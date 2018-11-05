Seattle's win streak came to an end on Sunday when the Seahawks fell 25-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers. What did the national media think of Seattle's collapse?

All positive momentum built up over the last month screeched to an abrupt halt on Sunday night when the Seahawks tried — and failed — to rally against the Chargers at Centurylink Field.

Seattle attempted to mount a comeback late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t quite pull it off. Here’s what the national media had to say about the Seahawks’ defeat.

Also noteworthy, the loss to the Chargers coincided with Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers’200th consecutive career start. He became only the fourth quarterback — after Brett Favre, Eli Manning and Peyton Manning — to hit that milestone.

The Los Angeles Times’ Jeff Miller says the Chargers made a statement at a tough road venue.

Before Sunday, coach Anthony Lynn talked about the Chargers’ needing an opponent like Seattle as a sort of barometer. Consider Lynn’s team to be on the rise. The Chargers rode the running of Melvin Gordon, the efficiency of Philip Rivers and the overall stellar play of their defense to a 25-17 victory.

Brady Henderson of ESPN says this loss gives the Seahawks little wiggle room down the road as they mount a playoff push.

The Seahawks’ margin for error gets a little smaller and their road to the playoffs gets a little tougher with their 25-17 loss to the Chargers. It was reminiscent of their 0-2 start to the season with the way they committed drive-stalling penalties on offense and allowed big plays on defense. They’re 4-4 at the midpoint and play the Rams next week in Los Angeles, continuing the most difficult stretch of their schedule. The way they won four of five games and hung with the Rams in a two-point loss showed how good the Seahawks can be when they’re at their best. They’ll need to rediscover that form over the second half of the season if they want to be playing past December.

John Breech of CBS Sports gives the Seahawks a B in their defeat to the Chargers.

Russell Wilson didn’t make many mistakes in this game, but he did make one in the fourth quarter that put Seattle in a big hole. With just 6:44 left, Wilson threw a pick-six that turned a 19-10 Chargers lead into a 25-10 Chargers lead. Of course, there’s a good chance no one’s going to remember that because all anyone is going to remember is that David Moore dropped a potential game-tying touchdown pass on the final play.

SI.com’s Gary Gramling says the Seahawks run into trouble when they don’t get turnovers, oh and Caleb Sturgis didn’t do the Chargers any favors with a god-awful performance.

On Sunday, they were only gifted a series of missed kicks against the Chargers. Ultimately, it wasn’t enough. … (Chargers kicker Caleb Sturgis had) a missed PAT, which led to the Chargers unsuccessfully going for two after the next touchdown, then a pulled 42-yarder early in the third quarter, then another missed PAT in the fourth quarter. CBS said he was the first kicker to miss a field goal and a PAT in three consecutive games since 1979. You know, the year The Smashing Pumpkins wrote that song.

NBC Sports’ Michael David Smith says this was a statement win for the Chargers… at Seattle’s expense.

The loss drops the Seahawks to 4-4 and represents a disappointing showing for a team that has playoff aspirations. This loss doesn’t drop the Seahawks out of the NFC wild card race, but it hurts. But for the Chargers, who improve to 6-2, there’s no doubt that they’re playoff contenders. Catching the Chiefs in the AFC West would be a tall order, but there’s no doubt that the “other” team in Los Angeles is a strong contender to get to the playoffs.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra also takes the stance that this was a signature win for the Chargers.

After beating up on creampuffs the past month, the Los Angeles Chargers authored a signature win going into Seattle to beat up on the Seahawks. The Chargers have now won five games in a row and six of its past seven to move to 6-2. Philip Rivers helped generate back-to-back long touchdown drives to give L.A. a quick 14-7 lead, and the Chargers fended off a magical comeback attempt by Russell Wilson. … The balanced effort on the road in a hostile environment portends a positive second-half playoff push for L.A.’s other team.

Peter King, in his Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports, notes the improvements seen on the Seahawks’ offensive line.

The Seattle left tackle is winning on 92.9 percent of the pass-rush snaps, compared to 87.5 percent last year. At right tackle, the win rate is up from 89.6 percent last year to 92.9 percent this year.

That has contributed mightily to this improvement:

Percentage of Wilson’s dropbacks when pressured, 2017: 41.4 percent.

Percentage of Wilson’s dropbacks when pressured, 2018: 19.4 percent.

Now, Seattle will face some better rush teams in the next five weeks (Rams, Panthers, Vikings), but for now, the dam has not broken.