graded out in the eyes of Seattle Times beat writer Bob Condotta.]