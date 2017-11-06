Pete Carroll called the Seahawks' loss to Washington a "very bad day of football." Here's what the national media had to say about Seattle's rough game.

Blair Walsh had a no good, very bad day in the Seahawks’ 17-14 loss to Washington Sunday. The kicker missed all three of his field-goal attempts as Seattle came up short in a winnable game. But while those 9 missed points would’ve flipped the score, he’s not the only one to blame for what might be Seattle’s worst loss of the year.

Russell Wilson looked very un-Russell Wilson-like Sunday, He tossed two interceptions and had several more throws glance off defenders’ hands, as the QB underthrew his receivers. To his credit, Wilson compiled 77 yards on the ground, and added two passing TDs with nearly 300 yards through the air. But when the bar is perfection (see last weekend’s game vs. Houston), a game like this felt peculiar.

On the other side of the ball, the Hawks’ defense let down at the worst possible time. After bottling up Washington and amassing six sacks, Seattle allowed Kirk Cousins and co. to march 70 yards down the field in 35 seconds to ice the game.

For a team that came into the day riding a four-game winning streak, it’s hardly panic time. But the loss to Washington wasn’t pretty. Here’s what national media members are saying.

Max Meyer of Sports Illustrated breaks down what happened on Seattle’s final drive:

“The Seahawks didn’t have any timeouts at their disposal, but Wilson eschewed a spike to get off another play. That decision turned into a nightmare quickly, as (Washington) wrapped up Wilson near midfield as he threw the ball into the ground with 12 seconds left. Confusingly, it seemed like the refs ruled Wilson got the ball off, but the clock went down to four seconds and the play went to review. Social media went ablaze, and it looked as if another Seahawks late-game controversy was brewing.

It turned out that the refs did rule that Wilson was down and the clock ran for eight seconds before they stopped to look at the replay. Replay also showed that Wilson’s knee was clearly down before getting rid of the ball, and there wouldn’t be a 10-second runoff either as a result.”

Brady Henderson of ESPN says the Seahawks have shown they can beat themselves:

“As always, bigger-picture context is important when assessing individual games. In that regard, the Seahawks have been prone to occasional shoddy performances, even in their best years. The 2013 team that won the first Super Bowl in franchise history needed overtime to beat the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — who combined for six wins that season — and lost 17-10 at home to the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks suffered one of their more dispiriting losses in recent memory last December — 38-10 to the Packers in Green Bay — then won two of their last three games to finish 10-6, their fifth consecutive season with double-digit victories.”

David Steele of Sporting News says Seattle’s margin for error is razor thin:

“Six of the Seahawks’ eight games have been one-score margins, including now three decided by three points. They’re 3-3 in those games. That’s a lot of lost sleep over what single thing could have gone differently to change the outcome.

Sure, the Seahawks had won four straight before Sunday, but every problem out of which they had maneuvered during that streak came back to bite them this week, with a few more ladled on top. Missed field goals, for one; Blair Walsh might need to keep his head on a swivel the next day or so, especially with their next game zooming up on Thursday at Arizona.”

Nick Wright of FOX Sports says the Seahawks should be the favorite in the NFC, despite their loss:

"Right now the team that I have the most confidence in in the NFC is the Seattle Seahawks even though they lost yesterday” — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/HrNbr7XbxX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 6, 2017

Rodger Sherman of The Ringer praises Kirk Cousins for one hilarious play:

“Quarterbacks are occasionally criticized for throwing teammates under the bus. The Seahawks defenders that Cousins threw Kelley under are slightly lighter than your average bus, but meaner, and just as effective at trampling. The amazing thing? Nobody will think poorly of Cousins for doing this. Quarterbacks are supposed to protect their highly valuable bodies, while running backs are generally considered cannon fodder.”

Kirk sacrificed Rob Kelley to the football gods pic.twitter.com/It59NVW1eW — Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 5, 2017

Seahawks currently would be on outside of playoffs based on tiebreakers with Cowboys. — Field Gulls (@FieldGulls) November 6, 2017

The final count:

3 false starts

3 holdings

2 offensive PIs

1 substitution infraction

1 unnecessary roughness https://t.co/JhrJHAsgtM — Tim Booth (@ByTimBooth) November 6, 2017

"That was bad, a bad day of football," coach Pete Carroll said. pic.twitter.com/mufHvMRbpg — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) November 6, 2017