A pair of Seahawks receivers tallied 100 receiving yards, Russell Wilson pulled off yet another come-from-behind victory and the Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a big win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Seattle vs. Carolina was a pivotal game between two teams fighting for their playoff hopes. And the drama matched the stakes as the Seahawks rallied for their second comeback win in consecutive weeks to beat Carolina 30-27 on a game-winning field goal.

Now, Seattle holds the head-to-head edge over two rivals vying for NFC wild card spots — Carolina and Green Bay — with a soft schedule coming up that includes four home games.

Here’s what the national media is saying about the Seahawks’ big win over the Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Carolina.

NFL.com’s Chris Wesseling says the Seahawks snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for the second consecutive week against an opponent who did not capitalize on scoring opportunities.

We’ve come to expect exciting back-and-forth matchups between these two perennial playoff contenders over the past half-decade. This contest was no exception. Today’s outcome will have major repercussions in the NFC wild-card hunt, with both teams settling in at 6-5 after 12 weeks. Whereas the Seahawks face the punchless 49ers and Cardinals in three of their final five games, the Panthers draw the powerhouse Saints in two of the last three weeks of the season. Advantage: Seattle.

The Charlotte Observer’s Marcel Louis-Jacques says the desperate Panthers’ loss to the Seahawks was frustrating, gut-wrenching and disappointing rolled into one and had a dire effect on Carolina’s playoff hopes.

On Nov. 4, the Panthers were 6-2 , in the hunt for the NFC South title and in the driver’s seat in the NFC Wild Card race. Just three weeks later, they find themselves on the outside looking in with three games remaining against the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. What once seemed like a sure thing sow becomes a serious question as Carolina no longer controls its own destiny to make its second straight postseason. … The Panthers play at Tampa Bay and Cleveland in consecutive weeks before facing the Saints and Falcons to close out their home schedule. If they can’t win those two road games, you might need to break out your dictionary — describing how you feel may take some creativity.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson calls this win the most impressive Seattle has mustered this season and says the Seahawks’ strong finish sets them up for the season’s home stretch.

The Seattle Seahawks still know how to finish after all. … The Seahawks are 6-5 after their 30-27 win over the Panthers and in excellent position for a wild-card spot as their season reaches the home stretch. The Seahawks’ ability to close out games had been in question after their most recent three losses (vs. the Rams in Weeks 5 and 10, and the Chargers in Week 9). They had a chance to tie or go ahead on their final possession in all three games but failed. Sunday’s win follows another solid finish last week against Green Bay, when Wilson led another late go-ahead drive, the Seattle defense forced a three-and-out and the Seahawks maintained possession for four-plus minutes to run out the clock. Before Sunday, anyone wanting to poke holes in Seattle’s status as a playoff contender could have easily pointed to this: Only one of the five teams the Seahawks had beaten (the 6-5 Cowboys) entered Sunday with a winning record. Two (Arizona and Oakland) had only two wins apiece. Wonder no more whether the Seahawks are good enough to make the playoffs after this one. It came in an early kickoff, on the East Coast against a Panthers team (now 6-5) that had won 10 straight at Bank of America Stadium dating to last season.

The Sporting News’ Jacob Janower says the Seahawks beat the Panthers on the strength of Russell Wilson’s quarterbacking.

The feet and right arm of Russell Wilson, along with a little luck, gave the Seahawks an enormous 30-27 victory over the Carolina Panthers that shook up the NFC postseason picture. … The Panthers (6-5) failed to get separation for one of the wild card spots and are now more even with the packed crowd jostling for the final two positions. …Seattle’s win prevented the Rams from clinching the NFC West, although it seems like it’s only a matter of time until that happens.