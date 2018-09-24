The Seahawks beat the Cowboys 24-13 on Sunday to avoid a perilous 0-3 start. But amid their jubilance from getting this first win, more questions have emerged regarding the future of All-Pro safety Earl Thomas.

The Seahawks finally won a game Sunday, beating the Dallas Cowboys 24-13 in their home opener at CenturyLink Field, and doing it in spite of the distraction presented by Earl Thomas’ peculiar decision to sit out of practice.

Even as Seattle rejoiced, Thomas fed the rumors about a traded when he told reporters after the game that a couple of Dallas Cowboys coaches approached him on Sunday during pre-game warm ups to ask him if he was “ready” for his trade “tomorrow.”

Tomorrow has arrived. Will Thomas will traded? And what are the national media saying about the Seahawks’ 1-2 start? Here’s a quick look.

NFL.com’s Herbie Teope says Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s with the run game paid off nicely on Sunday.

“Carroll’s patient approach Sunday produced a nicely executed balanced attack against the Cowboys. And it was no easy task when considering Dallas entered Week 3 ranked third overall in the league in total defense. And it was no easy task when considering Dallas entered Week 3 ranked third overall in the league in total defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 16 of 26 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns, while the Seahawks as a team pounded out 113 yards and a touchdown on 39 carries. The commitment to the run helped the Seahawks control the game with a 32:44 mark in time of possession compared to the Cowboys’ 27:16. … Seahawks running back Chris Carson solidified his position atop the depth chart over rookie Rashaad Penny with a strong showing against a good Cowboys run defense, which ranked 10th in the league entering Sunday’s game.”

Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway says Sunday’s game confirms one thing: Chris Carson is the running back who will power the Seahawks’ offense.

“The Seahawks ran the ball 39 times. Exactly three of those carries went to first-round pick Rashaad Penny. Thirty-two of them went to Chris Carson, who finished with 102 yards and a touchdown. At least for one week, it seems clear Carson has beaten out Penny for the lead back role and essentially become the new Marshawn Lynch. … The 2017 seventh-round pick isn’t going to break many big gains. His long carry on the afternoon was 13 yards. But much like Lynch, Carson isn’t going to go down on the first touch and is going to keep his legs going until he hears a whistle. … Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has stressed the importance of keeping the run incorporated in their offense. Sunday made it clear they trust Carson—and Carson only—to be that guy.”

SI.com’s Gary Gramling says look out, world, the Seahawks have a pulse.

“Bobby Wagner and Earl Thomas, Together Again: And with Kam Chancellor waving the 12 Flag (or whatever that thing they do is). The Cowboys are no good on offense, but it served as something of a reminder that the Seahawks can only slide so far back with Wagner and Thomas on the field. … Chris Carson (is a) workhorse: Some Marshawn-type work in this one, with 32 carries for 102 yards, giving the Seahawks something of an identity on offense.”

CBS Sports’ John Breech gives the Seahawks an “A” for the total team effort in their win over Dallas.

“If we’ve learned one thing about the Seahawks under Pete Carroll, it’s that you can’t beat them at home in September. Since Carroll took over in 2010, the Seahawks are 14-0 in September home games, including this win over the Cowboys. The most impressive thing about this win is that the Seahawks offensive line actually protected Russell Wilson. Although the Cowboys went into this game with the second most sacks in the NFL (9), they were only able to register two against Seattle. Of course, the most impressive performance from this game came from Earl Thomas, who picked off Dak Prescott twice. That could make for some awkward conversations if Thomas ever gets traded to Dallas.”

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson says the Seahawks aren’t dead yet.

“If Russell Wilson and the run game keep executing like they did Sunday, and if their defense keeps taking the ball away like it has through three games, Seattle still has chance to contend for the playoffs. It all adds an extra layer of intrigue to the Earl Thomas situation. It would be easier to trade Thomas if the Seahawks had no shot of competing this season, but Thomas is playing well — he had two more interceptions Sunday — and the Seahawks have hope with a good chance to get to 2-2 next week in Arizona.”

The New York Times’ Ken Belson says the Seahawks looked “reborn” as they avoided their first 0-3 start since 2002.

“The Seahawks won as they have during much of the Pete Carroll era, which began in 2010: With a solid run game and a stout defense. Running back Chris Carson carried the ball 32 times for 102 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback Russell Wilson had 16 competitions in 26 attempts for 192 yards and two touchdowns.

Seattle’s defense, though, set the tone. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 127 yards, but lost a fumble as his team was trying to rally. Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas intercepted two passes by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who was sacked five times and rushed at other times. … With the win, the Seahawks can exhale a bit. But they still face a tough road to make it to the postseason after missing the playoffs last year.”