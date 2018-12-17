The Seahawks could have sewed up a playoff berth with a win over the 49ers on Sunday. Instead, they'll need to beat either Kansas City next Sunday or the Arizona Cardinals in their regular season finale to punch their ticket to the postseason.

On paper, the Seahawks were supposed to beat the San Francisco 49ers again, as easily as they did two weeks ago, to clinch that coveted playoff berth.

In practice, well, things didn’t go exactly as planned.

The Seahawks played a sloppy penalty-marred game Sunday in Santa Clara, and the result was a 26-23 overtime defeat to the 49ers, who were led by their third-string quarterback, and who, entered the game as a three-win team.

What did the national media think of the 49ers’ upset win? Read on.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson says the Seahawks’ sloppy loss puts any talk about a deep playoff run on hold.

While talking this week about the damage a resurgent Seattle Seahawks team is capable of doing in the playoffs, veteran receiver Doug Baldwin noted that they’ve still got to get there first. In all likelihood, they still will. FPI still gives the Seahawks a 99 percent chance to make the playoffs, but their 26-23 overtime loss to the San Francisco 49erson Sunday means that berth will have to wait. … And it means you can put on hold for now any talk of the Seahawks (8-6) making a deep run in the playoffs, because that’s hard to imagine after a performance like Sunday’s against a team that entered the game with three wins and a backup starting at quarterback. The Seahawks would have clinched a wild-card berth with a win at Levi’s Stadium. Instead, they turned in one of their sloppier performances of the season, which included 14 penalties for 148 yards and some baffling defensive breakdowns in the first half. It snapped the Seahawks’ 10-game winning streak over the 49ers, which dated back to their win in the NFC Championship Game five seasons ago.

CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson says all hope is not yet lost for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks lost to the 49ers on Sunday afternoon in overtime, so credit to Vegas for making the 49ers just a 3.5-point dog, because that line STUNK and the 49ers never looked like they were getting blown out. The Seahawks are still in very good shape to make the playoffs: nine wins will get it done most likely, and they have the Chiefs at home next week and the Cardinals at home the week after that.

SI.com’s Gary Gramling says the 49ers-Seahawks game was “delightfully chippy.”

The Niners’ overtime win had the feel of a rivalry game (which isn’t good news for the Seahawks, considering the state of the 49ers right now). I counted four personal fouls in the second half, and lots of jawing along the way. For Seattle, chalk the loss up to the short-week road trip, and go get at least a split at home (Kansas City and Arizona) to finish out the year.

Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams says the 49ers wanted this one badly, and the Seahawks were the victims of self-sabotage.

The Seahawks will have to wait another week to punch their playoff ticket. The 49ers didn’t play like a three-win team, getting their fourth victory with a hard-fought 26-23 effort that went overtime. It was San Francisco’s second consecutive win. It ended the Seahwaks’ four-game winning streak and makes next week’s game against the Chiefs more important. Seattle, which beat San Francisco 43-16 only two weeks ago, shot itself in the foot in overtime.

The San Jose Mercury-News’ Cam Inman says this was the 49ers’ first win over the Seahawks in 11 tries.

It took 5 years, 8 days and 10 straight losses to the Seattle Seahawks before the 49ers finally beat their NFC West rival again, doing so in overtime Sunday 26-23. The 49ers (4-10) won it on Robbie Gould’s fourth field goal of the game, a 36-yard attempt amid rain at Levi’s Stadium, where the Seahawks (8-6) had won all four of their previous visits. The 49ers have won two in a row for the first time since last December’s 5-0 finish with then-quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL.com’s Jeremy Bergman says the Seahawks blew an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth and that the way they lost to the 49ers bodes poorly for next Sunday’s tilt against the Chiefs.

After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, the Seahawks spent the rest of the game playing from behind because of a missed Sebastian Janikowski extra point and an ensuing Niners kick return TD. … After looking so assuredly in the postseason picture, the Seahawks (8-6) now find themselves just a half-game ahead of Minnesota and one game ahead of Washington in the wild-card race. Up next: “Sunday Night Football” in Seattle against the 11-3 Chiefs, who could potentially clinch the AFC West with a win. … The 49ers’ upset victory was their first win over Seattle since December of 2013, when Jim Harbaugh was roaming the sidelines, Colin Kaepernick was under center and fans were perched up high at the Stick. … Seattle’s defense took a minor step backward after an elite evening against the Vikings on Monday. The Seahawks struggled to stop Nick Mullens for the second time in three weeks; the rookie QB completed 65 percent of his passes for 689 yards in two games against Seattle. Poor coverage and a slip by Tedric Thompson led to San Francisco’s first offensive touchdown. Jarran Reed and Frank Clark got to Mullens three times in the second half, but the pressure was too little, too late. Oh, and the aforementioned penalties. On one San Francisco scoring drive, Seattle committed three straight 15-yard penalties. If Seattle had this much trouble against Mullens and company, how will the unit fare against MVP favorite Patrick Mahomes and a desperate Chiefs offense?