Richard Sherman's return to Seattle was the main storyline of the week leading up to the Seahawks-49ers game. How did the 49ers do? Not so hot.

Are they on a roll? Sure seems that way.

The Seahawks annihilated the 49ers 43-16 at Centurylink Field on Sunday afternoon to win their third consecutive game.

It also marked the first time NFL history that any game has ended by that specific scoreline, and Seattle coach Pete Carroll was surprisingly enthusiastic about that after the game — particularly because it’s the ninth time in as many years that the Seahawks have managed to win by a score that had never been produced before in NFL history.

“Awesome,” Carroll exclaimed. “That’s ridiculous. I don’t know how that happens. I’m thrilled that that happened again, for no reason. I have no reason.”

Then, he joked, “It’s just something we’ve been working on in the offseason.”

When a team crushes an opponent by as wide a margin as the Seahawks pounded the 49ers, you can enthuse about things such as unique score lines, apparently.

This game was another display of the Seahawks’ late-season resurgence.

Here’s a look at what the national media thought.

CBSSports.com’s Will Brinson acknowledged that with the win, the 7-5 Seahawks have probably played their way into the NFC wild card slot.

Here come the Seahawks. After being buried this offseason, the Seahawks are surging towards a playoff berth under Pete Carroll and with Russell Wilson, who threw four touchdowns on just 17 attempts (no idea why he needed to throw 17 times; he had three touchdowns on six attempts and the Seahawks were cruising). Seattle still has three home games left in their final four and should be in great shape to try and lock down a playoff spot. They’re going to be a problematic wild-card matchup.

The San Jose Mercury-News’ Cam Inman says losing in Seattle has become something of a ritual for the 49ers and this one was a complete defeat on all phases.

Losing here is an annual ritual for the 49ers, and Sunday’s eighth straight losing visit came with all the familiar trappings en route to a 43-16 defeat. Their offense couldn’t produce nearly enough points, not even with a 414-yard outburst from Nick Mullens. Their defense couldn’t get out of their own way, whether it was bungling pass coverages or committing penalties to make Richard Sherman’s Seattle return moot. Their special teams also chipped in with blunders, from muffing a punt return to allowing an 84-yard kickoff return right after halftime. Even coach Kyle Shanahan drew an unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty — and one more would have gotten him mercifully ejected.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson says the Seahawks padded their playoff chances in their blowout win over San Francisco.

By the time the Seahawks headed into the locker room with a 17-point halftime lead, the only remaining drama was reduced to this: Would Russell Wilson throw in Sherman’s directions after none of his first six attempts went toward his former teammate? What else — if anything — did Seattle’s receivers have in the works after three first-half touchdown celebrations, including one that paid tribute to Sherman’s famous tip? … It was that kind of afternoon for the now 7-5 Seahawks. It keeps them on the path to a wild-card spot that is looking more and more attainable. Projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index gave the Seahawks a 78.3 percent chance to make the playoffs heading into this game, good for the fifth-best mark in the NFC, right behind the 7-5 Dallas Cowboys at 80.4 percent. … This was not a game in which anyone was going to learn much about the Seahawks. Not against a two-win team playing on the road with a third-string quarterback. It was a take-care-of-business game, and the Seahawks took care of business with another one of Wilson’s more efficient performances.

SI.com’s Gary Gramling proclaims that everyone slept on the Seahawks this year.

Not sure you can get to a Super Bowl with that 1994 playbook, but they’re going to beat up on some of these second-tier teams. They had no issues handling a division opponent at home this week.

The S.F. Chronicle’s Eric Branch observes that the 49ers were thoroughly routed by the Seahawks.

CenturyLink, widely known as the NFL’s most deafening stadium, can make opponents very uncomfortable for other reasons. And Sherman found that out firsthand Sunday in his first game on the opposite side of what is a comically one-sided rivalry. … In his first meeting against the team that employed him for his first seven NFL seasons, Sherman and his new teammates endured a 43-16 beatdown to the Seahawks. … The loss was the 49ers’ 10th straight in the series, including their eighth consecutive defeat in Seattle dating to 2011, and Sherman finally experienced what it was like to get smacked in Seattle. Instead of giving a 49ers quarterback the choke sign, or celebrating an interception by dancing with the Sea-Gals cheerleaders, the 49ers’ ex-antagonist took the beating and tried to make sense of what wrong. … The 49ers dropped to 2-10, while the Seahawks (7-5) bolstered their playoff chances. … “It was just unfortunate,” Sherman said. “We didn’t play as well as we could have. Too many turnovers. Gave up too many plays … That’s kind of the way things have gone this season.” … Sherman, a hypercompetitive trash-talker, finally failed to get the last word after these NFC West foes played.