The Seahawks got beat up, bruised and bullied in a 30-24 loss to Jacksonville. But what followed was even worse. Here's what the national media are saying.

Well, that wasn’t pretty — The game, and the mess that ensued afterward.

After their 30-24 win over Seattle on Sunday, Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles said, “We beat the crap out of them for 60 minutes.”

He wasn’t wrong. Jacksonville was the better team on Sunday, looking reminiscent of the Seahawks’ defenses of old with their brash, ball-hawking secondary contributing to an early lead that Seattle could never overcome. By the fourth quarter, Jacksonville had built a 14-point lead, and it was too much — even for Russell Wilson’s late-game magic — to overcome.

While the game wasn’t pretty, what followed was even worse for the Seahawks. Consecutive plays at the end of the game resulted in a handful of personal fouls, two ejections, and a near fight between Quinton Jefferson and the Jacksonville fans. Here’s more on the ugly scene.

And here’s what the national media are saying about the loss and the mess that followed:

Peter King of Sports Illustrated calls Jaguars fans are the goat of the week in his weekly MMQB column:

“There is much blame to go around in the Seattle-Jacksonville game—Michael Bennett rolling into the legs of Jacksonville center Brandon Linder was terrible in that end-of-game fiasco—but the Jaguar fans were particularly shameful in the midst of one of their biggest wins in a decade. A fan threw something (it appeared to be a can) that hit Seattle wideout Tyler Lockett in the back, and several fans threw things—ice, and something green—at ejected Seahawk defensive end Quinton Jefferson, causing Jefferson to try to climb into the stands after the fans.”

NFL will speak with Jaguars and Seahawks about Sunday’s incident; process already has begun. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2017

Per the @NFL, the #Jaguars may not have had enough security against the #Seahawks to avoid players being hit. They are looking into it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2017

Chris Carter of FOX Sports criticized Quinton Jefferson for staying on the field to argue with fans:

"He didn't disrespect you, he acted like a fan…fans throw stuff. Run off the field & do your job." — @criscarter80 on Quinton Jefferson charging into stands pic.twitter.com/nfagoJilYV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 11, 2017

Jacob Feldman of Sports Illustrated takes a look at the Seahawks’ updated playoff odds:

“Seattle, meanwhile, is suddenly in a perilous position. At 8-5 with a head-to-head loss to current six seed Atlanta, it has less than a 60 percent chance of making the playoffs according to FiveThirtyEight. And if Sunday’s dirty play—which was reminiscent of the team’s unsportsmanlike end to its Super Bowl XLIX loss—leads to suspensions (as I’d expect given the league’s recent punishments), it would further damage the Seahawks’ chances as they face the division rival Rams next.”

Des Bieler of The Washington Post takes a look at the uptick in dirty plays across the NFL:

“It was just the latest ugly scene for the NFL, which handed out punishments last week for excessively rough hits in a game between the Steelers and Bengals and which suspended the Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski one game for giving a Bills player a concussion by jumping on him out of frustration after a play had ended. Incidents earlier in the season included the Bengals’ A.J. Green throwing punches at the Jags’ Jalen Ramsey, and the Raiders’ Michael Crabtree squaring off with the Broncos’ Aqib Talib, sparking a melee.”

Danny Kelly of The Ringer asks: Can the Jaguars upset the hierarchy of the AFC?

“After watching the Jaguars dispatch the Seahawks on Sunday—a hard fought 30-24 win over a battled-tested Seattle team that’s led by an MVP candidate in Russell Wilson, always plays its best ball late in the year, and was coming off a huge victory over the top-seeded Eagles—it’s clear that when Jacksonville plays with balance in all three phases. And this team looks capable of derailing that Pittsburgh–New England Final Destination narrative and throwing a wrench into AFC playoff picture.”

Going back-&-forth between @RamsNFL & @Eagles and @Jaguars vs @Seahawks. Michael Bennett should’ve been ejected (sorry). But those fans in J’Ville had NO business throwing stuff at @Seahawks players. That needs to be addressed too — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 11, 2017

A couple of things: If I were those reporters I would not have moved when @mosesbread72 told them to get away from Quinton Jefferson. They have a job to do like everyone else. Having said that, he’s right: Those fans were dead wrong. Who the hell were they to throw things @ him! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 11, 2017