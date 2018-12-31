Despite a slew of mistakes, the Seahawks found a way to beat the Cardinals and finish with 10 wins. Now, they travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys in an NFC wild-card game.

It wasn’t pretty, but the sloppy Seahawks squeezed out a win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field to secure a No. 5 seed and a wild-card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys will host the Seahawks on Jan. 5 at Cowboy Stadium, with the game scheduled for a 5:15 p.m. kickoff.

But before they can look ahead, Sunday’s game showed that the Seahawks have plenty to work on this week. Special teams was a mess, and the refurbished offensive line with George Fant, Germain Ifedi and Ethan Pocic starting in unfamiliar positions allowed Russell Wilson to get sacked six times.

Here’s a look at what the national media thought of Seattle’s ugly 27-24 win.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson says this game didn’t mean a whole lot, so worry not, Seahawks fans.

Recent playoff history shows this type of performance might not matter all that much, but it doesn’t exactly leave anyone with a good feeling heading into next weekend’s wild-card game at the Dallas Cowboys. … That matchup would have been set with either a Seahawks win or a Minnesota Vikings loss on Sunday. Both happened, but Seattle’s end of that came down to the wire, like it so often has this season. If the Seahawks’ victory against the Kansas City Chiefs last week showed how high their playoff ceiling could be, what did the performances that bookended it indicate? The Seahawks lost to the lowly San Francisco 49ers, then needed a game-winning drive and a 33-yard Janikowski field goal to put away the three-win Cardinals. All’s well that ends well, right? … There’s also this: Contrary to what’s easily assumed, teams don’t necessarily have to be playing their best football heading into the playoffs in order to make a deep run. In fact, of the past 12 Super Bowl winners, seven of them lost at least two of their final four games. That includes the 2013 Seahawks, who finished 2-2 before claiming the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

NFL.com’s Adam Maya says Chris Carson has proved to be the backbone of the Seahawks’ offense.

If Russell Wilson is the heart of the Seahawks’ offense, Chris Carson is the backbone. Seattle’s final selection in the 2017 draft topped 100 rushing yards for the third consecutive game to finish the year with 1,151 yards. His career-high 122 rushing yards Sunday paced an offense that struggled to move the ball through the air. After Pete Carroll discussed utilizing a running back committee midway through the season, Carson has instead established himself as the Seahawks’ feature back. His touchdown in the second quarter gave Seattle a 14-3 lead, and his 11-yard scamper in the final seconds of the fourth set up Sebastian Janikowski’s game-winning chip shot. … The Seahawks boast a potent rushing attack again and still have a strong defense, despite all the turnover. That was their winning formula for years prior to last year’s playoff absence, of course. Meanwhile, the Cardinals own the draft’s top pick for the first time in the Common Draft Era.

The Associated Press’ Tim Booth says the Seahawks’ improbable 10-win season was overshadowed by their sloppy performance against the Cardinals.

There was a sense of frustration that overwhelmed the accomplishment of the Seattle Seahawks winning 10 games for the sixth time in seven seasons. … The Seahawks know they must be better than what they showed Sunday or their return to the playoffs after a one-year absence will be brief. … Seattle escaped its lackluster season finale with a 27-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday thanks to Sebastian Janikowski’s 33-yard field goal on the final play. The victory wrapped up the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs and a matchup at Dallas in the wild-card round on Saturday night. But it was an ugly performance filled with protection issues, special teams mistakes and a matchup that ultimately meant very little a week after the Seahawks (10-6) wrapped up their postseason berth. With how things played out on the final day, Seattle could have lost and still been in the same position.

SI.com’s Gary Gramling says Seattle’s win might end up costing Cardinals head coach Steven Wilks his job.

Maybe Wilks will get another shot down the line, but he can’t be retained after the trainwreck that team became on both sides of the ball. It was a valiant effort in Seattle though.