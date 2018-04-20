If you listen to pundits around the NFL mediasphere, the Seahawks' playoff odds aren't looking pretty.

After a day of leaks, the NFL officially released the complete schedule for the 2018 season Thursday evening. Naturally, experts and pundits around the football mediasphere were obligated to weigh in, and it didn’t come up all rosy for the Seahawks.

They finished last season 9-7, failing to make the playoffs for the first time in the Russell Wilson era. Will it be two years in a row without January football in Seattle? Here’s a sampling of what folks are saying, with the obvious caveat that we are still in the middle of the offseason, the draft has yet to occur and there are still months to go before even meaningless football is played.

Brett Sobleski at Bleacher Report predicts a 6-10 finish for the Seahawks, but the Arizona Cardinals (3-13) keep them out of the NFC West cellar.

“Nothing lasts forever, and the Seahawks are finally feeling the effects of long-term success with an aging and crumbling roster. Seattle doesn’t just need to replace stalwarts like Sherman—who returns to Seattle in Week 15 as a member of the 49ers—Michael Bennett and Kam Chancellor; a philosophical change is necessary, too. The spotlight now shifts to Russell Wilson and the offense even though the unit still lacks a cohesive offensive line, a reliable lead back and a true outside-the-numbers threat at wide receiver.”

ESPN’s Brady Henderson is slightly more bullish on the Seahawks, though his 8-8 prediction would still mean a step back from last season and missing the playoffs again.

“Seattle’s schedule is tied for the fifth-toughest in terms of opponents’ 2017 winning percentage, and the Rams are the clear favorites in the NFC West. But anyone assuming the Seahawks will bottom out after their 9-7 campaign and an offseason of key departures is forgetting everything they still have — such as a Super Bowl-winning QB in Russell Wilson, an All-Pro middle linebacker in Bobby Wagner and, for now at least, arguably the game’s best safety in Earl Thomas. If the Seahawks trade Thomas, 7-9 might seem more realistic — especially if they send him to the Cowboys, whom Seattle will host in Week 3.”

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert named winners and losers from the NFL schedule release. Thanks to the London trip and the longest travel in the NFL, Seattle falls in the losers category.

“Here’s a crazy and unfortunate twist for the Seahawks, courtesy Jason McCallum of ESPN Stats & Information. It’s no surprise that the Seahawks annually rack up tens of thousands of travel miles from their Northwest outpost. The NFL schedule gives them one respite every eight years: a trip to Oakland, which is a mere 801 miles away. The 2018 season is that eighth year, but the game will be played in London. What could have been a quick sub-1,000 mile trip instead will cover 4,789 miles and about 10 hours of flight time.”

The Seahawks get multiple mentions in The Ringer‘s highlights of the 2018 schedule:

Nov. 4 vs. Chargers — “The biggest mismatch of units”

“Russell Wilson was under pressure on 41.4 percent of his dropbacks last season per Pro Football Focus, the highest rate for any quarterback who played at least 50 percent of his team’s snaps. Seattle hasn’t really addressed that issue this offseason; the only lineman the team has signed is D.J. Fluker, but he plays primarily at guard and is a better run blocker than pass blocker. Meanwhile, Chargers defensive linemen Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram combined for 23 sacks in 2017. On paper, this looks like the type of mismatch that could escalate quickly. Godspeed, Wilson.”

Nov. 15 at Packers — “Most thank god color rush is dead game”

“Isn’t it nice that the NFL is doing away with the contrived “color rush” theme for Thursday Night Football games? Sure, I’ll miss the Rams’ gold outfit and the Steelers’ slick all-black look, but I certainly won’t shed a tear over the Seahawks’ fluorescent green outfit. Let’s leave those in the dustbin of history.”

Over at CBS Sports, Will Brinson picked the “must-watch” game each week, calling Seahawks-Rams the premier Week 10 matchup in Seattle’s only appearance on the list. (Patriots are listed four times, the most in the league. The Rams, three)

“Very tempting to pick Bills at Jets here, because we could want to watch Josh Rosen vs. Baker Mayfield. That’s a great selling point even if it’s late in the season and both teams are struggling record-wise and looking way up at the Patriots. But I’m going to take the Rodney Dangerfield-esque Seahawks, who are getting NO respect heading into 2018, going to Los Angeles against America’s New Team, to try and take back their division crown they lost in 2017. Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson will be fired up for this and I think they could surprise some people.”

The Hawks don’t appear in the CBS Sports list ranking the 10 best games all season.

Harry Lyles Jr. of SBNation calls the Seahawks’ Thursday night game against the Packers the second-best of the season.

“There won’t be replacement referees in this one, but you should never turn down an opportunity to watch Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, especially when they go up against each other. Magical things happen. Sometimes they include tears.”

