As far as the Seahawks are concerned, it's starting to look like 2012 again -- at least that's the consensus of the national media after Seattle served notice of its successful rebuild with a 28-14 win over the Lions.

These Seahawks have come a long way from that 0-2 start to the season. Seattle’s 28-14 win in Detroit on Sunday had the makings of a season-defining sort of turning point.

Our columnist Matt Calkins was so taken by what he saw that he’s decided the time for cautious optimism is over and that the rebuild appears to have been successful.

What do others think of the win? Here’s a sampling.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson says the Seahawks have been transformed, but that challenges await.

The Seattle Seahawks are looking more and more like legitimate playoff contenders. It started to seem that way when they went blow-for-blow with the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, nearly upsetting the NFL’s only unbeaten team for what would have been a third-straight victory. The latest evidence: a stress-free 28-14 victory over the Lions in Detroit. It was the Seahawks’ fourth win in their past five games and it came against a team that had knocked off the Packers and Patriots for two of its three wins entering Sunday.

The Washington Post’s John Clayton says the Seahawks’ maturation has the NFC playoff picture is looking crowded.

After having only 38 rushing attempts in the first two games, the Seahawks have become one of the most feared running teams in football. Guards D.J. Fluker and J.R. Sweezy are burying defensive linemen. The Lions traded for run-stuffing Damon Harrison, but that still didn’t prevent the Seahawks for getting 42 carries for 176 yards in Sunday’s win. … At 4-3, the Seahawks are starting to look like the 2012 team that made the playoffs with a young defense and only asked Wilson, their rookie QB at the time, to throw 25 passes each game. The November schedule could be make or break, however. Seattle gets the Chargers at home, then a road game against the Rams, the Packers at home and a road game at Carolina.

CBS Sports’ John Breech says the Seahawks aced that test in Detroit. Grade A, all the way.

The Seahawks offense is basically unstoppable when Russell Wilson is on fire and Russell Wilson was on fire against the Lions. Wilson, who only threw three incomplete passes (14 of 17) finished with 248 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson also did a good job of getting everyone involved, including players you’ve probably never heard of, like David Moore. Moore, a seventh-round pick from the 2017 NFL Draft, caught four passes for 97 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks also got a huge performance from Chris Carson, who rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks could do no wrong in this game and nothing was more proof of that than when they converted a fake punt from their own end zone.

SI.com’s Albert Breer says the Seahawks’ rebuild looks like it’s working.

Gone are Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Kam Chancellor, Richard Sherman and, for all intents and purposes, Earl Thomas. And after the 2018 team started 0-2, it looked like a pretty fair bet that the rebuild was underway in Seattle, and choppy waters were coming for Pete Carroll’s crew. … In essence, Carroll and G.M. John Schneider made a bet this offseason. They could’ve tried to hold on to the old core for another year or two, but the way last season ended informed them that the end wasn’t too far off. And because so many of those players were on huge contracts and had such big reputations that entitled them to sizable roles, Carroll’s ability to sell his competition-driven program was hampered. Cleaning the slate has allowed the coaches to convince players that most positions are in fact up for grabs, and that’s created an edge among the group that certainly was a part of the Seahawks’ identity when the old foundation was still young. … This Seahawks team right now is probably better than it was last year. And because so many of the players are new and/or young, there’s a decent chance things keep getting better from here.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra says it’s starting to look like 2012 in Seattle, and that’s a good thing.

It’s not a facsimile of Wilson’s rookie season, to be sure, but Seattle has the look of a team that could make a run at a Wild Card spot in the tough NFC. … The Seahawks are on a hot streak, winning four of their last five games following an 0-2 start to the season. Yet, buried behind the undefeated Rams in the NFC West, few are taking Seattle’s playoff bid seriously at this point. Perhaps more should. … Entering Monday night, the Seahawks own the sixth-best point differential in the NFL at +40. While the 2012 squad was known for the Legion of Boom defense, Wilson and the offense have burst out in recent weeks. The Seahawks’ quarterback has thrown for three-plus touchdowns in three straight games, and generated a perfect passer rating (158.3) in Sunday’s win. With a ground game able to churn out yards behind Chris Carson, the play-action game has been a force for Seattle in recent weeks. The Seahawks spent the offseason getting younger. With budding young players like receiver David Moore on offense, an offensive line that has improved immensely, and a secondary that, while not LOB-level, has developed greatly in recent weeks, the plan in Seattle is coalescing into wins.