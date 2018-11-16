At this point of the season, every game can mean the difference between making or missing the postseason. The Seahawks' victory Thursday night greatly enhanced their chance of securing the NFC wild card.

It took them half a season, but the Seahawks finally managed to close out a game in the fourth quarter. Despite some rough patches in the first half, Seattle rallied for a 27-24 win over Green Bay on Thursday Night Football, winning the battle to stay relevant in the NFC playoff race.

The defense came up big with five sacks of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and the offense got yet another 100-yard rushing performance from their trio of backs — Chris Carson (17 rush, 83 yards), Rashaad Penny (8 rush, 46 yards) and Mike Davis (4 rush, 26 yards).

Here’s what the national media had to say about Seattle’s win.

NFL.com’s Chris Wesseling says the Seahawks took advantage of an injury-ravaged Packers defense that was running on fumes after the third quarter. Green Bay should have challenged Tyler Lockett’s pivotal catch, Wesseling says.

Dickson’s game-winner came on the heels of back-to-back plays from Tyler Lockett, the latter reception a 34-yard game-changer that went unchallenged by Packers coach Mike McCarthy despite video evidence that the receiver lost possession before the process of the catch was completed. … Falling below the .500 mark in a tightly contested NFC North, the Packers will have to take a long look in the mirror and acknowledge their season-long issues with game management if they miss the postseason for a second consecutive year. Beyond McCarthy’s oversight on Lockett’s reviewable “completion,” he made the head-scratching decision to punt the ball back to Seattle with four minutes remaining and just one timeout in his pocket. The Seahawks promptly picked up a pair of first downs to run out the clock. … Whether it’s by way of the franchise tag or a lucrative new contract, impending free agent Frank Clark is going to be a wealthy man at this time next year. Seattle’s leading pass rusher has used an explosive first step and relentless pressure to rack up 10 sacks in 10 games this season. He was responsible for two of Rodgers’ five sacks absorbed. … The Seahawks’ victory means the Rams will not become just the second team to secure a division title in Week 11 since the 16-game schedule began in 1978.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson says the rousing comeback victory keeps Seattle’s season alive.

It was one they needed in order to have a realistic shot at reaching the playoffs. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Seattle’s postseason chances would have dropped to 13 percent with a loss, making this a virtual must-win. That number is now 40 percent.

The Associated Press says the win gave the Seahawks the inside track to the wild card in the NFC playoff race.

In a key matchup in the battle for the two N.F.C. wild-card spots, Seattle (5-5) broke a two-game losing streak by overcoming an early 14-3 deficit. Wilson was shaky at times early in the game, but he was outstanding at the end, capping the winning drive by recognizing a blitz and hitting Dickson quickly for his second touchdown pass of the night. Seattle still has not lost three straight games since the middle of the 2011 season.

CBS Sports’ Sean Wagner-McGough says the Seahawks’ and Packers’ seasons were both on the line in this game, and Seattle emerged triumphant in an epic battle.

As a result, the Seahawks took an important step toward the sixth and final playoff spot in the NFC. They continue to play like a playoff-caliber team, even if their record doesn’t demonstrate it. All five of their losses have been by one score. Finally, on Thursday night, a close game went in their favor. … As it stands, both teams are chasing the 5-3-1 Vikings for the second wild card slot. But the Seahawks put themselves in a position to chase down the Vikings. They gained minimal, but important separation from the Packers. For that, the Seahawks shouldn’t just thank Wilson, who was marvelous down the stretch after submitting an otherwise uneven performance, and their defense, which shut down the Packers’ offense in the second half.

Yahoo.com’s Frank Schwab says the Seahawks got two controversial calls in their favor as they rallied to beat the Packers.

Two huge officiating calls went the Seahawks’ way on Thursday night in a tight 27-24 win over the Packers. The second one was particularly important, because on Tyler Lockett’s 34-yard catch to the Packers’ 16-yard line late in the fourth quarter, it looked like the ball hit the ground and came loose. But it was called a catch, the Packers didn’t challenge, and the Seahawks ended up scoring the game-winning touchdown a few plays later. Fox officiating expert Mike Pereira said he thought the call on Lockett would have been reversed if it was challenged, and he’s usually right when he makes proclamations like that. But Packers coach Mike McCarthy never challenged. Green Bay had wasted two timeouts, had just one left, and maybe that played into his thought process. … Whatever the reason for McCarthy not challenging, the Packers lost, and now they’re in really bad shape at 4-5-1. … The Lockett one was huge, but one in the third quarter had a big impact too. On that one, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made a smart challenge. The other looked like it might have been incomplete. … In the third quarter, on third-and-7 at their own 6-yard line, Russell Wilson threw deep to David Moore. Moore had it, then it was jostled loose and bounced out of bounds. It looked like an incompletion based on years of conditioning from the catch rule, but the catch rule has changed. Carroll knows that. He challenged, the replay showed that Moore had it long enough for it to be a catch.